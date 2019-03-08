Greens expected to stand aside to support Lib Dems' by-election fight

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Vince Cable and Green Party MP Caroline Lucas joins with campaigners as they take part in the People's Vote March. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

The Green Party is expected to stand aside for the Brecon and Radnor by-election in a bid to show 'Remain unity'.

The election was called after a recall petition received more than 10% of support from electors in the constituency.

It followed Tory MP Chris Davies' conviction for faking expenses claims after submitting two false expenses invoices for landscape photographs to decorate his new office.

In 2017, the Tories held a majority of more than 8,000 in the constituency, but this could easily be overturned in the current political climate.

The constituency voted narrowly by 51.86% to Leave with 48.14% backing Remain, in a country that appears to be moving away from its support for Brexit.

With Labour in a distant third place in 2017 with 7,335 votes, it makes sense for anti-Brexit parties to collaborate.

The Greens are expected to stand aside for the vote, with Plaid Cymru considering making a similar move.

Best for Britain CEO Naomi Smith said: "The Greens have a proud history of putting country before party in the national interest, and we welcome their brave move to stand aside in Brecon and Radnorshire.

"This by-election provides a real opportunity for all remain parties to join forces and stop the new PM taking us out of the EU against the will of this House and the country.

"75,000 people have already signed a petition calling on internationalist in MPs in all parties to work better together, and this is an example of exactly that in action."

Now it's over to Change UK to confirm their intentions...