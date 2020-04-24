Government apologises after website for booking coronavirus tests stops taking applications

The gov.uk website set up for key workers to book coronavirus tests which was not accepting new applications by mid-morning on Friday. Photograph: PA Wire.

The Department of Health has apologised after the website set up for key workers to book Covid-19 tests stopped accepting applications due to high demand.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The part of the gov.uk website set up for key workers to book coronavirus tests was not accepting new applications by mid-morning on Friday.

You may also want to watch:

The website, which enables people to book tests at a drive through centre or register for a home test, said: “Coronavirus test: applications closed. You can’t currently register for a Covid-19 test. Please check back here later.”

The Department of Health tweeted: “There has been significant demand for booking tests today.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

“We apologise for any inconvenience. We are continuing to rapidly increase availability. More tests will be available tomorrow.”