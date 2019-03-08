Gordon Brown: I believe EU leaders will withdraw October 31st deadline

Gordon Brown speakin at the launch of Christian Aid Week at Church House in Westminster (Pic: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire) Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Gordon Brown has claimed that the European Union will give Boris Johnson the opportunity to avoid humiliation by withdrawing the October 31st deadline.

The former prime minister used a speech to claim that European leaders will withdraw the deadline when they next meet to avoid Boris Johnson having to return to EU to ask for more time.

He said: "I believe that the European leaders will next week withdraw the October 31st deadline".

That is despite Boris Johnson vowing to take the UK out of the EU on that date "do or die", and having launched a £100 million propaganda campaign to "get ready" for the deadline.

Speaking at the launch of the Our Scottish Future think tank in Edinburgh, he claimed that Boris Johnson is "tearing the country apart" with no plan to bring people together again and that he is "shredding the constitution" after he announced plans to suspend parliament next month.

He said the UK was being being torn into pieces by "competing nationalisms" and that reconciliation will take "years if not decades".

He said: "We meet at the end of a week which has triggered the biggest peace-time constitutional crisis in recent history - an ugly battle between a sovereign parliament and a government claiming it is a non-sovereign parliament - with questions being raised not just about what kind of Brexit but what kind of Britain.

"This is now about the very survival of the United Kingdom.

"Only four weeks into his premiership, Boris Johnson is not only shredding our constitution but tearing the country apart with no plan to bring people together again and no unifying national project to ever do so.

"Leadership should be about healing divisions and not accentuating them.

"But today I see a Britain that has never been so divided - Leavers versus Remainers, north versus south, cities versus towns, young versus older - a Britain now being broken into pieces by competing nationalisms.

"We now have Scotland-first nationalism, England-first, Northern Ireland-first and Wales-first nationalisms - all challenging the very idea of one United Kingdom and creating divisions so deep that reconciliation will take years if not decades of soul searching to repair the damage being done."

Brown also said that Scotland is being presented with two "extreme and divisive options", neither of which meets the "needs and aspirations" of the Scottish people, the majority of whom want Scotland in both Britain and Europe.