MPs criticise companies for trying to 'swing votes' with goodies

MPs have hit out against big companies like Google and Heathrow Airport for attempting to 'swing votes' with packages - which includes of jam, biscuits and crisps.

Caroline Lucas hit out at Google and YouTube for sending a package of "goodies" to her office.

The package, which contained information about the company, was sent to all MPs following the election.

The former Green Party leader tweeted a picture of herself holding a coffee cup and said: "Thanks for the goodies Google and YouTube, but I still think you should pay your fair share of corporation tax."

Tory MP Steve Baker and Labour MP Zarah Sultana were both sent packages by the team behind the Heathrow expansion.

The package contained cheese and port flavoured crisps, shortbread, a chocolate bar, a charging bank, jam, tea and a pen.

Sultana said: "It was nice of you to send me this, Heathrow Airport, but I still think building a third runway will accelerate the climate emergency and should be cancelled."

European Research Group chair, and leading Brexiteer, Steve Baker also tweeted photographs of the package.

He tweeted: "What lobbying looks like. Today's culprits: Heathrow.

"(Whether a packet of crisps, some jam, shortbread and a charger will swing any votes on a major national infrastructure project...)"

Twitter reacted with bafflement at the fact MPs received freebies over the issues they are meant to be taking an impartial view on.

"What I'm learning from this series is literal every MP just gets sent hampers every week? By groups they are legislating on?" said one.

"One thing I am shocked at - Labour MPs being sent this stuff and not telling the public about it in this much detail before now," wrote another.

"Well, I was going to vote against a third runway, what with climate change and all, then I got this plastic pen and chutney from Heathrow Airport and I've changed my mind!" joked a third.