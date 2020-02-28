Video

Greta Thunberg calls for everyone to be adults while politicians 'behave like children'

Greta Thunberg stands alongside fellow environmental activists for the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate protest in Bristol. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Greta Thunberg has told thousands of climate activists to be the 'adults in the room' because the politicians are 'behaving like children'.

The 17-year-old activist spoke at The Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate event on College Green in the city, as estimates predict around 30,000 attended in the rain to hear her speak.

Greta took aim at officials as she delivered her speech, saying: "Once again, they sweep their mess under the rug for us - young people, their children - to clean up for them.

"But we must continue and we have to be patient. Remember that the changes required will not happen overnight since the politics and solutions needs are far from sight."

The teenager earlier took to the stage to chants of "Greta, Greta" from the schoolchildren who had gathered in the rain, some holding placards and banners.

She told them: "We will not be silenced because we are the change, and change is coming whether you like it or not.

"This emergency is being completely ignored by the politicians, the media and those in power.

"Basically, nothing is being done to halt this crisis despite all the beautiful words and promises from our elected officials.

"So what did you do during this crucial time? I will not be silenced when the world is on fire."

The Swedish teenager went on to join protesters, including school pupils, on a march through Bristol city centre accompanied by a Samba band.

Earlier, as she arrived at Bristol Temple Meads station, disembarking a train on her own, Greta told how she had chosen to visit Bristol particularly for "many different reasons".

She said: "The movement is very strong here and I had contact with people who were here."

She said she hoped the event would be a "gathering of people standing together in solidarity".

In a response posted on Twitter, organisers said they were "honoured" to be welcoming Greta to Bristol for their 10th strike.

"After Thunberg founded the school strike movement, sitting in solitude outside of the Swedish parliament in 2018, millions of students across the world have been walking out of lessons monthly to protest government inaction on pressing climate matters," they said.