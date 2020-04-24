Government apologises after website for booking coronavirus tests stops taking applications
PUBLISHED: 13:12 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:12 24 April 2020
The Department of Health has apologised after the website set up for key workers to book Covid-19 tests stopped accepting applications due to high demand.
Become a Supporter
Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.
The part of the gov.uk website set up for key workers to book coronavirus tests was not accepting new applications by mid-morning on Friday.
You may also want to watch:
The website, which enables people to book tests at a drive through centre or register for a home test, said: “Coronavirus test: applications closed. You can’t currently register for a Covid-19 test. Please check back here later.”
The Department of Health tweeted: “There has been significant demand for booking tests today.
“We apologise for any inconvenience. We are continuing to rapidly increase availability. More tests will be available tomorrow.”
Become a Supporter
Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter