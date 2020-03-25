Greta Thunberg receives abuse after tweeting she has coronavirus symptoms

Greta Thunberg. Picture: PA Images / Ben Birchall. PA Wire/PA Images

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has received abuse on Twitter after claiming she has mild symptoms of Covid-19 after a European trip.

On social media the teenager called on young people to protect groups at greater risk from the disease.

She said her mild symptoms are “what makes it so much more dangerous” due to the risk of passing on the virus without knowing it, and urged people to stay at home to slow the spread of the pandemic.

But her appeal was met with abuse from her critics and internet trolls.

Congressional candidate Deanna Lorriane called for her to go into quarantine for “a long time.”

She added: “Earth will be a better place”.

“Good stay home forever we don’t need to see your mug anymore,” tweeted Vicky Flanagan.

“That Global warming doesn’t seem so bad now, does it?” wrote another.

“Stay inside and don’t come out. Ever,” posted Kieran Bleaz.

“I think this may be the first time I’ve ever felt bad for a virus. That pour thing,” wrote Shaun King.

Others rallied around the climate activist, urging her to stay healthy, and thanking her for her recent efforts to save the planet.

“Sending you prayers and millions of hearts,” posted Vanessa Nakate.

“Keep doing what your doing....you’ve inspired our generation to fight for our future... we really can’t thank you enough for the fight you’ve put up for our future,” tweeted another.

