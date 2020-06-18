Latest The New European

We need to get a grip on education and the growing attainment gap

PUBLISHED: 21:00 19 June 2020

Suna Erdem

Ofsted, head teachers and teachers alike have been immensely critical of the government's approach to education during the pandemic. Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP

Ofsted, head teachers and teachers alike have been immensely critical of the government's approach to education during the pandemic. Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP

Archant

SUNA ERDEM on the continuing failure of the government to get a grip on the issue of education in the pandemic

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

“Absolutely astonishing!” “Smacks of poor organisation.” Damning words from Ofsted’s former chief Michael Wilshaw on the government’s failure to orchestrate an orderly return to education in the shadow of Covid-19.

Labour leader Keir Starmer has been no more forgiving. It was time Boris Johnson took responsibility for his failings on this, he railed at prime ministers’ questions last week: “This mess was avoidable. The consequences are stark.”

In the days after it emerged that only a fraction of primary school children slated to return to the classroom had done so, and efforts to get other years in by the summer looking remote, the education secretary, Gavin Williamson, has been accused of “sleeping on the job”. Even the normally supportive Daily Telegraph and Conservative MPs have piled in with criticism of a leadership that has been accused of caring more about opening pubs and amusement parks than schools.

Williamson’s department is now pledging a “very big” summer school catch-up programme for schoolchildren, but it does not have an encouraging record of delivering on such promises.

The idea has already been criticised. Britain’s so-called “strictest head teacher”, Katharine Birbalsingh – whose earlier criticisms of anti-aspirational education found strong support in the Conservative Party – wrote on Twitter: “Why summer school? To catch up the kids who fell behind. Why did they fall behind? Lockdown. Did no work at home. Ah. So you think they will come to school to do the work in the holidays? Gotcha. Remind me again who has taken over the asylum?”

Truly, this pandemic has not been kind to the government, which has been badly exposed as the UK came from behind to race towards one of the highest per capita coronavirus death tolls in the world. This month, following a series of U-turns and rows over education, it has faced some of its worst criticism yet.

It is becoming increasingly clear that even in September there may not be normal, undisrupted schooling.

“I can’t see us returning properly this side of Christmas, if that,” Robert, chair of governors at a secondary school, told me.

And now, less than three months after the cancellation of this summer’s GCSEs and A-levels, next summer’s testing also looks in doubt, with educators calling for the nature and content for exams to be changed to allow for lost teaching time.

It is a worrying time, especially for poorer and more vulnerable children, says David Laws, a former education minister and now executive chairman of the Education Policy Institute.

“When all of this started people assumed schools would be locked down for a few months. There would be learning loss but people would be back to normal to September at worst,” he said. Now even without a possible second wave of the pandemic, a widening attainment gap is a rapidly growing concern.

Laws called for a serious government plan explaining to schools how they can deliver catch-up learning, and greater clarity around expectations for September. “We can’t deliver certainty, but there needs to be a clear plan on the assumption that schools will go back and a Plan B if they can’t.”

The uncertain science around child infectiousness and the increasingly febrile debate about schooling is feeding through to families, and comes as the government and unions trade barbs instead of collaborating.

You may also want to watch:

At the same time, we are treated to reports of Danish teachers demonstrating how easy it is to reopen schools with a bit of foresight and some hazard tape. “Why are we so catastrophically behind?” is a perennial lament on parent WhatsApp groups.

Yet the international picture is more nuanced. Firstly, many countries went into lockdown before we did, meaning that they also emerged earlier. Less time lost, fewer remaining infections and decent testing and tracing provided a safer environment for schools to reopen. You can attack this government for not locking down earlier, insufficient PPE, testing or planning, and for losing public trust. But, with infections still high and a second wave uncertain, less so for failing to open schools more quickly.

Few countries have everyone back. Even Sweden, famously open throughout the pandemic, still has no physical schooling at the top of secondary schools. Italy has not opened at all. In countries with experiences as diverse as France and South Korea, some reopened schools closed again rapidly after infections appeared.

Those that are open are almost unrecognizable. Social distancing, outdoor classes, plastic screens between pupils, relentless handwashing, a trimmed curriculum and small classes of children rotating between home and school are becoming the norm. The provision is blended – new buzzword alert – between teaching at school and online at the home. It’s a pattern likely to be replicated here.

Fiona Boulton, chair of the Headmasters’ and Headmistresses’ Conference, says the pandemic has been testing the ingenuity of teachers like never before.

“It’s never been busier…You must be agile and creative. When lockdown was announced, within three days we had to come up with a whole new school,” explains Boulton, also headmistress of Guildford High School. She’s offering virtual teaching to large groups across schools, welcoming primary pupils into classrooms, and devising a bespoke plan for September: “Everything is on the table.”

Emma, a state secondary teacher, says her workload includes ‘live’ remote teaching and pre-recorded video lessons, as well as helping other, older teachers grapple with the kind of IT they never signed up for.

While online teaching is intense, it has surprising benefits – no banter, no showing off and no need for crowd control means that some are even learning more than usual, including the previously disillusioned.

A constant stream of changing government advice coupled with a lack of consultation hasn’t helped an already daunting task. Heads says they often only hear a new policy when announced in briefings – most drastically the sudden decision to cancel summer exams. If the Treasury can consult and adapt, they say, why can’t the DfE?

Teachers also complain that much advice is contradictory. It’s impossible to keep classes to bubbles of around 15 yet avoid a rota system discouraged by government. Suggestions for using public buildings and retired teachers to overcome the effective doubling of schools at a time when existing teachers may be off sick might be interesting, but don’t seem to take into account the full extent of the logistical problem.

And, with so much left to individual schools, not all were able to rise to the challenge. One father with three children at different schools complained to me that while one received good tuition, the others had unsuitable work. His dyslexic son had no help at all.

In disadvantaged schools the challenges multiply exponentially: pupils need more help, funding is scarce and due to retention problems the teachers can be less sure of themselves, yet parents are less able to help. Their learning environments is poor. Devices are lacking.

A first step would be to provide technology to these homes, said Dr Rebecca Montacute, from the Sutton Trust. But it’s still difficult to keep these children engaged and their parents are judged less likely to support a partial return to school.

“My biggest worry would be that if more children go in part-time and online provision winds down to enable more teaching in school, we could get middle class children going in and these disadvantaged children will get even less education.”

With the pandemic being so life-changing, it does seem to beg the question as to why an even more radical approach isn’t being welcomed. Why, for instance, is the UK’s famously relentless education process, with its many high-stakes exams, not relaxed a bit by pressing the pause button, maybe extending the year to Christmas and beyond? However, the knock-on impact seems so complicated that ministers are seeking to avoid such a scenario.

Shame. Since this could also help mitigate against the other precious things that have been lost. “When shutdown was announced, I realised that they wouldn’t get their concerts, their proms, their sports events. That my year 13s would just disappear, hastily leaving the school with nothing,” said Emma. “It was the saddest day. I went into my office and cried.”

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

We need to get a grip on education and the growing attainment gap

Ofsted, head teachers and teachers alike have been immensely critical of the government's approach to education during the pandemic. Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: True patriotism is calling Boris Johnson out for what he is

Alastair Campbell's column in the Spanish daily El Pais. Photo: El Pais

Former NHS director fears scientific data was not involved in lowering coronavirus alert level

Independent SAGE group advisor Dr Gabriel Scally; Sky News, Twitter

Don’t fall for the false balance between economy and coronavirus

Opening up society too early could have more disastrous consequences for the economy in the long-run. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

The young can rekindle love for the EU

Young people have already shown their support for the EU through People's Vote marches against the Brexit negotiations. Photo: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

Trump’s Wuhan laboratory conspiracy is both unhelpful and unfounded

There is no evidence to support Donald Trump's 'Wuhan lab' conspiracy theory, no matter how much he would like it be true. China/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Anti-racism protests highlight European’s own problems

Anti-racism protests have swept through European nations as well as the UK and US. Here, protestors highlight case of Adama Traore in Paris. Photo by Veronique de Viguerie/Getty Images)

How Louisiana’s Kingfish threatened to conquer America

Huey Long threatened to conquer America long before the days of Donald Trump's populism. Photo: Bettmann Archive

Question Time: Tory Brexiteer MP caught contradicting government claims it was trialling other track-and-trace apps

Junior Tory minister James Cleverly (L) and BBC Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce during a debate over the government's handling of contact tracing software; Twitter

Why racism is a British business problem

Justice reform campaigner Ashish Prashar (Pic: Ashish Prashar)

CRUCIBLE OF PUNK: Glimpses of New York’s now-vanished nightlife

CBGB in Manhattan's East village, 1983. Photo: Getty Images

WILL SELF: A multicultural man on the new culture wars

Following a social media post by the far-right activist known as Tommy Robinson, members of far-right linked groups have gathered around statues in London. Here, one argues with a police officer. Photo: Getty Images

Brescia, Northern Italy: A city in music

Apollo with cupid. Found in the Collection of Pinacoteca Tosio Martinengo, Brescia. (Photo by Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Lib Dem leadership candidate Layla Moran behind book backing universal income

Layla Moran MP makes a speech at the Liberal Democrats conference at the Bournemouth International Centre.

