Can you find the anti-Brexit message said to be hidden in this cryptic crossword?
PUBLISHED: 11:57 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 12 September 2019
Archant
A puzzle setter has seemingly added a hidden layer to a national paper's daily cryptic crossword.
What expression is three words long and signals a robust dislike of the result of the EU referendum?
That's the hidden answer in today's Guardian cryptic crossword, set by 'Philistine' on page 12 - you might want to look away from the below tweet to avoid spoilers.
Rather than appearing as a standard answer to one of the questions, the anti-Brexit phrase runs across alternate answers - but is pretty hard to un-see once noticed.
Spotted by Daily Mirror associate editor Kevin Maguire, he described the move as "genius" and posted the crossword half-filled in on Twitter so as not to provide too many spoilers on the rest of the puzzle.
