'Your comments are unforgiveable' - Tory MP hits back at Boris Johnson

Guto Bebb, MP For Aberconwy, has slammed Boris Johnson's claims that some pro-EU MPs have turned "collaborators" with Europe to block Brexit. Photograph: John Linton/BAE PA Archive/PA Images

A Conservative MP has slammed Boris Johnson's claims that some MPs have turned 'collaborators' with Europe to block Brexit saying his remarks are 'unforgiveable'.

Boris Johnson made the comments in a Facebook Live Q&A at Downing Street. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas Boris Johnson made the comments in a Facebook Live Q&A at Downing Street. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas

Guto Bebb, MP For Aberconwy, labelled the prime minister's views "unforgiveable" and "unacceptable".

Speaking in a Facebook Live Q&A at Downing Street on Wednesday, Johnson said he wanted to leave the EU with a deal but added "we need our European friends to compromise".

Johnson said: "There's a terrible kind of collaboration as it were, going on between people who think they can block Brexit in parliament and our European friends.

"The more they think there's a chance that Brexit can be blocked in parliament, the more adamant they are in sticking to their position."

Bebb, who has promised to step down before the next election because of Brexit, criticised Johnson for labelling remain-backing MPs collaborators.

He said: "It's implying that there is a certain lack of patriotism in those of us who are not supportive of the Brexit concept.

"Now, I'm not sure whether any political leader has the right to question the patriotism of others, and that is exactly what Boris Johnson is doing."

Bebb said Mr Johnson must deliver a pre-referendum promise to secure a better deal from Europe or risk an "immensely damaging" no-deal scenario.

"To avoid a no deal, he needs to be talking to the European Union and at this point in time his red line, which is the fact that the Irish backstop has to be removed in its entirety, means that the de facto position is no deal," Bebb added.