BONNIE GREER: The reason why Bernie Saunders will not get Democratic party nomination for president

PUBLISHED: 15:03 24 August 2019

In Vermont you can carry a gun in the open without a permit. Picture: Archant

In Vermont you can carry a gun in the open without a permit. Picture: Archant

Archant

Inaction on gun control could affect Bernie Saunder's chances in the US presidential nominations, says Bonnie Greer.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

One of the most disconcerting things about being an American expat is the matter of pancakes.

The hope never dies that someday, somewhere, a proper "stack" will be placed on your table in some glorious eating establishment. Then that languishing plaque: "Real pancakes here, folks" can be finally affixed somewhere.

To begin with: pancakes are not crepes. Nor are they any other sort of concoction served in these isles or anywhere else in Europe.

This is what an American means when she orders pancakes: flat cakes made of flour; fried and drenched in butter and maple syrup. Not honey. Maple syrup.

Maple syrup is made from the sap of maple trees. In the United States, maple syrup comes from the state of Vermont.

Vermont is the country's biggest producer, with over 1.32 million gallons at last count in 2013. As of 2003, the state produced 5.5% of the global supply. So for most Americans, Vermont is maple syrup, pancakes and the morning. This idea gives the state a benign, sleepy backwoods kind of ambience, a place where the men are men and the women are glad of that. As the old saying goes.

In fact, the sound of Vermont now could be a group called Mountain Man, an all-female trio of acapella experimental singers with an incredibly mellow and darkly inquisitive sound. They met at that progressive university for the arts and a crown jewel of the state: Bennington College. Its alumni include Peter Dinklage, Donna Tart and Brett Easton Ellis. In other words, Vermont is a Nice Place.

So it is interesting that It Can't Happen Here, Sinclair Lewis's 1935 novel of a fascist America, is set in Vermont. It tells the story of a fictitious politician: Senator Berzelius Buzz Windrip, who wins the 1936 presidential election on a platform of restoring America to greatness. He does that by incarcerating his opponents in concentration camps; arming a paramilitary force; reducing the influence of Congress, etc.

The novel opens with a gathering of fascists-Vermont-style:

"Here in Vermont the affair was not so picturesque as it might have been on the Western prairies. Oh, it had its points: there was a skit in which Medary Cole (grist mill & feed store) and Louis Rotenstern (custom tailoring - pressing & cleaning) announced that they were those historic Vermonters, Brigham Young and Joseph Smith and, with their jokes about imaginary plural wives, they got in ever so many funny digs at the ladies present..."

That gathering would have included a large number of gun owners.

Then as now, Vermont is a haven for Second Amendment evangelists.

It is "open carry", i.e. you can walk around with an Uzi strapped to your back if you want. The state is considered liberal and has returned two men to the United States Senate. One Democrat and one sometime Democrat, but registered Independent: Bernie Sanders. Bernie is running again for the nomination of the Democratic Party for president of the United States in 2020. He has all of the liberalism that you would expect from a state that gave Trump 29.26% of their vote. The president's approval rating here is net -29%.

By the way Vermont folks, pissed off with the choice of Hillary Clinton in 2016, wrote in Bernie's name instead, giving him 5.68% of the vote. He is hoping that enough pissed-off Dems will win him the nomination this time. But Bernie, like his state of Vermont, has a gun problem. A serious gun problem.

As Vermont is "open carry", you can carry a firearm concealed or out in the open without a permit. Your "permit" is "constitutional carry", in other words, the United States Constitution. It is illegal to carry a gun in a school building or on a bus or in a courthouse. But you can in a Walmart or a McDonald's.

The Vermont Constitution of 1777, dated before the Second Amendment, guarantees: "that the people have a right to bear arms for the defence of themselves and the State."

It is because it is a largely rural state that Vermont is "open carry", or "constitutional carry", because your gun "permit" is considered to be the US Constitution itself.

But in 2018, the state enacted laws requiring background checks for private sales; raised the minimum age to purchase firearms to 21; banned the sale of handgun magazines that hold more than 15 rounds and rifle magazines that hold more than 10 rounds; banned the possession of bump stocks, the mechanism that turns a weapon into an automatic one and is responsible for one man causing the massacre in Las Vegas that killed 58 people; and allowed police to seek a court order to seize guns from anyone deemed an extreme risk.

Bernie Sanders has what can be called a mixed record on guns.

He won election to Congress in 1990 in part because his Republican opponent changed his mind and said that he supported an assault weapons ban.  This angered the NRA, bad news in Vermont.

In 1994 and 1996, Bernie supported a ban on semi-automatic assault weapons and opposed attempts to repeal it.

In 1999 he supported the requirement of background checks for all firearms purchased at gun shows.

In 2003 and 2005, Bernie supported legislation that protects gun manufacturers and sellers from lawsuits over the misuse of a firearm. This one, by the way, is his big problem among gun control advocates and the base of the Democratic Party.

In 2009 and 2013, he opposed allowing "conceal carry" between state lines. And also in 2013, he supported expanding background checks; a ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines carrying more than 10 rounds and a ban on assault weapons.

The National Rifle Association gave Bernie a D in 2012. Nevertheless, there is his past. His problem is also the problem of Vermont and its traditions. And his problem is of, and Congress itself.

While Sanders is out there fighting against economic inequality; Medicare-for all, etc. the inaction on gun control is also his inaction. And it is America's Number One problem.

Senator Kristen Gillibrand, who is also running for president, had an A rating from the NRA while representing the kind of rural district that resembles Vermont. She took up the cause of gun control in 2009 after being elected to an urban district and seeing the effect of guns. The NRA demoted her to an "F" rating.

If you want to understand why Bernie will not, once again, get the Democratic Party nomination for president, it will be because of guns.

He will continue to run and draw huge crowds and mega media coverage.

But many Dems want him to fully denounce his past. If he does not do this in a major address, plus lead the fight for Congress to amend the Second Amendment itself, he will return to Vermont empty-handed again.

Which he knows is a possibility.

He is registered as an Independent for the next Senate race.

In Vermont.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

WILL SELF: Multicultural man... on an edgy encounter

Will Self says that Paris is an inversion of London. Photo: JOEL SAGET/AFP/Getty Images

People's Vote campaigners criticise 'embarrassing' and 'arrogant' prime minister at Edinburgh rally

People's Vote campaigners in Edinburgh. Photograph: People's Vote.

SOPHIA DEBOICK: The sounds of freedom in Iran

Iranian singer and actress Faegheh Atashin. Picture: Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images

Don't hold your breath for a deal with the EU, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/PA

'We will send you back': Boris Johnson's warning to migrants attempting illegal channel crossing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Home Secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: Kirsty Wigglewsorth/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson ally accused of 'cosying up' to Brazilian government as the Amazon burns

Conor Burns has been accused of 'cosying up' to Jair Bolsonaro's hard-right government as the Amazon rainforest burns. Picture: Hannah Kay/PA Archive/PA Images

Candide by Voltaire: The 18th century classic captures modern day life

Leonard Bernstein's Candide is staged at Toulouse's Capitole theatre in 2016. Picture: ERIC CABANIS/AFP/Getty Images

Tory MP optimistic about Boris Johnson getting a Brexit deal because of 'body language'

Tobias Ellwood has said he feels more optimistic about getting a Brexit deal because of

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Gear up for the next People's Vote march

The next People's Vote march will take place in October in London . Photograph: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images.

ALEXANDRA PHILLIPS: Job creation is key to fighting climate change

Extinction rebellion were part of 'climate spring' where environmental issues have taken centre stage. Picture: Gareth Morris.

Opposition leaders to meet Jeremy Corbyn in bid to block a no-deal Brexit

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

A climate change expert travelled from the UK to China by train to avoid flying

Roger Tyers had 21 train connections from the UK to China. Picture: Getty Images

MANDRAKE: 'Kippergate' editor exposed

Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson brandishes a kipper during the final Tory leadership hustings. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images

MICHAEL WHITE: Brexit strategy is no clearer as time ticks on

Michael White believes Boris Johnson may lose a vote of no confidence in September. Illustration: Michael Rowson

EU citizens' rights hang by a thread if Priti Patel ends freedom of movement overnight

Priti Patel has suggested that freedom of movement could end 'overnight' in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

Dutch sign up in their thousands to wave goodbye to UK in Brexit beach party

A Dutch beach party to wave goodbye to the UK on October 31 has attracted massive attention on Facebook. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Archive/PA Images

'It's a sham': campaigner takes apart Boris Johnson's 'fake negotiation' on Brexit

Will Dry from anti-Brexit youth campaign Our Future, Our Choice argued that Boris Johnson's attempts to get a Brexit deal with the EU is a

Brexit preparation funds branded 'far too little, far too late' by council leader

Hundreds of trucks wait their turn to enter the port of Dover on the M20 at Folkestone, Kent. Photograph: David Giles/PA.

Verhofstadt slams Johnson's 'bluster and political blame games' on the backstop

Guy Verhofstadt has called Boris Johnson out on his 'bluster' on the backstop: Brian Lawless/PA Images / Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Brexiteers write poems to leaving the EU after getting offended that poet laureate won't

Annunziata Rees-Mogg is one of the Brexiteers who started writing poetry when she learned that the Poet Laureate has no plans to comemmorate Brexit on October 31. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

The rise and tragic fall of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott

Phil Lynott performing on stage. (Photograph by Pete Cronin/Redferns).

Today is the last day to sign the Revoke Article 50 petition

The biggest petition presented to parliament of all time, asking the government to revoke Article 50, closes today. Picture: Parliament.uk

Yellowhammer report deemed a 'realistic assessment' not 'worst case' as Gove claims

Michael Gove has attempted to downplay the Yellowhammer report as a 'worst case scenario' despite civil servants saying it is a 'likely scenario'. Picture: Ken Mears

Test your knowledge of the irreverent news stories surrounding Brexit with this quiz

Neil Hamilton at the Embassy club. Photograph: EMPICS.

Test your knowledge of the irreverent news stories surrounding Brexit with this quiz

Carrie Symonds with Boris Johnson's father Stanley at an anti-whaling protest outside the Japanese Embassy in central London. John Stillwell/PA.

'What have the Romans ever done for us?': viral video gives Brexit the Monty Python treatment

New UKIP leader's Twitter account reveals views on climate change, Obama, and much more

Richard Braine. Photogaph: Twitter.

Johnson accuses Remain MPs of 'collaboration' with the EU to stop Brexit

Boris Johnson appears in his People's PMQs. Picture: Facebook.

Brexit Party MEP tweets bizarre suggestion for the UK's climate scientists

Brexit Party MEP Lance Forman has tweeted an interesting response to the climate change discussion. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images

UK-US trade deals will be 'long, complicated, difficult process' despite John Bolton claims

A diplomat has said US national security adviser John Bolton was 'oversimplifying' the issue of trade deals between the US and the UK after Brexit. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Come and watch The New European podcast live

The New European Podcast is taking part in Podcast Live

The Lord of the Lies: How Germany's view of Britain is shifting with Boris Johnson at Number 10

Boris Johnson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

A City in Music: Nashville

Dolly Parton - the queen of country music - pictured in 1970. Picture: Getty Images

Government launches new 'spin' unit to try to quash stories about risks of no-deal Brexit

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: John Stillwell/PA.

Bedfordshire, Brexit and Bruce Springsteen: This summer's feelgood hit

Viveik Kalra as Javed in 'Blinded By The Light'. Picture: Entertainment One/Getty Images

Nigel Farage launches attack on royal family with series of rude remarks

Nigel Farage criticised Prince Harry, Prince Charles and the Queen Mother. Photograph: TNE/PA.

Fatal Attraction: Why can't Hollywood kick its Manson mania?

Steve Railsback as Charles Manson in Helter Skelter, 1976. Picture: Getty Images

Europe endless: The acts who understood the spirit of continent

Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk, circa 1970. Picture: Getty Images

Age of the pain: Why using Eurotunnel is nothing but miserable

A car boards a Channel Tunnel car train off the coast of Calais, France. Picture: Getty Images

Surprise package: The remarkable story of the first modern all-inclusive holiday

Holidaymakers in Calvi, Sardinia, home of the first package holiday in 1953. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Watch what happened when anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray bumped into Dominic Cummings

Dominic Cummings is interviewed by Steve Bray. Photograph: Steve Bray/Twitter.

Wetherspoons boss dangles promises of cheap beer after a no-deal Brexit

Tim Martin earlier this year. Photograph: TalkRADIO.

‘Are you deluded?’ - Nigel Farage challenged on his views about no-deal Brexit

Nigel Farage on his LBC Radio programme. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Verhofstadt slams Johnson’s ‘bluster and political blame games’ on the backstop

Guy Verhofstadt has called Boris Johnson out on his 'bluster' on the backstop: Brian Lawless/PA Images / Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Professor debunks Brexit secretary’s claims he has ordered the repealing of the European Communities Act

Stephen Barclay claims he has 'set in stone' the repeal of the European Communities Act 1972. Photograph: Twitter.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Our pick of the anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Anti-Brexit campaigners gather in Parliament Square, as they take part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Here's our pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy