Report says government ‘shortsightedness’ over Brexit could lead to long-term export slump for UK business

PUBLISHED: 10:56 15 July 2020

A report has suggested UK businesses could be hit with a long-term export slump after Brexit; Aaron Chown/PA Wire

A report has suggested UK businesses could be hit with a long-term export slump after Brexit; Aaron Chown/PA Wire

A report has found that government ‘shortsightedness’ over Brexit could lead to a long-term export slump for UK businesses.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The findings, made by the National Audit Office - which audits parliament spending, shows government departments lack a long-term plan for Britain’s export market after Brexit.

MPs who have read the study said the Department for International Trade (DIT) was more concerned about securing ‘short-term gains’ and needed to make sure it supported small firms as well as big ones.

Head of the Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Meg Hillier, a Labour MP, described the DIT as being “too geared towards banking ‘quick wins’ at the expense of demonstrating steady progress towards the government’s long-term goals.”

She added: “[The] DIT wants to focus even more of its resources on supporting larger companies - it must make sure it doesn’t leave smaller, innovative businesses behind.

“Now, more than ever, these small businesses need support to help get the economy going again.”

The NAO study also questioned the value of the government’s 2018 stated aim to increase exports from 30% to 35% of GDP.

The organisation stated: “The lack of a timeframe for the ambition and the existence of other factors that can affect export growth, some of which are outside of government’s control, make it difficult to hold DIT accountable for its progress.”

It praised the department’s attempts to improve data quality on British exports but said more could be done.

You may also want to watch:

“[The NAO} needs good data to identify which of the 5.9 million UK businesses already export or have the potential to do so.

“To make the best use of its resources, DIT plans to target its bespoke support at larger businesses and to direct smaller businesses to its digital services. However, a recent DIT survey of its clients suggests that some services on its website are not meeting the needs of some UK businesses.”

The report then urges the DIT to work more closely with the credit agency, UK Export Finance (UKEF), to keep up momentum.

Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG), Gareth Davies, the head of the NAO, said: “DIT has made a good start in developing a strategy and the arrangements it needs to support export growth, and UKEF has expanded its offer of export finance to support UK businesses.

“To increase exports and boost UK productivity and growth, DIT and UKEF must work closely together and across government to ensure efforts and resources are focused in the regions and sectors where there are the greatest opportunities to support UK businesses.”

UKEF supported exports to 72 countries in 2018-19 with 80% of the value of these exports concentrated in five countries.

The report mentioned that UKEF “relies on DIT staff” to help identify potential customers and suggests increasing UKEF overseas staff while training DIT staff on financial matters to avoid a shortfall in expert knowledge of financial markets.

A DIT spokesman said: “We will continue to support UK businesses across a range of sectors to export to all parts of the world, by focusing on securing longer-term opportunities as well as working hard to boost trade and investment in the short-term.

“We will do whatever it takes to ensure businesses can access the right tools, finance and in-market expertise to succeed on the global stage.”

In 2019, the UK exported £701 billion of goods and services abroad.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Fresh ‘cash for favour’ accusations as Tory minister dined with influential Russian donors

Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Alok Sharma arrives at 10 Downing Street; Aaron Chown

Report says government ‘shortsightedness’ over Brexit could lead to long-term export slump for UK business

A report has suggested UK businesses could be hit with a long-term export slump after Brexit; Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Brexiteer MP Iain Duncan Smith trashes government policy on wearing face masks in shops

Brexiteer and former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith explains why he's opposed to making face coverings compulsory in public; talkRADIO, Twitter

Keir Starmer would become PM if election was held tomorrow, claims pollster

If an election was held tomorrow Keir Starmer would remove Boris Johnson from Downing Street. Photograph: Keir Starmer/Twitter.

Peers vow to fight the government on plans to move ‘sovereign’ House of Lords to York

The House of Lords during a key vote on Brexit. Photograph: Parliament TV.

If Black Lives Matter, we must abolish prisons

A interior view of Chelmsford Prison.Picture: PA/ Andrew Parsons

Government told to ‘get a grip’ over telecomms strategy after Huawei U-turn

Chinese telecomms giant Huawei has been barred from building Britain's 5G network, culture secretary Oliver Dowden has said; Dominic Lipinski

‘World-beating’ coronavirus contact tracing system in England crashes under strain of workers trying to log in

Matt Hancock in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament.

Tory minister denies face mask announcement ends government’s faith in ‘British people’s common sense’

Environment Secretary George Eustice. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Motion aims to give Welsh ministers right to call referendum on independence

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price on the campaign trail. Photo: Archant

New post-Brexit customs arrangements to cost business £7bn per year

Transport companies face an estimated £7bn in customs charges per year under the government's newly proposed post-Brexit border arrangements

Government accused of leaving business in the dark with unclear approach to Northern Ireland after Brexit

MPs claim businesses are being left in the dark because of the government's lack of understanding of post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland; PA

Tories urged to take action against Brexiteer MP who spoke alongside Islamophobic voices

Tory MP Bob Blackman in the Commons; Youtube

#FarageGarage trends on Twitter after plans revealed for ‘secret’ Brexit ‘lorry park’ in Kent

