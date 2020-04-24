Latest The New European

Government not ‘following the science’ on coronavirus response, warn health experts

PUBLISHED: 11:35 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:35 24 April 2020

Chief medical officer for England Chris Whitty (left) alongside prime minister Boris Johnson and chief scientific advisor Sir Patrick Vallance (right_ during a press conference. Picture: Simon Dawson/PA Wire

Chief medical officer for England Chris Whitty (left) alongside prime minister Boris Johnson and chief scientific advisor Sir Patrick Vallance (right_ during a press conference. Picture: Simon Dawson/PA Wire

Health experts have warned the government is not “following the science” during the coronavirus outbreak.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Professor Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh, said the government was shirking its responsibilities every time it based decisions on “following the science” during the coronavirus epidemic.

Sridar argued that senior ministers were too reliant on epidemiologists and modellers and failed to consider advice from other public health experts.

She told the Guardian: “As a scientist, I hope I never again to hear the phrase ‘based on the best science and evidence’ spoken by a politician.

“This phrase has become basically meaningless and used to explain anything and everything.”

The government says that all of its decisions about how to respond to the coronavirus crisis have been based “on a representative range of the most up-to-date science advice”. It says the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) has been providing ministers and officials with “free and frank advice throughout, based on external scientific evidence and a wide source of essential information”.

However, Sridhar has said scientific advice is typically broad and diverse and that decisions such as not banning mass gathering until late March, imposing a lockdown sooner or discontinuing a test, track, and trace campaign were just snippets advice ministers would have received during SAGE briefings. She said a focus on one discipline of science may have led to shortsightedness on coronavirus policy.

You may also want to watch:

Sridhar added: “World Health Organization (WHO) advice, and what we’ve learned from lots of previous outbreaks in low- and middle-income countries, is that the faster you move at the start, the better, because it’s exponential growth.”

“In public health, a test, trace and isolate campaign would’ve been where your mind first went.”

One immunologist at the University of Manchester agreed. Professor Sheena Cruickshankon wrote on Twitter: “The types of science and voices involved used are important to inform policy. I really fear“science-lead” is used as a blanket insurance statement about policy (not just by UK) when it’s not strictly accurate and could ultimately erode faith in science.”

Another health professor from the University of Edinburgh felt modelling was relied on more than expert advice. Professors Mark Woolhouse, an infectious diseases epidemiologist said: “I do think scientific advice is driven far too much by epidemiology – and I’m an epidemiologist.

“I understand that the government is being advised by economists, psychiatrists and others, but we’re not seeing what that science is telling them. I find that very puzzling.

“With any disease there is a trade-off. Public health is largely about that trade-off. What’s happening here is that both sides of the equation are so enormous and so damaging that the routine public health challenge of balancing costs and benefits is thrown into incredibly stark relief. Yet that balance has to be found.”

MORE: Government accused of ‘hiding behind scientists’ in its response to coronavirus.

Health experts have called on the government to release SAGE minutes and the name of attendees in a bid to boost transparency between the government and the public. Chief scientific advisor Sir Patrick Vallance has refused to do so until the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Keir Starmer appoints Doreen Lawrence to review impact of coronavirus on ethnic minorities

Labour MP Sir Keir Starmer with Baroness Doreen Lawrence. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

The three big challenges facing Labour’s new leader Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

RACHEL JOHNSON: One year on from Change UK, I can see where my political career went wrong

Rachel Johnson was a candidate for the pro-EU political party, Change UK. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Deciding Brexit with one public vote was ‘irresponsible’, says Richard Dawkins

Richard Dawkins slams David Cameron over Brexit. Photograph: PA/TNE.

Government not ‘following the science’ on coronavirus response, warn health experts

Chief medical officer for England Chris Whitty (left) alongside prime minister Boris Johnson and chief scientific advisor Sir Patrick Vallance (right_ during a press conference. Picture: Simon Dawson/PA Wire

The female world leaders defeating coronavirus

Angela Merkel, Tsai Ing-wen, Katrin Jakobsdottir, Erna Solberg, Sanna Marin, Mette Frederiksen, and Jacinda Ardern have all been praised for their coronavirus response. Photograph; Getty/TNE.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: 20 things I really miss during the coronavirus lockdown

A mural in Dublin as the UK and Ireland continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Can Europe be brought closer by its coronavirus response?

French President Emmanuel Macron. Picture: LAURENT CIPRIANI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Calais and coronavirus: how fear stalks the border city

Riot police forces are at work as part of an operation to shelter migrants on a voluntary basis in a bid to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus. Picture: DENIS CHARLET / AFP via Getty Images

Boris Johnson’s return will lead to more agonising over Brexit rather than coronavirus

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo by Simon Dawson-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Brighton rocks: How music is deep-rooted in the city’s history

Groove Armada supporting Fatboy Slim at Big Beach Boutique Brighton , United Kingdom, 6th July 2001. (Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)

STAR TURNS: The secret Harry Andrews took to his grave

Harry Andrews in the film 'Play Dirty', 1969. (Photo by United Artists/Getty Images)

The personal bereavement which lays bare the tragedy of coronavirus

Harry McFarlane who is one of the many victims of COVID-19. Picture: Mitch Benn

WILL SELF: Science doesn’t provide all the answers, ministers need them too

Afterlife comedy The Good Place. Picture: Contributed

How Germany was able to flatten the curve

A single cyclist in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Florian Gaertner/Photothek via Getty Images)

The political shortcomings exposed by the coronavirus pandemic

Martin Rowson on Matt Hancock's face mask.

