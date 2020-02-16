Latest The New European
Video

Minister plays down story which suggests BBC could be made to sell Radio 1, 2, and 5 Live

PUBLISHED: 21:09 16 February 2020 | UPDATED: 21:19 16 February 2020

Reports suggest Boris Johnson could significantly shake-up the BBC. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA.

Reports suggest Boris Johnson could significantly shake-up the BBC. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

A government minister has played down comments from Downing Street that the BBC will attempt to scrap the licence fee and force the BBC to sell off many of its radio stations.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The Sunday Times quoted a senior source as saying that the broadcaster could be forced to sell off most of its radio stations in a "massive pruning back" of its activities, only safeguarding Radio 3 and 4.

The paper said that the number of BBC television channels could also be reduced, the website scaled back and stars banned from cashing in on well-paid second jobs.

One source told the newspaper: "We are not bluffing on the licence fee. We are having a consultation and we will whack it. It has got to be a subscription model.

"They've got hundreds of radio stations, they've got all these TV stations and a massive website. The whole thing needs massive pruning back.

"They should have a few TV stations, a couple of radio stations and massively curtailed online presence and put more money and effort into the World Service which is part of its core job.

"The PM is firmly of the view that there needs to be serious reform. He is really strident on this."

But transport secretary Grant Shapps said that while there was a consultation under way into decriminalising non-payment of the licence fee, there were no "preordained" decisions on future funding models.

Shapps told Sky News's Sophy Ridge On Sunday: "I would be pretty cautious of some unattributed comments.

"There is a consultation out there. It is just a consultation at this stage. There are no further decisions made at all.

"The BBC is a much loved national treasure. We all want it to be a huge success. But everybody, including the BBC themselves, recognises that in a changing world the BBC itself will have to change.

"But it is simply not the case that there is some preordained decision about the future funding of the BBC out there. The charter runs to 2027 so there is long way to go on all these decisions."

A No 10 spokeswoman declined to comment on the remarks.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Government may be forced to delay post-Brexit budget

Transport secretary Grant Shapps speaking on Sky News' Sophie Ridge On Sunday (Pic: Sky News)

The MP, the convict and a question of character

Conservative Party MP, Andrea Jenkyns. Photo: Getty Images

Brexit will be deemed a success... even if it fails

Front page of The Sun on January 31st as the UK entered the Brexit transition period. Photograph: The Sun/Twitter.

WILL SELF: The lessons of Little Britain Lake

Little Britain Lake. Photo: Google Images

The footballing convention that Jose Mourinho often ignores

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur. Photo: Getty Images

Snow, Dog, Foot: A novel about a modern-day hermit

The Alps is the setting for a number of novels centuring on a hermitic lifestyle. Photo: Getty Images

STAGE REVIEW: The courage to fail

Alan Cumming and Daniel Radcliffe in Endgame. Photo: contributed

A city in music: Shanghai is finding its voice again

Singer Faye Wong performs onstage during her concert

Jaques Demy: The director who put the shading into technicolour

HOMAGE TO HOLLYWOOD: The 21-year-old Catherine Deneuve starred in Les Parapluies de Cherbourg 1964. Photo: IMDB

How New Orleans became the party capital of the world

Mardi Gras REX parade on Canal Street in 1961. Photo: H. Armstrong

Boris Johnson's latest dead cat - a bridge over the Irish Sea

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Photo. Picture: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor /PA Wire

The European: A newspaper from the past that still reflects present day problems

Czechoslovakian-born Brit Robert Maxwell presents the first issue of the weekly transnational newspaper

Sacking of Northern Ireland secretary branded a 'WTF moment' by Julian Smith's allies and colleagues

Arlene Foster of the DUP (front right), deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill (front left) of Sinn Fein, sit around the table with Ireland's deputy premier, Tanaiste, Simon Coveney (back left), Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar (back centre left), Prime Minister, Boris Johnson (back centre right), and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith (back right) in the Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA.

