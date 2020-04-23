Government refuses to release minutes of coronavirus meetings between ministers and SAGE advisers

Chief science officer Sir Patrick Vallance says he will not release SAGE minutes until the coronavirus epidemic has ended Archant

The government has come under renewed pressure to release secret Scientific Advisory Group on Emergencies (SAGE) minutes after it refused to do so during the coronavirus.

In a letter addressed to the science and technology committee chair, Greg Clark, Sir Patrick Vallance, Boris Johnson’s chief scientific advisor, said secret advice shared during SAGE meeting would not be published until the end of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Vallance argued this is to protect the identity of scientists who participate in the bi-weekly meetings with Downing Street officials.

But, according to the 2011 Code of Practice for Scientific Advisory Committees, minute takers do not need to release the names or titles of members in official documentation, calling into question Vallance’s motives to withhold that information.

He wrote: “Once SAGE stops convening on this emergency the minutes of relevant SAGE meetings, supporting documents and the names of participants (with their permission) will be published.”

The committee’s clandestine decision-making process has come under intense public scrutiny after the government ditched plans for a mass testing, tracking and tracing campaign early on in the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite the government publishing some documents - such as modelings - critics say this does little to explain what ministers thought of “herd immunity” and what role behavioural scientists played in strategic planning.

Calls to release more information were notched up last month when a group health experts published a letter in the scientific journal, the Lancet, demanding ministers release conversations now.

Imperial College health professor Azeem Majeed backed the move on Twitter: “When the government say their Covid-19 strategy is “led by the science” but then refuse to publish the minutes or membership of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) or allow the members of SAGE to debate with its critics publicly, that’s dogma, not science.”

Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips agreed: “There needs to be complete transparency on the scientific advice they [ministers] are given, publish all SAGE meeting minutes, because for example I want to know if the advice on, for example, mask wearing by the public is based on science or the lack of supply of masks.”

The Scottish government has taken the unprecedented step of publishing the names officials in similar meetings north of the border.