'Taking back control never looked so sinister' - Verhofstadt on Johnson's prorogation plan

European Parliament Brexit negotiator Guy Verhofstadt. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Guy Verhofstadt has slammed Boris Johnson's latest move to try to force Brexit.

The European Parliament Brexit co-ordinator said the prime minister's plan is "unlikely to help deliver a stable future EU - UK relationship".

"'Taking back control' has never looked so sinister," he tweeted. "As a fellow parliamentarian, my solidarity with those fighting for their voices to be heard.

"Suppressing debate on profound choices is unlikely to help deliver a stable future EU - UK relationship."

Nathalie Loiseau, a former French minister, asked why the British government was so scared of debate.

She tweeted: "We could see a Brexit coming without agreement. Here, it is moreover a Brexit without debate that looms. What disease does British democracy suffer from for fear of debate before making one of the most important decisions in its history?"

Norbert Röttgen, a former German minister, suggested the move meant Johnson had no respect for democracy.

"Johnson argues that respect for democracy dictates implementing Brexit 'do or die' on October 31. As a fellow parliamentarian and democrat I wonder: how does respect for democracy go together with suspending parliament?!"

A senior European Union source told the BBC's Brussels reporter Adam Fleming said it would still not change its position on talks.

They said: "Whatever happens, the EU was never going to change its position because no deal becomes 'more credible' or opponents of 'no deal' would get better organised."