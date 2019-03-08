Government spent more than £1 million on bonuses for the Brexit department

A European Union flag in front of Big Ben. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

The government awarded civil servants in the Department for Brexit more than £1 million in just a one year period.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Figures for performance related pay between April 2017 and March 2018 showed that 12 senior staff were paid £172,000 between them in special payments.

For end of year payments, they were paid £142,000, with the average payment being £13,750.

Junior staff were also given bonuses totaling £844,780.

You may also want to watch:

More than 400 people were given end of year bonuses totaling £561,650 with more than 380 receiving in-year payments.

Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesman Tom Brake said: "It's astounding that people are being awarded bonuses when three years on Brexit still has not been delivered."

Lloyd Russell-Moyle MP from the Best for Britain campaign said: "This is outrageous. The government's worst failing department is handing out millions willy nilly.

"But at least somebody appears to be benefitting from the chaos that is Brexit, because the vast majority of our population will be left high and dry."

A Brexit department spokesperson said: "It has been common practice for government departments to link individuals' performance to their pay."