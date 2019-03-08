The extraordinary life and untimely death of the opera-singing Grand Prix champion

PUBLISHED: 06:30 09 September 2019

Giusepp Camari, June 8, 1892 - September 10, 1933, was a world famous opera singer and racing driver.

Giusepp Camari, June 8, 1892 - September 10, 1933, was a world famous opera singer and racing driver.

Archant

Giuseppe Campari cut an unlikely figure for a racing driver. For one thing he weighed in at a shade under 16 stone, unthinkable for a Grand Prix star today and exceptional even in the early days of motor racing when the cars were monstrous snorting beasts that spat oil and smoke as they roared around primitive courses in races that lasted many hours.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Campari was a gregarious man with a personality as large as his waistline and a broad smile that endeared him to fans and track rivals alike. His hospitality was legendary, especially the sumptuous dinner parties he'd throw for teammates, friends and even racing competitors at his Milan home where he would insist on doing the cooking himself, creating vast and delicious concoctions of pasta and sauce.

"Dressed in grey pyjamas with blue stripes, the look of a prison uniform, the great racing driver was bending over the pots among clouds of steam and bursts of flame," recalled Enzo Ferrari of one such occasion. "The sauce received, among other exquisite ingredients, a drizzle of sweat droplets."

The dinners would end with Campari and his wife, the operatic soprano Lena Cavalleri, at the piano performing their favourite excerpts from the works of Verdi and Donizetti, closing uproarious evenings that combined Campari's three great passions: good food, opera and motor racing.

If it hadn't been for his love of the track there was every chance Campari would have forged a decent career as a baritone on the nation's opera stages - between races he sang a number of roles at prestigious opera houses - and the two contrasting worlds pulled at him with equal vigour to the point where by 1933 he planned to retire from racing to concentrate on his singing.

The Monza Grand Prix of September 10 that year was to be Campari's last race. It was an appropriate course to stage the 41-year-old's farewell, being the scene of many of his triumphs including the 1931 Italian Grand Prix, which he'd won paired with the great Tazio Nuvolari, the drivers taking turns in the cockpit in a thrilling 10-hour test of speed and endurance.

The Monza Grand Prix was a secondary contest to the Italian Grand Prix, having been introduced as a stand-in for the more illustrious race following the 1928 tragedy when Emilio Materassi's car shot off the track and into the crowd, killing the driver and 27 spectators. When the race was placed on an indefinite hiatus in the light of the accident the Monza Grand Prix was introduced to keep at least some racing at the track, and when the Italian returned in 1931 the Monza continued, staged immediately after its more prestigious counterpart.

It was a short race, three heats of 14 laps around Monza's old 10km circuit before a 22-lap final, and Campari was drawn in the second heat. At the traditional parade to the start line the portly Milanese in his trademark white jacket was given a rousing reception as he walked alongside his bright red Alfa Romeo, its tyres hissing slickly over a surface soaked by an earlier downpour, waving to the crowd.

The seven cars lined up abreast and waited for the starter's signal. It was a familiar feeling for Campari, the butterflies in his stomach as he closed his fingers around the steering wheel, the throb of the engine coursing through him, waiting for that glorious moment of release when the roar of the cars mixed with that of the crowd as he moved up through the gears and jostled for position.

You may also want to watch:

This wait was longer than usual, however. After the first heat drivers had notified officials of a patch of oil on the south bend that had caused more than one of them to skid. A van had gone out with buckets of sand and scrubbing brushes: the start would be delayed.

While he was expected to qualify easily for the final, Campari was aware that an accident or technical issue could force his premature exit from the heat. It would be an anti-climactic end to his career but he'd always accepted the risks as a fair trade-off for the glories. While he trusted his racing instincts - and there were few more experienced drivers on the circuit - you couldn't legislate for a burst tyre or ruptured radiator. There was a chance, he reflected, that this rather than the final could be his last race.

Campari couldn't remember when he first caught the racing bug. Cars had fascinated him from childhood and it was almost inevitable that at the age of 18 he would open his own garage on the outskirts of Milan. It was a one-man operation but successful enough that by 1912 he had taken up a job as a mechanic with the prestigious Alfa Romeo company. Within weeks he was test driving their racing cars and in 1913 competed in his first race, finishing in second place at the Parma to Poggio di Berceto hill climb.

After the First World War Campari began to establish himself as a racing driver of great promise. So impressed was Alfa Romeo's chief designer Vittorio Jano with the way Campari drove his cars that in 1923 he promoted him to the racing team as part of a formidable trio with Gastone Brilli-Peri and Antonio Ascari. Within months Campari had won the French Grand Prix - his first ever Grand Prix, a seven-hour slog that came with a prize of a giant sausage - and in 1925, despite the death of Ascari at the French Grand Prix, Alfa Romeo had won the championship.

