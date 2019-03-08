Latest The New European

160 grassroots groups ask EU leaders to give the UK a two-year Brexit extension

PUBLISHED: 10:18 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 15 October 2019

Open Britain Hampstead, one of the groups that signed the letter, at a grassroots pro-EU event. Picture: Sarah O'Keefe/Open Britain Hampstead

Open Britain Hampstead, one of the groups that signed the letter, at a grassroots pro-EU event. Picture: Sarah O'Keefe/Open Britain Hampstead

Archant

British citizens from 160 grassroots groups across the country have co-signed a letter asking EU leaders for a two-year extension to Article 50.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Calling themselves "a network of citizens' groups from all over the United Kingdom", the writers appealed to the leaders to agree to the extension if current Brexit negotiations break down and no deal is available, forcing the prime minister to make the request.

"We know, from speaking with local people, that public opinion has swung away from Brexit," they wrote. "People in our towns and cities are saying they want it to stop."

They added that the UK government is "increasingly reckless and uncrupulous" over the prospect of a no-deal Brexit and warned of the effects both on the UK and the EU.

The group says that their position is backed up by their "constant high-street and town-hall contacts with citizens and community leaders, as well as discussions with MPs and MEPs".

The letter can be read in full below.

The Benn Act, which comes into force if no deal is agreed, only requires the prime minister to request an extension of three months, while some EU politicians have spoken of an extension into the summer.

But the letter makes the unusual step of requesting another two years.

"The aim would be to reach, without undue delay but also without the coercive pressures and manipulations of an over-restrictive deadline, a clear and informed national consensus on the way ahead," said the group in a separate statement.

The letter goes some way to demonstrate the mistrust the pro-EU movement has in the actions of the current UK government, such as the unlawful prorogation of parliament.

"The letter ... is critical of the UK government's flagrant contempt for the rule of law, parliament and democracy," said the group's accompanying statement to the press.

"The letter signals that the majority of UK citizens are deeply shocked by these constitutional violations.

"UK citizens strongly reject Johnson's undemocratic effort to coerce our country into a forced and disastrous no-deal exit from the EU, for the benefit only of a wealthy clique, pursuing a hostile, populist, ideological agenda."

EU heads of state are currently divided as to whether or not to grant the expected extension, with French president Emmanuel Macron sounding increasingly negative.

Public opinion polls also show the tide of EU citizens' opinions changing against an extension, suggesting people on the continent are as tired of the subject as UK voters are.

WATCH: Go no deal or revoke Article 50 if you can't agree a deal, says Macron

MORE: Majority of EU citizens polled don't want to extend Article 50

Appeals to other EU states on the question of an extension have also been made on the Brexiteer side of the argument - notably from UK MP Daniel Kawkczynski who claims to have regularly petitioned the Polish government to veto the request.

Brexiteers also pin their hopes on a veto from Viktor Orbán, the hard-right Hungarian prime minister.

MORE: Taking back control? Tory MP asks Polish govt to veto Article 50 extension

FULL LETTER

14 October 2019

Dear President Tusk, Chief Negotiator Barnier, and members of the European Parliament Brexit Steering Group,

We write to urge you to give a positive answer to the expected UK request for an extension of the Article 50 notification period. Your response will have profound implications for our country and for the European Union for generations to come.

We are a network of citizens groups from all over the United Kingdom. We know, from speaking with local people, that public opinion has swung away from Brexit. People in our towns and cities are saying they want it to stop. The depth of economic and social damage that it will cause, and is already causing, is widely understood. We are appalled that our increasingly reckless and unscrupulous government threatens to push us into a dangerous 'no deal' Brexit that will benefit only a few elite private interests, yet actually threatens the lives of ordinary people.

But let us be clear: Brexit, in any form, will be harmful for our country and for Europe as a whole. We urge you not to rush into a decision that may be regretted.

You have shown enormous patience over the past three years, and we thank you for keeping the door open for us.

We are grateful that the European Parliament has signalled its willingness to offer a further extension in order to avoid a disastrous 'no deal' Brexit, and we appreciate the positive signal from the Finnish presidency also to consider an extension. However, three months to 31 January will not be long enough to resolve our national crisis. We call on you to offer a long extension of at least two years.

This length of time would create a period of relative calm and stability that would allow us to resolve the matter of Brexit via our own constitutional processes, that could include a general election or going back to the people. It would also allow the EU to focus on other critical issues such as combatting climate change, without the interruption of our government's 'eleventh hour' requests.

The Brexit referendum vote was the outcome of a corrupt campaign, fed by lies. It was advisory, not binding. The events of the past weeks have shown how Brexit is not only a threat to our economy, and to citizens' rights, but also an attack on our democratic institutions.

We are campaigning to defend those institutions, and especially the principles of rule of law, parliamentary sovereignty and an independent judiciary. We applaud those MPs who are standing up for us in the face of a mendacious and hostile prime minister. We are right behind the lawyers and campaigners who fought the silencing of our parliament all the way to the Supreme Court.

Please do not give up on us. Do not force us to exit the EU due to the shameful behaviour of our current minority government. Give us time, so that we can stay at the heart of Europe and play our part in building a better future for all.

Yours sincerely,

Richard Wilson, Chair, Grassroots for Europe

CC: Permanent Representations of the EU27 Member States

Grassroots for Europe is a network of over 150 pro-European campaign groups located in towns and cities across the United Kingdom. Our network extends to groups that represent the interests of British citizens living in other EU Member States, and EU27 citizens in the UK. Our groups are absolutely committed to keeping the UK in the European Union. They are supported by many thousands of ordinary people, who include both British and EU27 citizens.

160 group chairs and organisers have signed this letter:

Wayne Childs Abingdon People's Vote

Lynda McKenna Angels for Europe

Emma Knaggs Bath for Europe

Robert Wilkin Bedfordshire for Europe

Peter Leisupe Berkshire for Europe

Frederika Roberts Best for Doncaster

Terry Enga & Adrian Betteridge Bracknell for Europe

Simon Blakey Bradford for Europe

Jackie Charlton Brecon & Radnor for Europe

John Moffett Bremain in Spain

Karin Ulukut Barrett Brent4Europe

Robert Evans & Allison Felton Bridgend for Europe

Petra Kopp Brighton and Hove for EU

Alex Goulds Bromley4Europe

Paul Browne Cambridge Stays

Ian Morris Canterbury for Europe

Helen Wales Cardiff for Europe

Rich House Chandler's Ford for Europe

Philip Cole Cheltenham for Europe

Noel McGlinchey Chester for Europe

David Webb Chipping Barnet for Europe

Phillip Kerle Cities of London and Westminster for Europe

Steve Wilkinson Colchester for Europe

Emmanuelle Brook Cornwall for Europe

Robert Whitfield Cotswolds for Europe

Maria Klos Croydon for Europe

Thomas Aled Canter Denbighshire For Europe

Andy Nash Derbyshire Dales & High Peak European Movement

Kate Freeman Devizes for EU

Tim Joyce & Jules Cavalier Dorset for Europe

Corinne Firket Ealingeuromove

Barry Parkin East Herts for Europe

Mark Nottingham East Kent European Movement

Martin Housden East London Network Against Brexit

Rachel Ashley & Caroline Anderson Eddisbury for Europe

Virginie Ganivet & Conrad Lawrence Ely for Europe

Sarah Dodgson Enfield for Europe

David Nickerson Esher & Walton European Movement

Admin EU Flag Mafia

Tom Pratt EU in Brum

Judith King EU in Walsall

Janet Hardy-Gould EUnity Lewes

David Rowen European Movement Portsmouth-Chichester Branch

Simon Ferrigno European Movement Derbyshire

Jennifer Monahan European Movement Hammersmith, Kensington, Chelsea, Fulham

(HKCF)

Chris Foster European Movement Macclesfield & East Cheshire

Kathryn Fox European Movement Mendip

Gerard Burke European Movement Milton Keynes

Ross Houston Finchley and Golders Green for Europe

Simon Jones Flintshire for Europe

John Taylerson FoD for Europe

Clare Scanlan & Dee Barnfield Glasgow Loves EU

Lynn Lloyd Gloucester for Europe

Patsy Ellis Grantham for A Peoples Vote

Stephen Cocks Gwent for Europe

Ian Berridge Hampshire European Movement

Richard Scott Harpenden for Europe

Jane Keane Havering4EU

David Tate Hemel Hempstead Peoples Vote

Richard Logue Hendon for Europe

You may also want to watch:

Guy Wilkinson Herefordshire for Europe

Andy Nash Hope for Europe

Clive LaPensée & Pat Maguire Hull & East Yorkshire for Europe

Elena Remigi In Limbo

Nick Turton Islington In Europe

Rosie Price Kirklees for Europe

Jon Moore Lancaster for Europe

Harriet Pahl Ledbury for Europe

Richard Wilson Leeds for Europe

Dr Carol Weaver Leicestershire & Rutland European Movement

Gareth Steel Lewisham East for Europe

Tony Lloyd Lewisham is for Europe

Tim Lund Lewisham West & Penge in Europe

John Bland Lincolnshire European Movement

Brenda Ashton Liverpool for Europe

Richard Newcombe London4Europe

Katherine Tebby, Anu Chawla & John Barron Maidenhead for EU

Cath Moss Manchester for Europe

Wiebke Rueterjans Merseyside for Europe

Steve Boyd Montgomeryshire for Europe

Jerry Fenner New Forest for Europe

Dr Kate Hammer NoDust

Rob Colwell Norfolk For Europe

Beverley Lawson North Dorset for Europe

Brian Milne North East & Northern Lincolnshire European Movement

Louise Brown & Yvonne Wancke North East for Europe

Philip Nield North Hampshire for Europe

Eric Gates North Somerset 4 Europe

Lisa Pissochet North West for Europe

Mario Caves North Wilts and Chippenham for EU

Richard Sadler North Yorkshire for Europe

Richard Alexander Northants European Movement

David Childs Notts European Movement

Caroline Kuipers Open Britain Berkshire

Anne-Marie Simpson Open Britain Didcot

Sarah O'Keefe Open Britain Hampstead

Joseph Wells Open Britain Peterborough

Andrew Bannerman & Liz Snaith Open Britain Shrewsbury

Peter Honour Open Britain Sutton

Anne-Marie Simpson Open Britain Wallingford

Peter Burke & Jo Steele Oxford for Europe

Robert Brignall Peoples Vote Buckingham

Andrew Brown People's Vote Coventry

James Brooks People's Vote Wantage

Alicia Marshall People's Vote Witney

Susannah Rae Perth for Europe

Caro Breton Postcards2MPs

Olga Gomez-Cash Preston for Europe

Sharon Leclercq-Spooner ProEuropa

Kim Croydon Ribble Valley for EU

Rich House Romsey Better in Europe

Gavin Glasby Rotherham for Europe

Clare Tawney & Hadrian Cook Salisbury for Europe

Cahir O'Kane SE Cambs for Europe

Ginny Smith Seahaven Staying In

Graham Rawlings Selby for Europe

Chrissa Woodhouse & Magdalena Williams Sevenoaks Swanley & Tonbridge in Europe (SSTIE )

Mary Seneviratne Sheffield for Europe

Ben Chambers Sixteen Million Rising

Matthew Taylor Slough for Europe

Steve Bray Sodem

Paul Adams Somerset Loves Europe

Louise Houghton South & West Yorkshire for Europe

Brigid Gardner South Southwark for Europe

William Harrison South West London for Europe

Suzanne and Clive Hillman Southampton for Europe

John Gaskell South-West Surrey European Movement

Mike Ottewell Staffs 4 Europe (North)

David Hobbins Staffs4EU (South)

Richard Cleaver Stamford for Europe

Victoria Lee Stirling4Europe

Evelyn Leslie Stockport for Europe

Laura Hartman Stop Brexit Ltd

Jonathan Baker Stratford4Europe

Alan White Streatham for Europe

Andrew Niblett Stroud 4 Europe

Colin Hopkins Suffolk EU Alliance

Paul Willner Swansea for Europe

Steve Rouse Swindon for Europe

Cate Cody Tewkesbury for Europe

Phillipa Tawn Thame for Europe

Ruth St John Tunbridge Wells IN (TWIN)

Sally Stephenson Vale of Glamorgan for Europe

Stuart Thomson Veterans for Europe

Cliff Dartnall Vote for Europe

Geraint Talfan Davies Wales for Europe

Richard Newcombe Waltham Forest EM

Graham Gowland Warrington for Europe

Joanne Callaghan Weaver Vale for Europe

Tom Brown, Burkhard Kloss & Carole Luck Welwyn Hatfield for Europe

Helen Holdsworth Wessex for Europe

Ken Lamden West Lancashire for Europe

Michael Lewent West Mercia European Movement

Susie Nicodemi Winchester for Europe

Patricia White Witney and West Oxfordshire People's Vote Group

Juliet Lodge, Cathy Wigley & Susie Courtault Women for Europe

Stuart Thomson Worcestershire for Europe

Neal Cole Wrexham for Europe

Martin Brooks York for Europe

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

160 grassroots groups ask EU leaders to give the UK a two-year Brexit extension

Open Britain Hampstead, one of the groups that signed the letter, at a grassroots pro-EU event. Picture: Sarah O'Keefe/Open Britain Hampstead

How Brexit marks the end of the British story

Anti-Brexit campaigners in front of the Houses of Parliament. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Jacob Rees-Mogg hints government could turn to EU law to push through a no-deal Brexit

Jacob Ress-Mogg said that it's only 'speculation' that under the Benn Act Boris Johnson has to request an Article 50 extension if he cannot secure a deal with the EU. Picture: Sky

Adults are failing: It's the young who are showing us the way forward

Alex Phillips, Green Party MEP for South-East England (Pic: Green Party)

Court rules those born in Northern Ireland are British - even if they identify as Irish

Emma DeSouza and her US born husband Jake arrive for a press conference in West Belfast. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

Former Brexiteer goes through his old tweets and corrects himself in genius thread

Campaigners for the group Remainer Now - which represents those that have moved from Leave to Remain. Photograph: Remainer Now.

WILL SELF: The septic sump from which British bigotry spews

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Members of the public walk through rain in Brixton Market on Electric Avenue on August 19, 2016 in London, England. Shopkeepers and tenants are facing eviction from several of the spaces under the Brixton arches following their landlord Network Rail's plan to convert them, a process likely to take a year. Once done around 50 small businesses and up to 150 jobs are likely to be lost as the new rents, estimated at around 300 % of what they are now, become 'unaffordable'. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Nigel Farage tries and fails to use British flags to wind up Remainers

The photograph of the Union flags which Nigel Farage tweeted. Photograph: Twitter.

Everything you need to know about the People's Vote march

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out to protest in October 2018 and the People's Vote campaign want to bring even bigger numbers on October 19 2019. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

How Sam Smith's gender neutrality causes challenges for language

Sam Smith has asked to be referred to as

How well does Ian McEwan's satire skewer Brexit

Ian McEwan, author, during the 2019 Hay Festival. Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images

Paul Cézanne: The master to Picasso and Henri Matisse

Authoritative Paul Cezanne's Self-Portait with Palette. Picture: Emil Buhrie

Britain's forgotten fight against fascism

The former leader of the British Union of Fascists Oswald Mosley addresses a large crowd at a meeting in east London, from the roof of a vehicle. Photo: ©Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

'Brexit is sucking the life out of our politics' - Swinson

Jo Swinson believes Brexit is 'sucking the life out of our politics'. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

WATCH: 'Strong possibility' of general election before Christmas, says Corbyn

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn believes there could be a general election before Christmas. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Great European lives: The dancing spy, Mata Hari

Mugshot of Mata Hari, 13.02.1917, 1917. Private Collection. Photo: Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images

Bombs and bankruptcy to the sound of Britain - Coventry's sound regeneration

The Specials pop group in chip shop called 'The Parson's Nose' in Bishop Street, Coventry. Photo: John Potter/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Malta's martyr: The long shadow cast by the assassination of island's investigative reporter

Police inspect the wreckage of a car bomb believed to have killed journalist and blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia close to her home in Bidnija, Malta. Photo :STR/AFP/Getty Images

What should Europe do after Brexit?

