Government accused of ‘changing the rules’ to hit 100,000-a-day tests target
PUBLISHED: 16:14 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:24 01 May 2020
The government has been accused of ‘changing the rules’ in how it counts the number of coronavirus tests carried out to help it hitting the 100-a-day target for April.
Become a Supporter
Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.
According to the HSJ tests previously would only be counted if the samples had been processed in laboratories, but this definition is said to have changed in recent days to include those posted or delivered to people’s homes,
It means tests are now being counted before the recipient has received the testing kit, and long before it arrives at a lab.
According to the publication up to 50,000 tests will have been counted in the figures on the last day of April without the person likely to have even received a kit.
The government had been quietly confident it would manage to hit the target set by health secretary Matt Hancock after one minister said it was “working hard” to reach it on the last day of the month.
The Tories had been criticised for resorting to using party mailing lists to encourage people to apply for tests.
You may also want to watch:
But news that the government had changed the way tests are counted are likely to explain ministers’ optimism, after sources tried to disown the target in newspapers a week before.
Since the government launched an online scheme for people to receive a kit the number of tests reported by government rose from 23,560 to 81,611 between April 23 and the last day of the month.
A source said: “They are trying every trick in the book”.
Justin Madders MP, Labour’s shadow health minister, called for an explanation at the next Downing Street briefing.
“We want the government’s test, isolate and trace strategy to succeed and welcomed expanding who was eligible to get a test, but counting a test put in the post is not the same as a conducted test and getting results.
“Ministers should focus on making sure these tests are administered effectively rather than moving the goalposts to hit their own arbitrary target.
“Government should urgently clarify its position at tonight’s press conference.”
The Department of Health is yet to respond to the reports.
Become a Supporter
Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter