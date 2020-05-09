Latest The New European

Expert criticises government decision not to quarantine UK arrivals two months ago

PUBLISHED: 18:31 09 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:31 09 May 2020

Transport secretary Grant Shapps during a media briefing in Downing Street on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire .

Transport secretary Grant Shapps during a media briefing in Downing Street on coronavirus (COVID-19). Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire .

The government should have introduced a 14-day quarantine period for all travellers coming to Britain two months ago, an expert has claimed.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The government will reportedly enforce the mandatory quarantine within weeks as part of measures aimed at avoiding a second peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Times has said prime minister Boris Johnson will make the announcement in an address to the nation on Sunday, but there is confusion around the detail, with industry insiders calling for a “credible” exit plan and an expert describing it as “better late than never”.

The newspaper reports that “authorities will conduct spot checks”, with punishments for those not adhering to the rules including “fines of up to £1,000” and deportation.

It added that travellers from Ireland, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man will be exempt from the quarantine.

Have your say

Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps did not confirm the plan at the latest Downing Street press briefing, but said that with the R value - the number of people the average infected individual would spread the virus to - down, it “clearly then makes sense to look at what happens at the borders”.

Shapps added: “Bearing in mind the sacrifice the British people have made this last seven weeks and counting, we can’t have a situation where everyone else has been asked to stay at home but others could come into the country.

“It’s also worth pointing out that the numbers coming to the country are very, very small, but it is a question of that judgment.”

Under the measures, all passengers arriving at airports and ports will be required to provide an address at which they will immediately self-isolate for 14 days.

Commenting on the science of quarantine, deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said: “The incubation period of this disease is very clearly understood to be between one and 14 days.

You may also want to watch:

“That is to say from the point of a critical exposure to the virus, you remain well for from one day to 14 days before your symptoms emerge.

“And typically, the mean incubation period is five days, so that will be a typical wait if you like between when you were exposed and you became infected through to when you get symptoms.

“If people go home, as we asked them to do, when they returned from Wuhan at the end of January, and they stay in their own homes for 14 days, even if they were infected very shortly before they came into the UK, then they work out that incubation period at home, and they do not spread the virus onwards into the community.

“So that’s the scientific basis of how quarantine would work in this circumstance.”

Experts said that the proposals should have been introduced weeks - or even months - before the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Professor Gary McLean, professor in molecular immunology at London Metropolitan University, said: “This initiative to require all UK visitors to enter a 14-day quarantine is really what should have been done two months ago, and should also remain in place for at least another two months from when it is finally implemented.

“It was clear that the virus cases were coming in from outside the UK early on and potentially reducing more cases by introducing the mandatory quarantine, as other countries did, would have been the most sensible approach at that time.

“However, better late than never to have this 14-day quarantine period for people entering the UK, but I question how the compliance of people being required to quarantine will be monitored and even enforced?”

Shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon said: “Ill-thought through proposals will fail as soon as they are rolled out, leaving the country back in a precarious situation.

“This sort of policy should have been worked through weeks ago.”

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

A City in Music: New York

Blondie in New York, 1978. Pictured from left to right: Clem Burke, Chris Stein, Debbie Harry, Jimmy Destri, Frank Infante and Nigel Harrison. Picture: Getty Images

Smash of the Titian: The exhibition five centuries in the making

Titian's 'Venus and Adonis' (1554). Picture: The National Gallery

How five rookie MPs set out their vision for Britain - and rose to the top

Home Secretary Priti Patel pictured leaving 10 Downing Street. Picture: Getty Images

How Boris Johnson’s book for children became another schoolboy error

Boris Johnson (left) joins Peter Andre to read to children at Botwell Green Library, London while he is mayor of London. Photograph: Lewis Whyld/PA.

How the BBC bounced back during the coronavirus crisis

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: The BBC headquarters at New Broadcasting House is illuminated at night on November 13, 2012 in London, England. Tim Davie has been appointed the acting Director General of the BBC following the resignation of George Entwistle after the broadcasting of an episode of the current affairs programme 'Newsnight' on child abuse allegations which contained errors. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Our future lies within Europe, not outside of it

A young fan in the stands during the Guinness Six Nations match at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh holds up a European flag. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

BONNIE GREER: England’s television is the myth it wants the world to see

Neil Dudgeon in Midsomer Murders. Picture: ITV

Nigel Farage sends police letter of complaint after being cautioned for ignoring coronavirus lockdown rules

Nigel Farage was visited by police after flouting coronavirus lockdown guidelines to film rants about migrants at Dover; Twitter

Stranded: The keyworkers with no end to their shift in sight

A freight vessel anchored in the Aegean Sea off the coast of Greece in April. The ship was forced to wait for COVID-19 restrictions to be eased before its cargo could be unloaded at the Port of Thessaloniki. Picture: Getty Images

New NHS coronavirus tracking app plagued with major technical issues

Privacy International have claimed the new NHS coronavirus tracking app does not work on older devices

Lib Dem acting leader Ed Davey on the art of opposition homeworking

Liberal Democrat acting leader Sir Ed Davey takes part in the first virtual Prime Minister's Questions from his home in Surbiton, south London. Picture: PA

Met Police drop investigation into Vote Leave over EU referendum spend

BeLeave's Darren Grimes was fined £20,000 for allegedly making false declarations over a £680,000 donation from Vote Leave. Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

JAMES BALL: Trump’s coronavirus culture war is one we’re all going to lose

US President Donald Trump speaks with news anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. Picture: Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images

MITCH BENN: The shared partisan tendencies of the UK and US

Protestors take part in a

Brexiteer calls for transition period to end saying it will be ‘minor disruption’ compared to coronavirus

Former Brexit Party MEP John Longworth claims Brexit is 'minor concern' for businesses, uring Boris Johnson to exit the transition period by December. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

CHRISTINA LAMB: The untold stories of life in lockdown

People applaud the NHS from their balconies and gardens across the road from Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Senior Labour minister says ‘no surprise’ NHS struggled with coronavirus after decade of Tory health cuts

Prime minister Boris Johnson, former chancellor Sajid Javid and home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: House of Commons/PA.

No 10 issues warning to those flouting lockdown rules after reports of easing of measures

People relax and exercise in Primrose Hill park in central London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Keira Knightley’s new film evokes memories from another world

Miss United Kingdom Sarah-Jane Hutt (centre) wins the Miss World 1983 pageant at the Royal Albert Hall in London. She is posing with runners-up Rocio Isabel Luna (Miss Colombia) and Catia Pedrosa (Miss Brazil). Picture: Getty Images

Keir Starmer says Jeremy Corbyn key issue on doorsteps at election

Sir Keir Starmer during a Labour Party press conference in central London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

The vultures vying for our NHS at a time when we need it the most

A banner in support of the NHS opposite King's College Hospital in south London as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

MICHAEL WHITE: Coronavirus has exposed incompetence across the globe

The coronavirus crisis exposed the incompetence of world leaders including Boris Johnson and Donald Trump, according to Michael White. Picture: Saul Leob/Getty Images

NHS chief slams ministers for ‘making promises when you can’t be sure you can keep them’

NHS Confederation chief executive Niall Dickson (left) and communities secretary Robert Jenrick (right)

ANDREW ADONIS: Crashing out of Europe looks worse with each passing week

Pro EU activists fly flags of the European Union and Great Britain together whilst stood near the Palace of Westminster. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

This should be our 1945 moment... but we may only get 1918 instead

Jubilant nurses celebrate VE Day in Liverpool in May 1945, while troops celebrate Armistice Day in London in November 1918. Photograph: Getty Images.

Labour MP joins calls for Boris Johnson to make coronavirus lockdown statement in parliament

Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Jacob Rees-Mogg rules out health secretary apologising to Labour MP and serving A&E doctor

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Alastair Campbell fears things could go from ‘bad to worse’ with government’s coronavirus response

Alastair Campbell said the government made 'terrible mistakes' in its handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: PA / Danny Lawson

Police will take ‘no further action’ over professor who ignored lockdown guidelines

Professor Neil Ferguson, director of the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London, appearing on The Andrew Marr Show. Photograph: BBC/PA.

How Britain turned its back on Churchill’s vision for Europe soon after celebrating VE Day

(Original Caption) Sir Winston Churchill makes the Victory Sign as he greets well-wishers from his automobile. Photograph: Bettmann Archive/Getty.

Boris Johnson pledges 200,000 tests a day by end of May despite falling behind previous target

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Rory Stewart quits as independent London mayor candidate

Rory Stewart asks for people to let him sleep on their sofa ahead of mayoral race. Photograph: Twitter.

Calls for health secretary Matt Hancock to apologise to Labour MP and serving A&E doctor

Jonathan Ashworth calls for an apology from Matt Hancock for his response to Rosena Allin-Khan. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Committee of MPs calls on government to be more ‘transparent’ on Brexit negotiations

Michel Barnier, EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Boris Johnson and former Brexit secretary Steve Barclay. Photograph: PA.

Boris Johnson to face Keir Starmer at PMQs as UK coronavirus deaths reach highest in Europe

Keir Starmer in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Chancellor considers winding down furlough scheme as source claims people are ‘addicted’ to it

Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Tony Blair think tank urges government to follow Australian and New Zealand lockdown exit strategies

The Tony Blair Institute has provided a 'roadmap' for exiting the coronavirus lockdown. Photograph: Sky News.

100-year-old raises more than £60,000 for coronavirus victims while fasting for Ramadan

100-year old Dabirul Islam Choudhury who has taken to his garden to fundraise for Covid-19 victims amid lockdown restrictions and while fasting for the religious festival of Ramadan. Photograph: Ramadan Family Commitment (RFC)/PA Wire.

NHS coronavirus tracking app could face legal challenges over privacy concerns

Health minister Matt Hancock said privacy concerns over the NHSX app were 'completely wrong'. Photograph: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire .

Government chief scientific advisor Sir Patrick Vallance says coronavirus testing ‘should have been expanded sooner’

Sir Patrick Vallance admits

Most Read

PM and Dominic Cummings use messaging service that permanently deletes texts

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo by Simon Dawson-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Hancock criticised after telling MP and A&E doctor to reconsider ‘tone’ over coronavirus questions

Matt Hancock and Dr Rosena Allin-Khan clash at the despatch box over coronavirus testing. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Senior Tory MP claims public have been ‘too willing’ to stay at home over coronavirus

Graham Brady in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Comedian tears apart Matt Hancock’s latest Downing Street briefing

Michael Spicer pulls apart Matt Hancock's latest Downing Street coronavirus briefing. Photograph: Twitter.

Michael Gove and wife criticised for showcasing bookshelf which includes Holocaust denier’s book

Michael Gove's bookshelf (left) and Michael Gove (right)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.