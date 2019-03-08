Can you find the anti-Brexit message said to be hidden in this cryptic crossword?

An anti-Brexit message has been hidden in this crossword, say readers. Picture: Archant Archant

A puzzle setter has seemingly added a hidden layer to a national paper's daily cryptic crossword.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

What expression is three words long and signals a robust dislike of the result of the EU referendum?

That's the hidden answer in today's Guardian cryptic crossword, set by 'Philistine' on page 12 - you might want to look away from the below tweet to avoid spoilers.

Rather than appearing as a standard answer to one of the questions, the anti-Brexit phrase runs across alternate answers - but is pretty hard to un-see once noticed.

Spotted by Daily Mirror associate editor Kevin Maguire, he described the move as "genius" and posted the crossword half-filled in on Twitter so as not to provide too many spoilers on the rest of the puzzle.

"BOLLOCKS TO BREXIT" message in the top and bottom lines of today's Guardian cryptic crossword is genius by setter Philisitne. My brainy comrade @JBeattieMirror completed it but I've left squares blank to avoid running ithe fun completely for other geeks pic.twitter.com/jcJWkkQjIl — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) September 12, 2019

You may also want to watch: