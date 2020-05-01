Government accused of ‘changing the rules’ to hit 100,000-a-day tests target

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock arrives in Downing Street. Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The government has been accused of ‘changing the rules’ in how it counts the number of coronavirus tests carried out to help it hitting the 100-a-day target for April.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

According to the HSJ tests previously would only be counted if the samples had been processed in laboratories, but this definition is said to have changed in recent days to include those posted or delivered to people’s homes,

It means tests are now being counted before the recipient has received the testing kit, and long before it arrives at a lab.

According to the publication up to 50,000 tests will have been counted in the figures on the last day of April without the person likely to have even received a kit.

The government had been quietly confident it would manage to hit the target set by health secretary Matt Hancock after one minister said it was “working hard” to reach it on the last day of the month.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

The Tories had been criticised for resorting to using party mailing lists to encourage people to apply for tests.

You may also want to watch:

But news that the government had changed the way tests are counted are likely to explain ministers’ optimism, after sources tried to disown the target in newspapers a week before.

Since the government launched an online scheme for people to receive a kit the number of tests reported by government rose from 23,560 to 81,611 between April 23 and the last day of the month.

A source said: “They are trying every trick in the book”.

Justin Madders MP, Labour’s shadow health minister, called for an explanation at the next Downing Street briefing.

“We want the government’s test, isolate and trace strategy to succeed and welcomed expanding who was eligible to get a test, but counting a test put in the post is not the same as a conducted test and getting results.

“Ministers should focus on making sure these tests are administered effectively rather than moving the goalposts to hit their own arbitrary target.

“Government should urgently clarify its position at tonight’s press conference.”

The Department of Health is yet to respond to the reports.