The rise of the drone: The campaign to stop killer robots

The development of drone swarms is changing the face or warfare. Photo: Getty Images

MANDRAKE: Nigel Farage to be investigated

Nigel Farage in the parliament chamber at the European Parliament in Brussels. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Brian Cox on why he can't stop swearing about Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession. Photo: HBO

The Instagram row asking serious questions of France

French teenager Mila. Photo: Television Monte Carlo

How the far-right is at the root of gloom in Germany's ruling party

Bjorn Hoecke, leader of the AfD. Photo: Getty Images

Why Donald Trump is ignoring the state of Washington

President Donald Trump. Photo: Evan Vucci

Primary force: Who is the best candidate to take on Donald Trump?

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. Photo: Getty Images

Boris Johnson fails to grasp climate change emergency

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Curzon Street railway station in Birmingham. Photo: Eddie Keogh/PA Wire

How consensus on climate change could go up in smoke

Exhaust plumes from cooling towers at the Jaenschwalde lignite coal-fired power station. Photo: Getty Images

The political dangers of turning to the alluring waters of populism

Illustration by Martin Rowson.

The pack circles on the lone wolf of Downing Street

Dominic Cummings is reportedly now at loggerheads with members of the cabinet as well as the media. Photo: Getty Images

Is a united Ireland now on the cards?

Irish republican Sinn Fein party leader Mary Lou McDonald celebrates her success. Photo: Getty Images

BBC 'didn't understand' reasons for people voting Brexit, claims Tory MP

Media trucks outside BBC Broadcasting House in London. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

PMQs Review: The one in which Jeremy Corbyn was competent four years too late

Jeremy Corbyn speaking at prime minister's questions in the House of Commons (Pic: Parliament)

MPs could help decide who becomes Supreme Court judges to 'provide greater transparency'

Lady Hale ruled Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament as unlawful. Photograph: Supreme Court.

The best literary podcasts of 2020

You're booked podcast presenter Daisy Buchanan with John Waters. Photo: Twitter

Priti Patel branded 'insincere' in House of Commons after apology to Labour MP

Yvette Cooper speaks in the House of Commons (left) and Priti Patel responds (right). Photograph: Parliament TV.

Martine Carole: The original Parisian bombshell

L'actrice Martine Carol quittant la clinique en voiture où elle a suivi un traitement, à Paris, France le 25 juin 1957. (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

The hidden talents of Wolfgang Mozart

AUSTRIA - JANUARY 01: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. 1819. Canvas by Barbara Krafft (1764-1825). (Photo by Imagno/Getty Images) [Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. 1819. Gemaelde von Barbara Krafft (1764-1825).]

The EU has never been more popular among its remaining 27 countries

European Parliament President David Sassoli, center, stands with other MEPs ahead of Brexit day. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

'Edginess-mixed-with-ecstasy' - An iconic venue's small-town home

FRANCE - JANUARY 01: Photo of John CALE; performing live onstage in Orange (Photo by Estate Of Keith Morris/Redferns)

Keir Starmer calls for privacy after mother-in-law dies following accident

Sir Keir Starmer during a Labour Party press conference in central London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Brexit Day was a bad start to our search for a new place in the world

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (top, centre, L) chairs a cabinet meeting at the National Glass Centre at the University of Sunderland on January 31, 2020 in Sunderland, United Kingdom. (Photo by Paul Ellis - WPA Pool/Getty Images).

Elia Kazan: A balancing act of the artist's work and his actions

1950: Turkish-born film director Elia Kazan (1909 - 2003) directs a scene on the set of his film 'Panic in the Streets' on location in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

How a little-known reporter exposed one of Stalin's biggest scandals

James Norton in Mr Jones

STAGE REVIEW: The Welkin

The Welkin is a new play by Lucy Kirkwood . Photograph: Supplied.

Most Read

Brexiteer fumes longer passport queues were ‘not the Brexit’ he voted for

The view of the queues at Schiphol airport. Photograph: Twitter.

Boris Johnson asked why he hasn’t been deported yet as PM’s history raised in Commons

Prime Minister Boris Johnson listens as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during Prime Minister's Questions. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Trump official admits US is prioritising EU over UK for trade deal

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

‘Another thoughtless soundbite’ - Engineer takes down Boris Johnson’s Irish bridge proposal

Boris Johnson offered bluster but little else during his conference set-piece

Gove confirms border checks to be imposed from January 1 - despite PM’s denial

Prime Minister Boris Johnson before he participates in a TV interview. Photograph: Neil Hall/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.