Government could request the Queen to approve another prorogation this weekend

A Jacob Rees-Mogg lookalike campaigns against the prorogation of parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

The government could ask the Queen to prorogue parliament as early as this weekend, reports claim.

The Times reports that the Commons Leader would approach the monarch as soon as this weekend to ask for another prorogation.

But a government source said: "Parliament will be prorogued for as many days as is needed to ready the Palace (of Westminster) for the Queen's speech.

"The decision on proroguing has not yet been made."

Boris Johnson needs a new suspension if he is to outline his legislative programme for the next session in a Queen's speech on the original date of October 14.

The Supreme Court ruled the prime minister's five-week prorogation as the Halloween Brexit deadline loomed was unlawful because it frustrated or prevented parliament from its duties, in part because of its duration.

A shorter one to prepare for a Queen's speech on the original date, however, could be feasible.

The prime minister's official spokesman said the government is "looking at the precise implications" of the Supreme Court judgment when asked about a new Queen's speech.

With the PM having lost any semblance of a Commons majority, it is unlikely MPs would back his legislative agenda.

But it would allow him to set out his stall for an anticipated general election.