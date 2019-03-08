Piers Morgan tells Brexiteers not to 'bother voting again'

Piers Morgan. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Piers Morgan has told Leave voters they shouldn't bother voting again, with a number of Brexiteers agreeing that it was 'the only way to ensure democracy'.

In what some considered a counterproductive measure, the Good Morning Britain presenter took to Twitter to claim that "none of us should ever bother voting again".

It was part of a rant in which he said it was an "absolute disgrace" that the British vote had not been delivered - despite Morgan himself claiming to have backed Remain.

His argument divided Leave voters - with several baffled what good it would bring if Brexiteers didn't turn out to vote.

He said: "The only unarguable fact about this Brexit fiasco is that there's now a concerted campaign driven by parliament to stop it happening. And as someone who voted Remain, I think it's an absolute disgrace. If Britain doesn't deliver Brexit, none of us should ever bother voting again."

Brexiteer MP Kate Hoey agreed and tweeted: "Unfortunately that's what the establishment want to happen They hope those people who came out to vote for the first time ever and voted Leave will go back into their box and allow 'normal politics'. But the betrayal is so great this is not going to happen."

Another argued: "This is democracy at work. I applaud you highlighting this, @piersmorgan."

Brian Spancock wrote: "He's right. The only way to ensure democracy is not to vote."

Others on both sides of the EU referendum debate were confused as to how it helped their cause.

Brexiteer broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer wrote: "The only bit of this tweet I disagree with is 'not bothering to vote ever again'. On the contrary! When MPs ignore your vote, it's even *more* vital to make sure you use your vote to kick the arrogant sods out."

Mike Flint said: "If you want to sum up the idiocy of "do or die" logic, then nothing works better than saying that you'll never vote again if this doesn't happen. Just think for one second what you're saying you'll do."

David Jack wrote: "On the contrary Piers, we should vote the buggers out at the earliest possible opportunity."