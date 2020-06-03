Piers Morgan mocks ‘fantastic news’ Boris Johnson is finally ‘taking control’ of the coronavirus

Good Morning Britain presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid have mocked Boris Johnson over claims that the prime minister is finally taking control of the UK’s coronavirus response.

A Telegraph report suggests that Johnson is now to take charge - almost six months after the first case arrived on British soil with the political leader taking a more “centralised” approach to the pandemic response.

“I’m glad to see, I have to say Piers, the prime minister has finally taken control,” quipped Reid.

Mocking the prime minister, Morgan responded: “Well it’s fantastic news...”

Reid explained: “It says on the front page of the Daily Telegraph today prime minister Boris Johnson is taking ‘direct control’ of the coronavirus crisis.”

Morgan, laughing, replied: “Literally. You couldn’t make that up. It’s June. This crisis began in January.”

Slamming the report, his co-host continued: “He’s the prime minister, we understand he got ill, we know that and he’s been recovering but the idea you have to report a story that the government is finally taking control...”

Morgan, putting on a mocking voice, continued: “’I’m finally taking control’. Well done, mate, well done. Fantastic. You’re the prime minister. We kind of assumed you were in control!”