Dominic Grieve says government's refusal to publish Russia report is 'bogus'

Dominc Grieve called the Government's reason for delay in publishing the report 'bogus'. Photo: LBC Archant

Dominic Grieve has called the UK government's refusal to publish a controversial report into Russian interference in UK politics 'bogus'.

Speaking to James O'Brien on LBC radio, Grieve said: "I think it would be very informative and helpful to the public that this should come out before an election, knowing that there has been a lot of public disquiet expressed about such risks related to elections."

The government refused to publish the report saying there is not enough time to publish it ahead of parliament dissolving, but Grieve was quick to criticise those claims.

"It's clearly germane to a general election and that's one of the reasons we wanted to get it out. That's why I've been so disappointed and horrified about the government's response," Grieve said.

"The only reason they've given is an entirely incredible one. They've said not that they don't want to publish this because there is an overarching national security reason for not doing so.

"Instead they've come back and said they haven't had anywhere near enough time to consider this and it has to go through a very complex process to ensure it is ready for publication. But this complex process has already happened."

On Tuesday Dominic Raab denied 10 Downing Street is in the grip of a "Kremlin mole", as MPs demanded the report published.

Questions were also raised by Labour about the level of access Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings has to intelligence information, which prompted Mr Raab to hit back.

The former head of MI5 Lord Evans of Weardale, who held the position until 2013, also backed the release of the report, arguing ministers should explain why they do not want it to be made public.

Grieve, who is an Independent MP and chair of the Intelligence and Security Committee of parliament said the report was sent to the PM for "final confirmation" on October 17, with a reply expected within 10 days.

On Monday the prime minister's official spokesman indicated the necessary clearance process has yet to be completed.