Latest The New European

GAVIN ESLER: The last time stupidity destroyed parliament

PUBLISHED: 09:30 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:55 01 November 2019

Gavin Esler

Protestors demonstrate in Guy Fawkes masks. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA.

Protestors demonstrate in Guy Fawkes masks. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

GAVIN ESLER draws parallels between government behaviour today and around the Gunpowder plot.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

It's time to roll out the old song again:

"Remember, remember the Fifth of November,

Gunpowder, treason and plot.

We see no reason

Why gunpowder treason

Should ever be forgot."

And of course we do still remember Guy Fawkes and his dastardly plot to blow up the Westminster parliament. But as we celebrate our third - third! - Not-Brexit Day of 2019 (it's become a tradition), some of us are also thinking about Boris Johnson's attempts to blow up parliament in his own inimitable style - something which has a very different parallel in the past, a time when the Palace of Westminster was in fact very seriously damaged.

You may also want to watch:

For a product of antique institutions - Eton, Oxford and the Daily Telegraph - Johnson has shown his serial contempt for other institutions or customs observed in Westminster. He has been criticised for refusing (again) to appear before the parliamentary Liaison Committee, for using the Queen's Speech as a pre-election broadcast, for putting the Queen in an unseemly position, for being less than enthusiastic about the role of the Supreme Court and of course for permitting "senior Downing Street sources" to brief that he, Boris Johnson, invented the internet, was the first man on the Moon, and along with Mark Francois was in Seal Team Six when they took out Osama bin Laden and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Now, he is planning to fight a "people versus parliament" election. We'll get to the election blowing-up-of-parliament in a moment. But one of the many dodgy things about the dodgiest prime minister we have had since… since, well, ever, really… is that Johnson is always in a hurry.

Why is this? Is it like the street market trader in a hurry to sell his fake perfume before Trading Standards arrive? Will Johnson hold this 'special price' for the next few minutes, "then luv, when it's gone, it's gone". And of course he will also be gone, scarpering before you can open the bottle and smell Eau-de-Thames contents and call the rozzers.

He has much form in the hurrying department. He was in such a hurry to sell us his "excellent" Brexit "deal" until MPs dared suggest it might be wise to have a sniff at one or two details. Those distrusting souls in parliament were apparently unwilling entirely to commit the future economic, trade and foreign policy of the UK to whatever was the result of Johnson's autumnal stroll with the prime minister of Ireland as interpreted in a few late-night sessions in a Brussels committee room. But Johnson hasn't got time for this nit-picking shilly-shallying.

As his "do or die" date of Halloween passes, with no sign of Johnson heading to his ditch, the United Kingdom is heading to the polls for the first December election since 1923. That year a Conservative leader Stanley Baldwin arrogantly forced on voters an election which was not necessary. He lost. Big time. To avoid Baldwin's fate in this campaign Johnson will undoubtedly do what he always does: Find distractions to make us forget his lies, errors and countless broken promises. Part of it is likely to be the argument that parliament itself, the institution we revere as the guarantor of democracy, historically the target of terrorists and conspirators like Guy Fawkes, is really our enemy.

Some British voters, encouraged by a couple of well-known newspapers, may swallow this nonsense. Many will not. But the damage will be done. And if this develops into a "people versus parliament" election in any sense it will not be a Guy Fawkes-style failure. It will be damaging - much more like the destruction of the Palace of Westminster in 1834.

On October 16 that year, workmen cleared up two cartloads of small wooden tally sticks, flimsy pieces of wood used as part of the accounting procedures of the Exchequer and rendered obsolete in 1826 - rubbish uncollected for eight years.

The stoves in the Palace of Westminster - again with echoes of today - had also been neglected for years, the chimneys were a fire hazard and opening and closing the furnace doors added oxygen each time more sticks were put in, increasing the temperature. Floorboards heated up. Smoke was detected. The workmen were told there was a problem but they decided it wasn't really a big deal. Then the place burned down.

As the official online parliamentary website puts it: "It was a great sight for the crowds on the streets (who were kept back by soldiers) and a great opportunity for artists such as J.M.W. Turner who painted several canvases depicting it. Both Houses of Parliament were destroyed along with most of the other buildings on the site. Westminster Hall was saved largely due to heroic fire-fighting efforts, and a change in the direction of the wind during the night."

Outside one of Boris Johnson's own speeches, have you ever read such a smug, complacent account of a massive, totally preventable idiotic disaster? The facts are simple: It was a man-made catastrophe caused by lack of care and due diligence, neglect, stupidity, incompetence, pig-headedness and the triumph of complacency over reason. But the official parliamentary website makes it sound like a triumph of British genius: "A great sight… a great opportunity… heroic fire-fighting efforts" and the Hand of God blessing Britain with a change of wind direction.

Now, in 2019, again the facts are simple. Brexit has become a man-made disaster caused by lack of care and due diligence, neglect, stupidity, incompetence, pig-headedness and the triumph of complacency over reason. It risks destroying if not the fabric of parliament, at least it has begun setting light to its reputation.

We can smell the smoke. The floorboards are warm underfoot. But you can be sure the Bloviator in Chief, our dear prime minister, will emerge from the ashes to declare it all a great sight, a great opportunity and there will be lashings of ginger beer and cake for tea. I'm still hoping for the Hand of God to change the direction of the wind.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

ZOE WILLIAMS: The truth is the Tories can't promise "to get Brexit done"

Recieved wisdom will not be enough to get the Tories back into power, says Zoe Williams. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Johnson has already faced 11 defeats - could his 12th be the most significant?

Boris Johnson during a visit to Metropolitan Police training college. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA

GAVIN ESLER: The last time stupidity destroyed parliament

Protestors demonstrate in Guy Fawkes masks. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA.

Creepy guy - the sinister work of France's true master of the macabre

Guy de Maupassant was life-long friends with Gustave Flaubert. Picture: Wikimedia

ANDREW ADONIS: Sorry Lib Dems, an orange surge will only help the Tories

A general election is set to be held on 12 December. Picture: Ken Mears

Why an election is the best bet to stop Brexit

Anti-Brexit activists' EU flags are pictured alongside the union flags of pro-Brexit activists as they demonstrate outside of the Houses of Parliament. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)

MICHAEL WHITE: Boris Johnson's last-ditch effort to deliver Brexit

Michael White says the election is another last ditch attempt by Boris Johnson. Picture: Martin Rowson

Why the People's Vote campaign needs a rethink

The People's Vote group has struggled to agree on a strategy, says James Ball. Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

Review: Translations shows 'love conquers all'

Dermot Crowley and Judith Roddy in Brian Friel's Translations. Photo: Catherine Ashmore

Google's searching questions about Ann Widdecombe

Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe - unsurprisingly - has no relation to Josh Widdicombe. Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: Boris Johnson loves Oswald Mosley's club

In June, Boris Johnson was reported to have had a secret meeting with David Cameron. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire.

Calls for Keith Vaz to step down as a Labour candidate

Keith Vaz. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Nicky Morgan will not fight next election

Nicky Morgan. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Twitter bans political adverts piling pressure on Facebook to act

A mobile phone user loads up the Twitter app. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA.

The Remain camp's week of own goals

Crowds march through central London to demand a People's Vote on the government's new Brexit deal. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Colonial baggage is not the only take away from western depictions of the east

Ludwig Deutsch's 'In the Madrasa', 1890. Photo: Google

Sinn Fein plans to unseat DUP deputy and Brexit 'architect' Nigel Dodds

Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle ONeill with party colleagues John Finucane (left) and Chris Hazzard (right). Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

Social media giants must tackle disinformation before general election

A Mark Zuckerberg figure with people in angry emoji masks outside Portcullis House in Westminster ahead of DCMS inquiry into fake news. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Newspapers fear a general election will be scuppered by the weather

The Daily Mirror's front cover. Photograph: Twitter.

How centuries of creative freedom made the chanson city a musical mecca

French singer and songwriter Gilbert Becaud (1927 - 2001) among the audience at the Olympia Theatre, Paris, 20th March 1973, during a concert to celebrate his twenty-year career. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Great European Lives: Georges Carpentier

Georges Carpentier and his manager Francis Descamps greeting the crowd on their arrival on the liner 'La Savoie' in the port of New York City, United States. (Photo by KEYSTONE-FRANCE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Mark Francois teases John Bercow about his height as he wishes him happy retirement

Brexiteer Mark Francois in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Lib Dem MP Heidi Allen will not stand for re-election

Heidi Allen MP. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images

People's Vote staff tell chairman to quit over fears he is holding back campaign

People's Vote campaigner. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA.

How literature's awards season descended into squabbling

Joint winners Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo during 2019 Booker Prize Winner Announcement . (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

MPs deny Boris Johnson a general election after his third attempt to force one

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his advisor Dominic Cummings, left, leave 10 Downing Street. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

WILL SELF on the two sides of Brighton

England, East Sussex, Brighton, Brighton Pier (Photo by: Prisma by Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Threat of Brexit could mean no pigs in blankets this Christmas

A traditional Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day . Photograph: David Davies/PA.

Apocalypse novel: The bizarre tale of Brando's book

Marlon Brando in a military uniform with a lei around his neck and relaxing with topless, Tarita on the beach in a scene from the film 'Mutiny on the Bounty', 1962. (Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images)

December election would be 'Christmas and birthday present for PM', warns SNP MP

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his speech during the Conservative Party Conference. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Little Britain to be updated for Brexit era on October 31st

One of the many Little Britain memes doing the rounds on social media. Photograph: Twitter.

David Cameron's memoirs: a disappointing book about a failed leader

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: British Prime Minister David Cameron leaves Number 10 Downing Street before making a statement on July 11, 2016 in London, England. Mr Cameron has announced he will stand aside as Prime Minister after Andrea Leadsom's decision to pull out of the Conservative leadership contest now leaves Home Secretary Theresa May as the sole contender for the position of Prime Minister. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Chairman at People's Vote accused of launching 'wrecking ball' through campaign

Roland Rudd appears on the radio. Photograph: LBC.

Is Twitter censoring its pro-Remain users?

A mobile phone user loads up the Twitter app. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA.

The political debate is about to get bigger than Brexit

James Ball says a Conservative majority will spell Game Over for those wanting to stop Brexit. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

How a freewheeling faction from the Spectator magazine took the levers of power

Then editor of The Spectator magazine Boris Johnson poses at Albert Dock during his visit on October 20, 2004 to the city of Liverpool, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong /Getty Images)

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson won't switch seats to ensure re-election

Jo Swinson speaking on BBC's The Andrew Marr show. Picture: BBC

Conservative chairman brands Lib Dem-SNP general election bid a 'gimmick'

Conservative chairman James Cleverly on BBC's Andrew Marr show. Picture: BBC

Diane Abbott says 'Labour is up for an election' if prime minister takes no-deal Brexit off the table

Diane Abbott speaking on BBC's The Andrew Marr show. Picture: BBC

Most Read

MP opposes giving 16-year-olds a vote because it doesn’t benefit the Tories

Tobias Ellwood appears on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

‘You have wrecked my dreams’ - European student’s letter to Boris Johnson over Brexit

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Rui Vieira/PA.

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce. Photograph: BBC.

How would you vote in a December general election?

Sian Berry for the Greens, Jeremy Corbyn for Labour, Jo Swinson for the Lib Dems, Nigel Farage for the Brexit Party, Boris Johnson for the Conservatives, Anna Soubry for Change UK, Nicola Sturgeon for SNP and Adam Price for Plaid Cymru. Photograph: TNE/PA.

‘This is all your fault!’ - Presenter hits out at Iain Duncan-Smith

Iain Duncan-Smith on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: GMB/ITV.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy