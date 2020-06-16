Breaking

Government U-turns on summer school meal funding pledge

Union flag bunting in front of No 10 Downing street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

The government has U-turned on its promise not to fund school lunches over the summer and has now set up a “Covid summer school fund” to pay for the initiative.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Downing Street recently announced that it would set up a fund to support hungry children during the summer after a campaign by footballer Marcus Rashford.

Those eligible will get free school means in England for up to six weeks.

You may also want to watch:

Prime minister Boris Johnson thanked the Manchester United player for his “contribution to the debate around poverty.”

Rashford has used his profile to request the government extend its free meals voucher scheme for disadvantaged children across the summer holidays.

The England forward has been vocal on Twitter about the cause, drawing in criticisms from some Tory ministers.

Johnson was facing a Tory rebellion over the issue with hardliners saying the government has given local authorities enough funds to helps families unable to afford the essentials.