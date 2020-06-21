Tory MPs turn on Dominic Cummings’ ‘government by focus group’ approach

Chief advisor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson Dominic Cummings makes a statement inside 10 Downing Street on May 25, 2020 in London, England. Photo: Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty Images 2020 Getty Images

Boris Johnson’s ‘government by focus group’ approach - favoured by his senior aide Dominic Cummings - is causing growing discontent amongst Tory MPs after a number of contracts were revealed by a Sunday newspaper.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.





The Sunday Times reports that millions of pounds are being spent on surveys and focus groups to track public opinion on government’s handling of coronavirus and other policies.

MPs told the newspaper that such reliance on data meant that government was avoiding clear “leadership”, prompting an expletive from a Downing Street insider.

The Cabinet Office ordered a two-year contract with YouGov to survey the public on British attitudes, but the cost of the contract is estimated to have already exceeded the £318,700 projection due to the amount of polling required, after just one year.

The newspaper reports that Hanbury Strategy, set up by Vote Leave communications chief Paul Stephenson and former Downing Street adviser Ameet Gill, have been carrying out separate coronavirus polling.

And Public First has started a year-long £840,000 contract to conduct virtual focus groups from March.

Another focus group, Britain Thinks, is said to have secured a contract with the Department of Health.

The business, created by Gordon Brown’s preferred pollster Deborah Mattinson, is said to be starting a £2 million deal with the Department for Transport.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

It is also claimed pollster Kantar has agreed £705,000 contract with the Cabinet Office for “social research services” over the next six months.

A Tory backbencher hit out at the claims, by telling the newspaper: “Leadership is about leading. The clue is in the name...

“We’ve taken an age to get shops and pubs open. At the moment we are seeing neither leadership or competence.”

But one source with a pollster - said to be an ally of Johnson - pointed out that “all governments do polling, there is just more of it”.

They added: “There is a word for government by focus group: it’s ‘government’”.

A senior figure in government used an expletive to dismiss the allegations.

“The idea that we are not making decisions unless a poll says we can is bullsh*t.

“The best evidence for that is that we are opening up and the polling evidence is that the public does not really want to.”

Last month it was reported that Dominic Cummings favoured a “Vote Leave approach” to guiding the government on lockdown, by referring to focus groups to guide decisions.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism. Become a supporter