In 1928, Campari's best racing year of them all, he won the gruelling Mille Miglia race on his way to become the champion of Italy and a national celebrity. Two relatively lean years followed until his 1931 Italian Grand Prix win at Monza, but a dispute with Alfa Romeo the following year led to him leaving the team briefly for Maserati ahead of the 1933 season before returning to the Alfa Romeo fold after winning the French Grand Prix.

In the meantime he had kept up his love of cooking and of opera, married Cavalleri in 1922 and in 1925, while helping Alfa Romeo to the constructors' championship, had taken his first major operatic role, as Alfredo in Verdi's La Traviata at the Bergamo opera house. The applause at the curtain call had thrilled him almost as much as the roar of a Grand Prix crowd and as he sat at the start line at Monza that damp afternoon he thought about what lay ahead as much as what he was leaving behind. He'd certainly fulfilled his potential on the track but now, at 41, it was time to explore his potential on the stage.

He had enjoyed this last season, leading the Tripoli Grand Prix for 10 laps before engine trouble forced his retirement and closing a gap of 30 seconds behind leader Philippe Étancelin to just three when the French driver's clutch went on the final lap and Campari was able to coast by him and win. His reactions and instincts were still sound but how much could he rely on them now he was the wrong side of 40?

The crowd was growing impatient, whistling and stamping their feet, when eventually the signal came through that the oil spill had been cleared and the revving began again. Campari adjusted his goggles and smoothed down the beret he favoured instead of a crash helmet. He gripped the wheel and as soon as the flag dropped was away, reaching the first bend ahead of his main rival Baconin Borzacchini. He felt good, he felt calm, he felt completely in control.

As the drivers approached the south bend Campari suddenly felt his wheels slide under him as they hit the remnants of the oil patch at 110mph, sending him across the track and up to the top of the banking. His car skidded along the concrete retaining wall for a few yards as he wrestled with the wheel. All these years of racing and he'd never had a serious accident or sustained a serious injury, all he had to do was let the car have its head then bring it back under control.

Campari's car flipped over the wall and somersaulted down the other side of the embankment, coming to rest upside down and killing him instantly. Borzacchini had been so close behind his rival he too shot over the embankment, was thrown from his vehicle into a tree trunk and died later from his injuries. Later the same day, in the final, the Polish driver Count Stanislaus Czaykowski crashed barely 50 yards from the scene of the previous accident and burned to death in his overturned Bugatti.

All deaths are equal, but of the three Italy felt Campari's the deepest. A man who was so full of life and had lived it to the full had through his daring on the track and his soulful renditions on the opera stage come almost to represent the nation itself. The thousands who filed past the coffins in the pouring rain as they lay in state on the track, each attended by their faithful mechanics, felt that on a drizzly afternoon in the far north of Italy a little piece of the nation had died with Giuseppe Campari.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

The extraordinary life and untimely death of the opera-singing Grand Prix champion

Giusepp Camari, June 8, 1892 - September 10, 1933, was a world famous opera singer and racing driver.

The city that gave us flamenco... and the macerena

Chronic under-funding of safeguards threatens public health and environment rules that protect us

At risk: The Lake District.

Locating the UK's language barriers

A field in Norfolk.

Macedonia: The nation still trying to make a name for itself

People wave flags and hold a banner with the lettering 'NATO get out from Macedonia, our identity is not for sale' in front of the parliament building in Skopje on June 13, 2018 during a protest against the new name of the country. - Greeks and Macedonians expressed scepticism on June 13 over a proposed compromise deal to end a nearly three-decade name row between their countries which has blocked Skopje's bid to join the EU and NATO. The leaders of the neighbouring countries hailed a

Come and watch The New European podcast live

The New European Podcast is taking part in Podcast Live

BONNIE GREER: Why no black presidential candidate could run a Bernie Sanders-style campaign

DES MOINES, IA - AUGUST 10: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks on stage during a forum on gun safety at the Iowa Events Center on August 10, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. The event was hosted by Everytown for Gun Safety. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The left's best hope - Can Keir Starmer save Labour?

Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Photographer claims the Tories stole his 'chicken suit' image for Corbyn jibe

A photographer has claimed that the Conservative Party has stolen his image in a tweet jibe aimed at Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Twitter

We now have the perfect opportunity to reach out to Brexiteers who believe in democracy

Thousands of demonstrators gather outside Downing Street. (Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

QUIZ: Have you been paying attention to this week's European news?

Pope Francis (question one) Picture: PA Images/Niall Carson

House of Lords approve bill to force a Brexit delay

The House of Lords during the vote on the Brexit delay bill. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Former prime minister says Dominic Cummings is 'poisoning politics'

Senior aide to the prime minister Dominic Cummings, in Downing Street in Westminster. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Lords keep fudged Kinnock amendment blaming lack of Commons time to debate

The Lords have rejected a bid to remove the Kinnock amendment saying there is not enough parliamentary time to debate it again. Picture: Parliament TV

Tories criticised for chicken tweet involving fast food chain KFC

A photographer has claimed that the Conservative Party has stolen his image in a tweet jibe aimed at Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Twitter

Opposition parties will not back election before October 31st

Anna Soubry, Caroline Lucas, Jo Swinson, Liz Saville Roberts, Ian Blackford and John McDonnell during a meeting of a cross-party group of MPs. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

The New European Brexit quiz of the week

A passer-by tells Boris Johnson:

Wetherspoon's shares drop as boss pulls Brexit 'savings' stunt

Boris Johnson during a visit to Wetherspoons Metropolitan Bar in London with Tim Martin, chair of JD Wetherspoon. Picture: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire/PA Images

Gina Miller vows to fight on to stop Boris Johnson proroguing parliament

Anti Brexit campaigner Gina Miller arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Almost everything that could go wrong with Boris Johnson's police stunt has gone wrong

A police officer had to sit down during Boris Johnson's speech. The speech has been criticised by senior police figures as a political 'stunt'. Picture: PA

Early election date was to limit student vote, admits Boris Johnson aide

Boris Johnson during a press conference at the conclusion of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

'It's time we come to terms with who we really are': Five Star play examines British history

Members of the cast of 'The Secret River', a harrowing play examining British history. Photo: Ryan Buchanan

Thornberry: Labour will not support an election before October 31st

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry. Photograph: PA.

#PleaseLeaveMyTown trends after another heckling for Boris Johnson in Yorkshire

A passer-by tells Boris Johnson:

Watch the moment Boris Johnson died on his a**

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEP 02: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement to the media outside 10 Downing Street on 02 September 2019 in London, England. Boris Johnson has reiterated his aim to leave the EU with a negotiated deal on 31 October 2019 amid speculations that a general election could be called should the MPs legislate against no-deal Brexit when Parliament returns tomorrow. (Photo credit should read Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Brexit is David Cameron's historical reckoning - but will he own up in his new book?

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 24: British Prime Minister, David Cameron announces his resignation at No. 10 Downing street after the UK has voted by 52% to 48% to leave the European Union after 43 years in an historic referendum, in London, United Kingdom on June 24, 2016. (Photo by Kate Green/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Britain's continual crisis offers no way out

Brexit protesters in Westminster. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

Judge expected to give a decision in court case surrounding suspension of parliament

Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

BREX FACTOR: Boris Johnson has been sold a pup over his dog strategy

Steve Anglesey says

The Scottish Sun's front page has literally the opposite take to the Sun

The Sun had two very different takes on the same political drama. Picture: The Sun

That time Boris Johnson attacked the Miliband brothers for political family feud

Boris Johnson once said

MANDRAKE: Non-dom Daily Mail owner will benefit from Brexit

A front page of the Daily Mail. Photograph: TNE.

Boris Johnson's advice to the Queen was 'unlawful', court hears

Gina Miller. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool /Getty Images)

Boris Johnson abandoned by his own brother as Jo quits cabinet and his seat

Jo Johnson has quit Boris Johnson's government and is stepping down as an MP. Picture: Jo Johnson

James Ball: How Remain can win the general election

Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn poses for a photograph with members of his Shadow Cabinet on The Quays in Salford. (Photo by Danny Lawson / POOL / AFP)

Both sides must share the blame for this failure of politics... and the voters too

'The Slippery Slope' in Westminster is a failure in which both sides are to blame. Illustration: Martin Rowson

Former Labour MP Luciana Berger joins Liberal Democrats

Jo Swinson and Luciana Berger during a meeting of a cross-party group of MPs at Church House. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Passing of Kinnock amendment labelled 'skulduggery' amidst Commons confusion

The Kinnock amendment passes as a result of there being no tellers for the 'no' vote.

Fighting back in the Age of Post Shame

Anti-Brexit protesters in Westminster. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Newspaper joins in with PM's 'bully boy' tactics by handing Jeremy Corbyn a 'big girl's blouse'

A reporter attempts to give Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn a blouse outside his home in Islington. Photograph: Emma Bowden/PA Wire.

Most Read

Macedonia: The nation still trying to make a name for itself

People wave flags and hold a banner with the lettering 'NATO get out from Macedonia, our identity is not for sale' in front of the parliament building in Skopje on June 13, 2018 during a protest against the new name of the country. - Greeks and Macedonians expressed scepticism on June 13 over a proposed compromise deal to end a nearly three-decade name row between their countries which has blocked Skopje's bid to join the EU and NATO. The leaders of the neighbouring countries hailed a

The left’s best hope - Can Keir Starmer save Labour?

Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Early election date was to limit student vote, admits Boris Johnson aide

Boris Johnson during a press conference at the conclusion of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Dominic Raab says an election is being ‘forced’ on Tories - despite the opposition not voting for it

Dominic Raab on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Forget the distractions: We have no answers for Brexit - because they do not exist

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy