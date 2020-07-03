Latest The New European

Government wins majority stake in satellite company as it attempts post-Brexit sat-nav system

PUBLISHED: 15:35 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:39 03 July 2020

The purchase of OneWeb is part of government plans to boost the UK's space capacity; ESA

The purchase of OneWeb is part of government plans to boost the UK's space capacity; ESA

ESA-S.CORVAJA

The UK government has won a majority stake in a company that it hopes will manage its sat-nav system after Brexit.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Downing Street has increased its stake in the failed satellite company, OneWeb, as part of plans to develop the country’s space capabilities.

Britain joined India’s Bharti Global to pitch for ownership of the company, which went bankrupt earlier this year in the US while trying to build a space network to deliver broadband.

Ministers hope it will make up for the loss of access to the EU’s new Galileo programme in the wake of Brexit.

MORE: UK to begin process of purchasing sat-nav system after pulling out of EU scheme

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said it is jointly investing 500 million US dollars (£400 million) into the firm, with Britain acquiring a “significant equity stake” in it.

You may also want to watch:

Officials said the deal would put the UK at the “cutting-edge of the latest advances in space technology”. 

It will enable OneWeb – which is headquartered in London – to complete the construction of a number of Low Earth orbit satellites providing enhanced broadband and other services to countries around the world.

In a statement, the company said the deal would allow it to emerge from bankruptcy with a “robust foundation” to continue its commercial operations. 

“The commitment of HMG (Her Majesty’s Government) accelerates and enhances OneWeb’s global access,” it said. 

“OneWeb will contribute to the UK government’s ambition to join the first rank of space nations, along with its commitment to making the UK the world’s leader in science and research and development.” 

Prime minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak signed off on the bid at the 11th hour. 

Ministers are said to be now seeking to secure additional finance to revive the business which was planning to launch 650 satellites. 

A Downing Street spokesman said: “The deal will support the UK to be a pioneer in the research, development, manufacturing and exploitation of novel satellite technologies, while boosting UK manufacturing.

“It will also allow the UK to explore other potential strategic opportunities working with our international allies.” 

The deal remains subject to approval by the US Bankruptcy Court, as well as regulatory approvals.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Former Thatcher minister and Tory peer slams Boris Johnson for being ‘not very good’ PM

Prime minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street; Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Boris Johnson plans to mimic Donald Trump by broadcasting team’s press briefings with journalists

Evening press briefings will be televised from Number 9; Ian Vogler-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Boris Johnson brands no-deal Brexit ‘a very good option’ after being asked about talks

Boris Johnson said leaving Brexit talks without a deal would still be 'a very good option'; Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Government wins majority stake in satellite company as it attempts post-Brexit sat-nav system

The purchase of OneWeb is part of government plans to boost the UK's space capacity; ESA

Boris Johnson dodges questions on Stanley Johnson’s rule-breaking trip to Greece

LBC presenter Nick Ferrari confronted Boris Johnson about his father's trip to Greece; LBC, Twitter

Why Jürgen Klopp should school Boris Johnson on leadership

Jurgen Klopp the manager of Liverpool looks on during a pre-season friendly match between Tranmere Rovers and Liverpool at Prenton Park. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Join us (virtually) at our fourth birthday bash!

The New European. Photo: Archant

Boris Johnson says he won’t ‘take the knee’ because he believes in ‘substance not gestures’

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson participate in a national

MANDRAKE: Cummings is ‘neighbour from hell’, say those next door to PM’s aide

Dminic Cummings. PA images, Kirsty O'Connor

Green gains put France on new path

French President Emmanuel Macron, wearing a protective face mask, looks on as he visits a factory of manufacturer Valeo in Etaples, near Le Touquet, northern France. Photo: Getty Images

The 1945 Rising: What Labour can learn about winning a majority after a crisis

NEW DAWN: Prime minister Clement Attlee celebrates with supporters after Labour's surprise 1945 General Election victory. Photo: Getty Images

Kissing after Covid: How the pandemic is changing our love lives

NEW RULES: Young people on the riverbank at Hackney Marshes as temperatures soared to 31 degrrees in London on June 24. Photo: Getty Images

Is there a new optimism for UK-EU talks?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen ahead of a meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

A rise in infections, riots, and partying - is Germany losing its grip on coronavirus?

GOETTINGEN, GERMANY - JUNE 19: Police forces wearing full protective suits prepare to enter the high-rise apartment building, as tensions between residents and authorities rise, struck by a coronavirus outbreak on June 19, 2020 in Goettingen, Germany. So far over 100 people have tested positive among the building's 700 residents. The outbreak comes on the heels on another outbreak in the similarly large Iduna apartment complex following celebrations to mark the end of Ramadan. (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)

The polls show politics is entering a ‘new normal’ - this is how every party must adapt

Labour Leader Keir Starmer visits Torriano School in Camden, north London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Brexiteer MPs orchestrating campaign to blame public for second wave, claims broadcaster

LBC presenter James O'Brien; Twitter

Brexit talks break up early after UK and EU fail to overcome ‘significant differences’

Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned Britain to show 'equivalent engagement' after Brexit talks collapse; YouTube.

Boris Johnson to host press conference ahead of pubs re-opening

Boris Johnson at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Simon Dawson/PA.

Poll suggests most Brits will blame the public rather than government for second coronavirus wave

ITV polling shows a majority of Brits are ready to blame the public for a second surge in coronavirus cases; Peston Show, Twitter

Forget ‘building’, this government only cares about Brexiteer revenge

UNBLOCKED: Boris Johnson and Mark Sedwill. Photo: Getty Images

Johnson wants to build Britain up again - but all he knows is how to break it

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to the Speller Metcalfe's building site at The Dudley Institute of Technology. Photograph: Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA Wire.

The Tories’ Red Wall will crumble without solid foundations

NEW BATTLEGROUND: The once Labour northern heartlands like Blyth, pictured, are Tory now, but can Johnson really keep them? Photo: Getty Images

Boris Johnson’s Britain: Uncertainty, empty words and repeated failures

Boris Johnson's attempts his whack-a-mole strategy for coronavirus. Illustration by Martin Rowson.

Document details new Irish Sea customs checks that Boris Johnson promised would never happen

Anyone moving goods into Northern Ireland will have to complete new customs forms after Brexit; Photograph by David Goddard/Getty Images)

Bevin: The man who stood up to Stalin, and the stains on his reputation

circa 1940: In the centre, wearing glasses and surrounded by cloth capped workers giving a thumbs up, Ernest Bevin (1881 - 1951) English Labour statesman. Known as the 'dockers' KC' he was Minister of Labour and National Service in Churchill's government in WW II. (Photo by London Express/Getty Images)

Piers Morgan receives hundreds of complaints after he refused to read government statement during ministers’ boycott

Piers Morgan refuses to read government statement. Photograph: Good Morning Britain.

Why we must stand up for the Uighur plight in China - or face a new Mao

A giant portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is carried atop a float at a parade to celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Treasury blasted over tweet calling on Brits to ‘raise a glass’ when pubs reopen

HM Treasury encouraged Brits to 'raise a glass' to pubs re-open in a message publish on the ministry's official Twitter account; Twitter

Tories vote down bill to block nomination of PM without Commons approval

SNP cabinet office spokesperson Pete Wishart in the House of Commons; Parliamentlive

Northern Ireland could face food shortages due to Brexit customs checks in the Irish Sea

Cargo ships could be stranded in the Irish Sea due to post-Brexit customs checks; picture: PA Images

Angela Merkel orders EU to prepare for a no-deal Brexit

German chancellor Angela Merkel warned the EU to prepare for a no-deal Brexit; Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

PMQs: Boris Johnson accused of being ‘blind to the risks’ of easing lockdown

Keir Starmer in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Piers Morgan slams government over missing coronavirus testing figures

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain; Twitter

Alok Sharma admits ‘inadvertent mistake’ over coronavirus testing figures

Business secretary Alok Sharma apologised for getting coronavirus testing figures wrong; Twitter

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Government advisors given reading list for new training regime led by Dominic Cummings

Dminic Cummings. PA images, Kirsty O'Connor

Brexiteer claims Labour politician is to blame for lockdown rules being ignored

Andrew Bridgen appears on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Matt Hancock declares coronavirus surge in wrong UK area

Matt Hancock on the BBC. Photograph: BBC.

Michael Gove heckled by MPs after suggesting PM has backing of civil service over David Frost appointment

Cabinet minister Michael Gove taking question in House of Commons; Parliamentlive

Eleven of the best responses to Boris Johnson’s ‘New Deal’ speech

Boris Johnson during his speech in Dudley; youtube

Most Read

Mark Francois ridiculed after he sends letter to EU intervening in Brexit talks

Mark Francois in Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Stanley Johnson ignores government guidance to holiday in Greece

Stanley Johnson posts photographs of his trip to Greece. Photograph: Instagram.

Supermarket refuses to stock chlorinated chicken in blow to possible post-Brexit trade deal with US

US president Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

Jess Phillips brands Boris Johnson a ‘liar’ after PMQs answer

Jess Phillips in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV

Matt Hancock declares coronavirus surge in wrong UK area

Matt Hancock on the BBC. Photograph: BBC.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.