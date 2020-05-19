Latest The New European
Video

Gordon Brown says he’d have been ‘laughed out of court’ if he taken Boris Johnson approach to financial crisis

PUBLISHED: 18:01 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:01 19 May 2020

Gordon Brown appears on Good Morning Britain to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. Photograph: ITV.

Gordon Brown appears on Good Morning Britain to discuss the coronavirus pandemic. Photograph: ITV.

Archant

Former prime minister Gordon Brown has savaged Boris Johnson over his response to the coronavirus - telling him to ‘get a grip’ on the government’s handling of the pandemic.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The former Labour leader, who led the UK through the financial crash a decade ago, called on Boris Johnson to offer explanations about why the government was acting how it was.

He said that there had not been clarity on why the number of Covid-19 deaths - which has put Britain at one of the worst countries in the world.

Brown called on Johnson to make a statement identifying what the government is doing to reduce the deaths.

He told Good Morning Britain: “He’s got to get a grip of the testing, he’s got to get a grip of what’s going to happen to the economy as it moves forward. All these problems lie ahead.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

“You know the easiest thing is giving up money and helping people.

“The most difficult thing is planning for the future and making sure good businesses don’t go under, old people’s homes are properly saved etc.

“You really have got to get into the details on these issues to get a solution that really works for the British people.

“I do fear the number of lives being lost as we now need to act quickly.”

He continued: “I want Boris Johnson to come to the House of Commons and make a statement.

“He needs to explain how is he going to increase testing and save the businesses of the future.”

Boris Johnson has hosted the daily Downing Street press conference just twice since he returned to work almost a month ago on April 26.

Apart from Prime Minister’s Questions he has only appeared in front of MPs once to give a statement since the pandemic began in January.

Brown said he would “make allowances” fpr the fact the prime minister had been ill himself, and admitted into hospital, but said it was “not right” that he and ministers were avoiding scrutiny by avoiding programmes like Good Morning Britain (GMB).

He said he would have been “laughed out of court” if he took the same approach to the financial crisis in 2008.

He explained: “Of course it’s not right.

“In 2009 if I hadn’t come on TV and explained what was happening I would have been laughed out of court.

“You’ve got to come and explain.

“One of the reasons we’re not making as much progress as we should is the explanations are not coming forward in the right way.”

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Backbench Tory rebellion builds as Boris Johnson dodges scrutiny committee

Prime minister Boris Johnson and chief political advisor Dominic Cummings (R) have been criticised by Conservative MPs for their handling of the coronavirus outbreak; PA, Bancroft Media via Gerry Images

Michael Gove dodges Brexit extension question with sly remark aimed at SNP

Michael Gove appears in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

SAGE advisor declares plans to re-open schools a political - not scientific - decision

Prof John Edmunds told a Lords committee that the decision to reopen school was political; Getty Images/iStockphoto

Axed candidate wins expenses after taking Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party to court

Paul Bullen (L) took the Brexit Party to court and won his unpaid expenses claim. Photos: PA

Don’t expect Boris Johnson to stay the full course

Prime Minister Boris Johnson before he participates in a TV interview. Photograph: Neil Hall/PA.

Rees-Mogg accuses opposition MPs of trying to ‘stymie’ government by refusing Commons return

Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, arrives for a cabinet meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Report shows government missed ‘crucial’ moment to stem coronavirus spread through care homes

Boris Johnson's government and PHE were accused of missing a 'crucial' moment to stem the spread of Covid-19 through early community testing. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

New poll debunks myth young Brexit voters want to scrap EU regulations

Boris Johnson (centre) meets both Vote Leave and Britain Stronger In Europe supporters. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Campaign to protect NHS in US trade talks after Brexit gains momentum

Ministers have been urged to protect the NHS during post-Brexit trade talks with the US. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Senior Tory MP joins calls for Boris Johnson to publish SAGE documents

Tory MP William Wragg (L) and prime minister Boris Johnson. Wragg has demanded the prime mininster 'immediately' release SAGE documents for parliament to review; Twitter, Jessica Taylor

Truss insists she can secure a Brexit deal with Trump which will benefit consumers and farmers

International trade secretary Liz Truss on the phone during initial trade talks. Picture: Liz Truss/Twitter.

Top UK negotiator issues EU officials with two-week ultimatum on Brexit talks

Brexit negotiator David Frost has threatened to walk away from EU trade talks. Photograph: Number10Gov/Flickr.

EU calls for probe into World Health Organisation’s response to coronavirus

The European parliament. (Photo by Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Government accused of double standards over key workers with return of immigration bill

Home secretary Priti Patel will introduce her immigration bill for a second reading in the Commons on Monday. Picture: Getty Images

Coronavirus: Labour’s deputy leader calls for investigation into government handling of care homes

Angela Rayner, Labour's deputy leader, on The Andrew Marr Show. Photo: BBC One.