Tory health minister refuses to apologise over government’s handling of PPE supply to NHS during coronavirus

Tory minister Lord Bethell has refused to apologise for a lack of PPE in the NHS and in care homes during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Twitter.

Keir Starmer wants conclusion to Labour probe ‘in months’ to rebuild party

Sir Keir Starmer, now leader of the Labour Party. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

We must not fall into a clap trap over the NHS

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Boris Johnson applauding outside 10 Downing Street in a gesture of thanks to the hardworking NHS staff. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

We need to give the NHS more than just applause

NHS staff applaud themselves and their colleagues at the entrance of the Royal Liverpool Hospital as part of the

Cabinet minister admits it’s ‘dreadful’ more care workers are not being tested for coronavirus

Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis admits

The upsides of the fall in oil prices

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Picture:ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

20 ways the government can improve its messaging over coronavirus

British Retail Consortium Chief Executive Helen Dickinson, Environment Secretary George Eustice and National Medical Director at NHS England Stephen Powis during the press conference at 10 Downing Street. (Photo by Jonathan Brady-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: How Boris Johnson is spoilt for choice for places to stay during coronavirus recovery

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Majority of public think government has poorly handled coronavirus PPE situation

Health Secretary Matt Hancock arrives ahead of the opening of the NHS Nightingale Hospital; Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The road ahead must be both fairer and greener

A virtually empty Broadway in New York City on Easter Sunday. Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Government rebutting ‘around 70 pieces of false information about coronavirus a week’

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Oliver Dowden leaves the Cabinet Office in Whitehall, London, after a meeting of the government's emergency committee Cobra to discuss coronavirus. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Half of Brits don’t care if Northern Ireland leaves the UK

LONDONDERRY, NORTHERN IRELAND - JANUARY 30: The Peace Bridge crosses the River Foyle in sight of The Guildhall building on January 30, 2013 in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. A year of events have started as Derry celebrates being the UK City of Culture for 2013. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

George Osborne says country’s ‘health’ dependent on appointment of an acting PM

Former chancellor George Osborne says the 'health' of the nations lays on the government appointing an acting prime minister . Photograph: LBC.

British scientists don’t know if ‘long-lasting immunity’ to coronavirus is possible

Technicians during the opening of the new Covid-19 testing lab at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Labour politician sacked for claiming Boris Johnson’s hospital stay was a ‘publicity stunt’

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Boris Johnson’s legacy will be defined by bluster and half-truths

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the Welsh Conservative Party Conference in the Llangollen Pavilion in north Wales. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

Care minister Helen Whately in another ‘car crash’ interview after giving ‘wrong’ numbers over coronavirus deaths

Tory care minister Helen Whately has been accused of giving ‘wrong’ numbers of frontline coronavirus deaths during another ‘car crash’ interview.

Labour leader Keir Starmer to take on Dominic Raab face to face in PMQs

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will take on the first secretary of state, Dominic Raab, in the first round of PMQs since Easter. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA.

Deliveries of PPE for NHS staff arrive from Turkey and Burma

PPE equipment is in short supply. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Images

Matt Hancock dismisses claims ‘political decision’ prevented UK joining EU scheme

Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London. Photograph: PA Video/PA Wire.

Lib Dems urge Priti Patel to offer foreign NHS workers right to remain after coronavirus

Around 2,800 overseas NHS workers face going home in 12 months if they are not offered the right to remain; Peter Byrne

Senior Tory admits government could face ‘Chilcot-esque’ inquiry after coronavirus epidemic

Former defence minister Tobias Ellwood said he expects members of his own government will face a 'Chilcot-esque' inquiry at the end of the coronavirus epidemic; Channel 4

Boris Johnson pauses rest to telephone Donald Trump to thank him for messages of support

US President Donald Trump (front) with Dominic Raab (centre left) and Boris Johnson (centre right) at a Nato summit. Photograph: PA/Stefan Rousseau.

Coronavirus exposes the Brexit myth that Britain can ‘go it alone’

Delegates hold

Most Read

Government shelves Priti Patel’s immigration bill during coronavirus outbreak

Home Secretary Priti Patel's immigration bill was removed from the order paper on Tuesday. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

British diplomat admits ‘political decision’ not to join EU bulk-buy scheme not ‘e-mail error’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Mologic Laboratory in the Bedford technology Park in Bedfordshire. Photograph: Jack Hill/The Times/PA.

Labour politician sacked for claiming Boris Johnson’s hospital stay was a ‘publicity stunt’

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Boris Johnson has gone from a ‘very, very strong position’ to a weak one, says polling expert

Boris Johnson at a rally with party supporters after the Conservative Party was returned to power in the General Election with an increased majority. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Keir Starmer to break tradition to front PMQs while Boris Johnson is away

Keir Starmer speaks at the Labour Leadership Hustings at Cardiff City Hall. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.