The Department for Transport has earmarked 27 acres of farmland in Kent to build a 'Brexit lorry park'; The Guardian, PR

James O’Brien suggests government’s confusing messaging over face coverings could be deliberate

LBC radio presenter James O'Brien has accused ministers of 'deliberately' subverting messaging surrounding the wearing of face masks; LBC

Government still encourages working from home despite Boris Johnson urging public to do the opposite

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face mask, talks with a paramedic during a visit to the headquarters of the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust. Photograph: Ben Stansall/PA Wire

Priti Patel’s destructive immigration bill will ‘cause chaos and confusion’

Priti Patel in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Payments raise questions over Dominic Cummings’ connections with Vote Leave firm hired by government

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to prime minister Boris Johnson, has been accused of using his private firm, Dynamic Maps, to pay government contractors; Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Ireland’s new government rules out ‘divisive’ border poll in favour of ‘peace and harmony’

A Border Communities Against Brexit poster before its unveiling at a demonstration in Carrickcarnon on the Irish border. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA.

Boris Johnson’s government likened to ‘Dad’s Army’ after £700m post-Brexit borders announcement

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove announcing £700m in border control measures; PA media

Tenerife: A tale of two islands

The modern architecture concert hall Auditorio de Tenerife in Santa Cruz. Picture: Getty Images

Plot twist: The complicated world of Chinese cinema

A scene from 'A Touch of Sin'. Picture: Berlin Film Festival

Pilgrims and progressives: The story of the Mayflower voyage

'The Mayflower in Plymouth Harbor' by William Halsall. Picture: Getty Images

How French president Macron looks to rediscover his mojo

French President Emmanuel Macron leaves after voting in the municipal elections of Pas-de-Calais. Picture: Getty Images

Thousands download new ‘Neverspoons’ app that helps them find local independent pubs

A view of JD Wetherspoon's Royal Victoria Pavillion in Ramsgate, Kent; Gareth Fuller

BONNIE GREER: How the coronavirus will reshape our society

Plague Times: Michel Serre's 'The Plague in Marseilles' (1721). Picture: Getty Images

Downing Street asked to explain why ministers are avoiding face coverings in public

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak speaks to CEO of Worcester Bosch, Carl Arntzen (left) during his visit to Worcester Bosch factory to promote the initiative, Plan for Jobs. (Phil Noble/PA Wire)

John Bercow on the closest Labour has had to Winston Churchill leadership

Sir Winston Churchill makes the Victory Sign as he greets well-wishers from his automobile. Photograph: Bettmann Archive/Getty.

WILL SELF: Only coffee culture can restart our economy

A coffee stall at a street market. Photograph: BRITTANY WOODMAN.

How being ‘quite wrong’ can have a different meaning to Americans

America's president Donald Trump. Photo: Alex Brandon

Boris Johnson’s far-from superhuman response to the coronavirus

Michael White says the coronavirus crisis has brough with it a whole host of unseen challenges. Picture: Martin Rowson

German minister thanks Boris Johnson for promoting coronavirus tracing app after he tried to trash it

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Pizza Pilgrims restaurant in east London. Photograph: Heathcliff O'Malley/The Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

MITCH BENN: How lockdown has wreaked havoc with our sense of time

David McCallum and Joanna Lumley in science-fiction series 'Sapphire & Steel' (1980). Picture: Getty Images

STAR TURNS: Susannah York

Actress Susannah York as Grace Monckton in the film 'Sands of the Kalahari', 1965. Picture: Getty Images

THE SECRET CIVIL SERVANT: The resistance against Dominic Cummings is only getting started

The Secret Civil Servant has given the latest from Whitehall. Picture: PA

I can’t see Boris Johnson lasting beyond 2020

Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Brexiteer blames ‘EU bureaucracy’ for lack of progress in trade talks

ERG chair and Tory MP Andrew Bridgen. Photograph: Channel 4 News.

Boris Johnson’s ‘People’s PMQs’ stunt backfires after he asked public for questions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown. Photograph: PA Video.

Don’t pin all of your Brexit hopes on Germany

Heads of state attend a summit of European Union (EU) leaders at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, 2018. Picture: Getty Images

MANDRAKE: Rupert Murdoch’s new ‘sensitive’ radio station gives Boris Johnson an easy ride

Rupert Murdoch's new radio station, Times Radio, has been

Most Read

Philip Pullman says UK ‘is done for as a nation’ but hopes Russia report will expose government

Philip Pullman on Brexit and the Russia Report. Photograph: PA.

Tenerife: A tale of two islands

The modern architecture concert hall Auditorio de Tenerife in Santa Cruz. Picture: Getty Images

Almost as many English voters back independence as disagree with it

The St George flag is seen flying above 10 Downing St on April 23, 2008 in London. (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

‘You would be bankrupt’: Jacob Rees-Mogg tells SNP MP after call for Scottish independence

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg; Parliamentlive

#FarageGarage trends on Twitter after plans revealed for ‘secret’ Brexit ‘lorry park’ in Kent

The Department for Transport has earmarked 27 acres of farmland in Kent to build a 'Brexit lorry park'; The Guardian, PR

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.