Brexiteer Roger Daltrey blames scientists for government confusion over coronavirus

Singer Roger Daltrey of The Who performs on the first night of the band's residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Sandy MacPherson: The BBC’s last lockdown star

A group of Canadian soldiers take part in a 'Sandy's Half Hour', a BBC radio music programme in London, 12th August 1940. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The day a tarantula caused a surprise in sweltering Spain

Temperatures can reach boiling point along the Balearic Mediterranean. Photo: Perszing1982

Blathering Bojo fails to assert himself at home and abroad

Blathering Boris buckles. Photo: Martin Rowson

Brexit-backer James Dyson becomes Britain’s richest man after moving HQ overseas

British entrepreneur and inventor James Dyson has topped the Sunday Times rich list in 2020. Photograph: PA/AXELÂ HEIMKEN.

Boris Johnson’s father says UK ‘on the right track’ over coronavirus

Boris Johnson sits next to his father Stanley (left) on the Bakerloo Line while mayor of London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Momentum leader steps down claiming group ‘changed Labour for good’

Jon Lansman, former chair of Momentum. Photograph: Matt Crossick/ EMPICS Entertainment.

Piers Corbyn amongst those arrested at anti-lockdown protest

Police lead away Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, as protesters gather in breach of lockdown rules in Hyde Park in London after the introduction of measures to bring the country out of lockdown. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Teachers ‘have to go back’ to school, insists former home secretary

Amber Rudd, former Home Secretary, spoke live on The Andrew Marr Show. Photo: BBC One.

The Vengaboys, Eurodance and beyond: is Rotterdam the port of pop?

Members of the pop group the Vengaboys attend the World Music Awards May 2, 2001 in Monte Carlo. (Photo by James Whatling/UK Press)

Number five-and-twenty: A fading linguistic practice

Timeless: Cromer pier at sunrise. (Photo by: Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: László Kubala

Spanish soccer player Ladislao Kubala (1927-2002) during a workout, Bacelona, Spain, 1979. (Photo by Gianni Ferrari/Cover/Getty Images).

MANDRAKE: Philip Hammond’s post-politics, million-pound prospects

Philip Hammond has bagged himself a number of high-paying roles since leaving politics. (Photo by Luke Dray/Getty Images)

WILL SELF on the symbolism of skyscrapers

The Damac Tower in Vauxhall, London. Photo: Contributed

TIM WALKER on the ups-and-downs which made actress Dora Bryan so funny

Portrait of actress Dora Bryan with her pet dog, March 1977. (Photo by Jeremy Grayson/Radio Times/Getty Images)

How Bayern Munich went from underdogs to top dogs

Bayern Munich fans show their support during the UEFA Champions League semi final second leg match between FC Bayern Muenchen and FC Barcelona at Allianz Arena on May 12, 2015 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Slovenia is first EU nation to announce official end of coronavirus epidemic

Ljubljana Castle, Ljubljana, Slovenia; The Guardian

Backlash as Daily Mail uses front page to call for teachers to be allowed to return to work

A picture of the Daily Mail front cover; Twitter

Can you really trust this shifty prime minister with your life?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, as he resumes working after spending two weeks recovering from Covid-19. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Hack Farage’s ‘invasion’ exclusive is nothing but fabrication

Nigel Farage detailing his 'exclusive' invasion scoop for his viewers. Photo: Screen Grab

Damning report shows Boris Johnson and Theresa May exposed civil service during Brexit talks

Former prime minister Theresa May (L) and Boris Johnson (R) have been accused of plunging Westminster into chaos during Brexit negotiations; Getty Images: Christopher Furlong, Jeff J Mitchell

Lib Dem brands Jacob Rees-Mogg a ‘Victorian mill owner’ as party refuses to return to parliament

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg (C) prepares ahead of the State Opening of Parliament in the Houses of Parliament (Photo by JACK HILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Communities minister claims he would use crowded public transport to get to work during coronavirus outbreak

Communities minister Robert Jenrick during a media briefing in Downing Street, London; PA Video

Piers Morgan confronts Brexiteer over ‘Billy big balls talk’ with £10k bet

Brexiteer MP Andrew Bridgen (right) appearing on Good Morning Britain with Piers Morgan; Twitter

Rapper rebuked for suggesting sending Boris Johnson to Wuhan to prove herd immunity theory

Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes a morning walk in St James's Park in London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Most Read

Boris Johnson used a ‘deleted expletive’ to describe Keir Starmer following PMQs

Sir Keir Starmer and prime minister Boris Johnson during a session of PMQs in the House of Commons; Photograph: Parliament TV.

Backbench Tory rebellion builds as Boris Johnson dodges scrutiny committee

Prime minister Boris Johnson and chief political advisor Dominic Cummings (R) have been criticised by Conservative MPs for their handling of the coronavirus outbreak; PA, Bancroft Media via Gerry Images

Piers Morgan says he’s received death threats over his attempts to hold government to account

Piers Morgan criticises Dominic Raab's failure to appear on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV.

Top UK negotiator issues EU officials with two-week ultimatum on Brexit talks

Brexit negotiator David Frost has threatened to walk away from EU trade talks. Photograph: Number10Gov/Flickr.

Iain Duncan Smith calls for an end to two-metre social distancing rule to ‘get economy moving’

Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith appeared on BBC Radio 4's Today programme questioning the government's social distancing rules; Isabel Infantes

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.