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Iconic film-maker Jacqueline Audry

Jacqueline Audry (1908-1977), French film-maker in 1955. Photo: Gaston Paris

An ‘istory of dropped aitches

The practice has been among us since the time of the Ancient Greeks. Photo: Getty Images

STAR TURNS: Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas

American actor Kirk Douglas, circa 1955. Photo: Getty Images

MANDRAKE: Dominic Cummings digs in at Number 10

Dominic Cummings has resigned from directorship of his other companies, to focus 'full-time' on the job at hand in No.10. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

EU ambassador warns a trade deal must be finished by October to avoid a hard Brexit

Joao Vale de Almeida is the EU ambassador to the UK; Youtube

Former Australian PM says post-Brexit trade deal with nation ‘no substitute’ for EU

Former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard told BBC breakfast viewers that a new trade deal with Australia was 'no substitute' for the EU; Twitter, BBC

Dominic Raab under fire for comparing Black Lives Matter ‘taking the knee’ to ‘subjugation’ and Game of Thrones gesture

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab said 'taking the knee' reminded him of 'subjugation and subordination'; Twitter

Britain has just budged on Brexit

Britain has budged on Brexit - and not for the better. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Europe should get ready for a surge in meth use

Police 'Do not cross' tape. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

Great works aren’t woke, but should not be shunned

Gone With the Wind and novel Heart of Darkness have both come under fire for their portrayal of non-white characters. But to dismiss them entirely deprives us of lesson-learning opportunities. Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

It’s too late for Boris Johnson to turn things around on Brexit - and coronavirus

The PM's leadership has left his own team desperate for change. Cartoon: Martin Rowson

Tory MP told to apologise after ‘deprecatory and patronising behaviour’

Tory MP Marcus Fysh (right) with Boris Johnson (left). Photograph: Marcus Fysh.

Boris Johnson involved in car crash outside Houses of Parliament

Boris Johnson's convoy was involved in a crash outside the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday. Photograph: Steve Bray/Twitter.

Brexiteers fume over new ‘blue’ British passports which turn out to be black

Composite picture of an old British passport (left) and a burgundy UK passport in the European Union style format; PA

PMQs: Keir Starmer offers to swap places with Boris Johnson

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (R) offered to swap places with Boris Johnson during PMQs; Parliamentlive.tv

PMQs: Boris Johnson accused of ‘chuntering’ after being challenged on child poverty rates

Prime minister Boris Johnon was accused on 'chuntering' during Wednesday's session of Prime Minister's Questions; Parliamentlive.tv

Sadiq Khan takes £15,300 pay cut amid warning on austerity after coronavirus

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan leaves Downing Street. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

PM did not consult cabinet on merging departments - Matt Hancock

Screen grab of Health Secretary Matt Hancock, during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA video

Lib Dem leadership hopeful says party must move to end association with Tory coalition

Ed Davey with fellow Lib Dem MPs and party president Sal Brinton. Photograph: Lib Dems.

David Cameron blasts Boris Johnson over foreign aid department merger

David Cameron watches Boris Johnson at a Tory party event. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

As Europe reopens its borders, are its politicians ready to reopen their minds?

Are European politicians ready to reopen minds and expand the Schengen Area?; NurPhoto

Government urged to divert Brexit festival money to funding free school meals over summer

Boris Johnson's government has been accused of syphoning off funds that could go towards continuing school lunches over the summer to a Brexit festival; PA Photo, Yui Mok/PA Wire

Government U-turns after refusing to fund school meals over summer

Union flag bunting in front of No 10 Downing street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

PM accused of ‘culture war’ over role of key aide in race commission

Prime minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Westfield Stratford City to see the coronavirus measures in place before the shopping centre reopens. Picture: John Nguyen/Daily Telegraph/PA

Marcus Rashford refuses to give up on campaign to extend free school meals

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier battle for the ball

Priti Patel accuses Keir Starmer of ‘failing to depart from divisive, racist politics’

Priti Patel in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Most Read

Tory Brexiteer calls for new freedom of movement scheme to allow his dogs to travel

Bob Stewart in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Brexiteers fume over new ‘blue’ British passports which turn out to be black

Composite picture of an old British passport (left) and a burgundy UK passport in the European Union style format; PA

MANDRAKE: Dominic Cummings digs in at Number 10

Dominic Cummings has resigned from directorship of his other companies, to focus 'full-time' on the job at hand in No.10. Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Priti Patel accuses Keir Starmer of ‘failing to depart from divisive, racist politics’

Priti Patel in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

SNP call for statue in honour of Michael Gove for boosting Scottish independence

Michael Gove in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.