Members of the European Parliament take part in a voting session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg. Photo: FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP/Getty Images

The New European Brexit quiz of the week

Brexit Party MEPs in the European Parliament. Photograph: European Parliament.

Despite his lead in the polls Boris Johnson can still be beaten at the ballot box

Opposition party leaders including Jo Swinson for the Lib Dems, Sian Berry for the Greens, Jeremy Corbyn for Labour and Anna Soubry for the Independent Group for Change. Photograph: TNE/PA.

MITCH BENN: The hand-drawn Brexit graph that just doesn't add up

Tory chairman James Cleverly at the Conservative Party conference. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Tommy Robinson faces England match ban after being filmed punching fellow fan

Tommy Robinson. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

'Get Brexit Done' - The irritating catchphrase that is driving the country to despair

Boris Johnson in front of a 'get Brexit done' screen. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

John McDonnell: Jeremy Corbyn's position is untenable if he loses next election

John McDonnell said that Corbyn would have to resign if he loses the next election. Picture: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Land of the rising scrum - Why rugby has blossomed in Japan

Japanese fans celebrate after their team's first try during the Rugby World Cup 2019. Photo by Clive Rose - World Rugby/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Brexiteer hurriedly ends LBC call after 'EU army' claims are torn apart

James O'Brien's caller had to suddenly end the call after the LBC host demolished his arguments about an EU army. Picture: LBC

Minister claims no-deal Brexit could lead to increased 'dogging' activity

Trucks line up on the M20. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

Go no deal or revoke Article 50 if you can't agree a deal, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo by Ugo Amez/Pool/ABACAPRESS.COM

STAGE REVIEW: Playing the long game too late, 'Master Harold'... and the boys, National Theatre, London

Lucian Msamati, Hammed Animashaun and Anson Boon in Master Harold...and the boys Picture: Helen Murray

Government videos warning businesses about Brexit risks become perfect Remain adverts

The government has made a series of videos explaining business after Brexit. Picture: Deparment for Business

Andrea Leadsom believes the government will send two letters to avoid Brexit extension

Andrea Leadsom appears on Peston's television show. Photograph: ITV.

ANDREW ADONIS: Extinction Rebellion needs to merge with the Remain cause

A protester on a wooden structure on Birdcage Walk. Andrew Adonis says Extinction Rebellion needs to join the Remainers cause. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Images

No-deal Brexit could make Nissan's EU sales model 'unsustainable', says chief

Workers on the production line at Nissan's factory in Sunderland. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

There is now a Brexit disco concept album and it's really listenable

The Hustle by Article 54 takes Brexiteer catchphrases and puts them to shimmering disco tunes. Picture: Article 54

JAMES BALL: Just what is Dominic Cummings' cunning Baldrick strategy?

Boris Johnson's special advisor, Dominic Cummings. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty Images

Lives are at risk in a no-deal Brexit, says top government health adviser

Former government chief medical officer Dame Sally Davies has said the government cannot guarantee lives will not be lost as a result of medical shortages in a no-deal Brexit. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Archive/PA Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Boris Johnson is a journalist who can't get his story straight

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks with prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Neil Hall/PA.

MICHAEL WHITE: The pig ignorant politics of Boris Johnson

Michael White looks at Boris Johnson's Brexit leadership as the company that manufactured the 'Boris bus', Wrightbus, is posied to go into administration. Picture: Paul Faith/PA Wire/PA Images

British expat in Portugal voted for Brexit to stop freedom of movement

James O'Brien on his LBC radio programme. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Most Read

How Brexit marks the end of the British story

Anti-Brexit campaigners in front of the Houses of Parliament. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Former Brexiteer goes through his old tweets and corrects himself in genius thread

Campaigners for the group Remainer Now - which represents those that have moved from Leave to Remain. Photograph: Remainer Now.

Jess Phillips is considering running for Labour leadership if Jeremy Corbyn stands down

Labour MP Jess Phillips. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Nigel Farage unimpressed by Brexit voter who now backs ‘undemocratic’ Lib Dems

Nigel Farage appears on LBC. Photograph: Global/LBC.

The best internet reactions to the Queen’s Speech

Queen Elizabeth II during the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy