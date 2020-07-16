Government confirms purchase of ‘post-Brexit lorry park’ despite opposition from local residents

Land around Sevington in Ashford, Kent, as the Department for Transport is understood to be in the process of buying a 27-acre site near Ashford as it gears up to leave the EU at the end of the year. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.

The government has confirmed it has purchased a 27-acre site in Kent which has been dubbed a post-Brexit ‘lorry park’ and a ‘Farage Garage’ by others.

The Department for Transport (DfT) was understood to be looking to buy the land near Ashford as it geared up for possible trade frictions as a result of leaving the EU.

In a letter to residents, transport minister Rachel Maclean confirmed the DfT had purchased the land and was now planning “two primary uses” for the site.

She said: “First, government departments envisage using it as a permanent site for facilities related to future border processes, notably HMRC (as an office of departure/arrival for goods moved under ‘transit’ arrangements) and Defra (as a border control post for goods needing sanitary and phytosanitary checks).

“Second, the site may also be used as a contingency lorry holding area for the particular, foreseeable risk of significant disruption at the end of the transition period.”

Maclean said there was “no intention” to develop the site as a permanent lorry holding facility for use in the event of “cross-Channel disruption”.

The minister said preparatory works on the site will begin this week, including the securing of the perimeter, clearing grass and vegetation and carrying out surveys.

But it led to concerns the site could be used as a giant car park for thousands of lorries waiting to travel to the continent.

It was dubbed the ‘Farage Garage’ by broadcaster James O’Brien, who named it after the former Brexit Party MEP for the area, and one of the protagonists of the Leave campaign.

Mandy Rossi, from Ashford Green Party, said she was “appalled” that the residents of the town had not been able to have a say on the plans for a “lorry park”.

She added: “Alongside the many new housing developments already in motion, we’ll be losing yet more of our green spaces, with a devastating effect on local biodiversity and air quality.”

Ashford MP Damian Green said he opposed plans to use the site as a “lorry park” because of how close it would be to new housing developments and possible effects on access to Ashford’s William Harvey Hospital.

But he said he would not be against using some of the site for border-related checks.

“I accept they need to be done somewhere that is near to the motorway,” he told the PA news agency.

“That won’t affect local traffic, local air pollution and I think that’s a much more acceptable proposal than a temporary park for thousands of lorries.”

A DfT spokeswoman said: “At the end of this year the UK will become a fully independent country and take back control of our borders.

“This site will form part of our ongoing plans to help ensure the free flow of freight at the border as we make our new start at the end of the transition period.”