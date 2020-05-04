Latest The New European
Video

Senior Tory MP claims public have been ‘too willing’ to stay at home over coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 20:50 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 21:10 04 May 2020

Graham Brady in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Graham Brady in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Archant

A senior Tory MP has claimed the public have been ‘too willing’ to stay at home over the coronavirus, as rebel MPs in Boris Johnson’s party warned the government about protecting ‘freedoms’ as well as public health.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

During a debate on the government’s Covid-19 regulations in the House of Commons, chair of the influential 1922 committee Sir Graham Brady urged ministers to approach the next lockdown review with “a view to removing restrictions and removing the arbitrary rules and limitations on freedom as quickly as possible”.

Commenting on the government’s overall goal of ensuring the NHS was not overwhelmed during the peak of coronavirus, the Tory MP explained: “The public have been willing to assist. If anything, in some instances it may be that the public have been a little bit too willing to stay at home.

“I am sure I am not the only member who has heard from employers who are struggling to fulfil orders because it is difficult to get employees back from furlough. We all know how critical it is that they ought to be able to get their workers back so that we make sure that the jobs remain when the furlough period ends.”

Conservative MP Marcus Fysh also used the debate to claim that the “precedent that health trumps liberty must not be the conclusion” from the current period as he raised concerns about the app to track coronavirus in UK.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

He said: “We’re not a people who take well to surveillance and it’s a little ironic that the country that has probably been surveilling its population more than any other appears to have been the source of this virus (China).

“And the point is widespread surveillance really is not acceptable in Britain so I want to talk a little about the app that is being proposed as part of the next phase.”

Former Tory cabinet minister Sir John Redwood said it can be easy for MPs with a “guaranteed high salary” to dismiss economic concerns.

He added: “It’s all too easy for us MPs with a guaranteed high salary paid into our bank accounts every month whether the economy does well or badly to be a little too dismissive of the struggles going on for people.

“People who may be furloughed, they don’t get their tips, or their bonuses or their commissions.

“Or they may have left their job already and many of them living in fear that the company they work for will run out of cash and not be able to trade.”

Sir Charles Walker urged the government to “do some modelling” in relation to the lockdown on the impact that it will have on the 5.9 million privately-owned businesses in the UK.

He said: “If hundreds of thousands of those businesses go under, or a million or more, we will unleash a tidal wave of human misery. Unemployment of 12% is four million people.”

Conservative MP Andrew Griffith added: “I’m afraid it was utterly foreseeable to anyone who’s experienced an event much larger than the average parish fete, that into the ambiguous space between legislation and guidance would jump over-zealous police officers and public officials.”

Acting Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey criticised the Tory attitudes and slammed Graham Brady’s remarks about the British public.

He said: “It’s appalling to hear a senior Conservative MP criticising members of the public who are following the vital public health guidance to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives. These people are doing the right thing, and it is outrageous and insulting for Graham Brady to suggest they are being lazy.”

The debate follows Steve Baker’s column in the Telegraph in which the former European Research Group chair branded the lockdown ‘absurd, dystopian and tyrannical’.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Lords allowance slashed in half after proceedings go virtual because of the coronavirus

Peers take their seats in the House of Lords before the State Opening Of Parliament at Houses of Parliament; Carl Court - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Minister resigns after being found guilty of breaching parliamentary privilege

Conor Burns resigned as international trade minister after being found in breach of his parliamentary privilege by the Commons standards committee.

European collaboration leads to company producing first ‘99.8% accurate’ coronavirus antibody test

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche has successfully pioneered the first coronavirus antibody test it says is '99.8% accurate' Picture: PA/Andrew Milligan

Boris Johnson urges countries to ‘pull together’ to create coronavirus vaccine

Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, as he resumes working after spending two weeks recovering from Covid-19. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Pro-EU group celebrates Europe Day with ‘virtual’ drinks

Leeds for Europe will be hosting a 'Euro Cafe' to celebrate the 75 years of peace, prosperity and unity on the continent. Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Number of coronavirus daily tests falls below target after claims figure had been artificially boosted

Health secretary Matt Hancock arrives in Downing Street, in Westminster. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Michael Gove and wife criticised for showcasing bookshelf which includes Holocaust denier’s book

Michael Gove's bookshelf (left) and Michael Gove (right)

Brexiteer MP calls coronavirus restrictions ‘absurd, dystopian and tyrannical’

Chairman of the European Research Group, Steve Baker, arriving in Downing Street (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

We must fight the powerful to ensure coronavirus lessons are learned

Newspapers displayed at a local shop the day after Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: David Davies/PA.

Boris Johnson searches for scapegoats as he faces a big test over lockdown

Will Matt Hancock become Boris Johnson's scapegoat over coronavirus deaths? Illustration by Martin Rowson.

STAR TURN: Christoper Lee - The actor laughing all the way to the bank

Christopher Lee, portrait, backstage at the Golden Gods Awards at the O2 in London on June 15th 2014. (Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns)

Frances Barber on Labour, the Lib Dems and lockdown life

Frances Barber attending the 65th Evening Standard Theatre Awards at the London Coliseum, London. Photograph: Ian West/PA.

British exceptionalism: Where Brexit and our coronavirus response collide

Boris Johnson delivers his Unleashing Britain's Potential speech in the Painted Hall, Old Royal Naval College Greenwich following the UK's exit from the European Union. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA.

EU calls for UK government to outline plans for Northern Irish border

Michel Barnier, EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Boris Johnson and former Brexit secretary Steve Barclay. Photograph: PA.

Labour appoints former QC to head leaked anti-Semitism report inquiry

Keir Starmer in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Piers Morgan says Boris Johnson’s coronavirus response makes Donald Trump look ‘credible’

Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan. Photograph: ITV.

The Brexit cliff edge facing the UK is now more dangerous than ever

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (R) and the British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost pose for a photograph at start of the first round of post-Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the United Kingdom. (Photo by OLIVIER HOSLET/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

We are all paying the price for the Tory government’s preoccupation with Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands outside 10 Downing Street as he joins in the applause to salute local heroes during Thursday's nationwide Clap for Carers. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Former public health director confronts ex-Tory minister over NHS budget cuts

Professor Gabriel Scally (left) and ex-Tory minister David Gauke (right) on Newsnight

Starmer says Labour ‘should be prouder of being patriotic’

Sir Keir Starmer. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Populism has been punctured by the politics of the coronavirus pandemic

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the Cabinet Room inside 10 Downing Street, London, to observe a minute's silence in a tribute to the NHS staff and key workers who have died during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Walking is what I miss most in lockdown.. by a distance

Two walkers observing social distancing in Alexandra Palace, North London as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the virus. Picture: PA/Victoria Jones

WILL SELF: Has pandemic Britain rendered humour impotent?

Comedians John Cleese (left) and Michael Palin in the 'Dead Parrot' sketch from series 1 of the BBC television series 'Monty Python's Flying Circus', November 25th 1969. (Photo by Don Smith/Radio Times via Getty Images)

Great European Lives: Sergio Leone

Director Sergio Leone and cast members on the set of the movie

The many languages of classical music

Johannes Brahms (1833-1897) German composer. From photograph taken in the the last year of his life. Halftone. (Photo by Universal History Archive/Getty Images)

The two totems of Tokyo

People dance Yellow Magic Orchestra's (YMO)

UK government says it will ‘never accept’ EU’s Brexit proposals for fisheries

EU Chief Brexit Negotiator, Michel Barnier (centre) in Downing Street ahead of a meeting with Boris Johnson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Do we need a canned laughter comeback?

Michael Richards as Cosmo Kramer, Jerry Seinfeld as Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Elaine Benes, Jason Alexander as George Costanza (Photo by Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

The art of sin and how it has shaped our history

An Allegory with Venus and Cupid Bronzino about 1545

What post lockdown Britain might look like

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates with Sadio Mane after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United at Anfield. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

This is not the media’s finest hour... but journalists are key workers

Signs thanking key workers and the NHS. Picture: PA/Aaron Chown

The suffering of poorer nations will be felt by us all

Children playfully run away from a fumigation machine mounted on the back of a pick up used in a displaced camp in Maiduguri. Picture: AUDU MARTE/AFP via Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: The global heroes and villains of the coronavirus battle

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence leave at the end of a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

BONNIE GREER: In praise of the hidden workers who keep society ticking

Nurses working during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA/Jacob King

Boris Johnson to do first coronavirus briefing since becoming ill

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA

The decision that will define the PM’s fate as well as the country’s

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in Downing Street as he returns to work following his recovery from Covid-19. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

ANDREW ADONIS: Will Boris Johnson become a convert to the gospel of the NHS?

Boris Johnson recording a video message at Downing Street. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

How Europe helped to inspire Shakespeare

An aerial image of Kronborg Castle, Helsingør (Photo by Blom UK via Getty Images)

Why now is the time for universal basic income

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak clapping outside the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London to salute local heroes during Thursday's nationwide Clap for Carers initiative to recognise and support NHS workers and carers fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Tolga Akmen/PA

Government refuses EU request for customs office in Belfast and asks officials to fly in regularly instead

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/PA.

Most Read

New poll puts Keir Starmer’s favourability 50 points ahead of Jeremy Corbyn

Keir Starmer in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/House of Commons/UK Parliament.

Michael Gove and wife criticised for showcasing bookshelf which includes Holocaust denier’s book

Michael Gove's bookshelf (left) and Michael Gove (right)

Scientists to form new group in response to lack of transparency from SAGE

Dr Jenny Harries, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street on coronavirus. Photograph: PA Video.

Brexiteer MP calls coronavirus restrictions ‘absurd, dystopian and tyrannical’

Chairman of the European Research Group, Steve Baker, arriving in Downing Street (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Minister admits coronavirus deaths could have been prevented

Transport secretary Grant Shapps appears on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show. Photograph: BBC.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.