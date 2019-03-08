Video

Sir John Major attacks government as it admits in court it might prorogue again

Gina Miller (centre) at the Supreme Court. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Former prime minister Sir John Major has hit out at the government as documents reveal that Boris Johnson is considering proroguing parliament again even if the court rules against him.

Sir John is an intervener in an unprecedented case at the Supreme Court over the prime minister's advice to the Queen to suspend parliament for five weeks.

In a witness statement prepared for the High Court hearing, Sir John said it was "utterly unacceptable" for the government to "seek to bypass" parliament because it does not agree with the proposed course of action on a certain policy.

He said: "I have huge admiration for our parliament and am a keen supporter of its rights and duties.

"I cannot stand idly by and watch them set aside in this fashion.

"I appreciate that this is not the government's stated intention for proroguing parliament, but for the reasons set out in this statement, the inescapable inference to be drawn is that the prorogation is to prevent parliament from exercising its right to disagree with the government and to legislate as it sees fit."

It came as government documents submitted to court show that if the judges rule that Boris Johnson's move was "unlawful" it could prorogue "lawfully" for a second time for the same period of time.

But it adds the Queen would have to be sought to recall parliament and would have "very serious practical consequences" for the Queen's Speech as it would have to be brought forward.

That is despite Lord Keen, representing the government, claiming they would "take all necessary steps to comply with any declaration made by the court".