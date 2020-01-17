Guy Verhofstadt: Young people will take UK back into the EU
PUBLISHED: 10:09 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:16 17 January 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
Guy Verhofstadt has said that the young people in the UK will lead to a rejoining of the European Union in the not so distant future.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
The European Parliament's Brexit co-ordinator, appearing on Radio 4's Today programme, agreed with fellow guest Labour MEP Seb Dance who argued that the UK was taking a "sabbatical" from the EU and would be back in the future.
"I think that will happen, yes, (but) it's difficult to say when," said the chairman of the EU's Brexit Steering Group.
"There will be a generation, the young generation coming in the coming decades, who will say later 'we want to go back'.
"It will happen. Maybe you will not see it in my life, but it will happen."
Verhofstadt also confirmed that plans for an "associate" membership of the EU are still being pushed for, a move that would allow Britons to sign up to be citizens of the EU even after Brexit.
"My idea is that the European Union and European citizenship has to be possible for the European living somewhere else in the world," he said.
Brexiteer Daniel Hannan, also on the programme, said he supported holding another referendum in the future to test the prediction.
"Maybe I'm wrong," said the Conservative MEP, after disagreeing with Verhofstadt's thoughts.
"I'm perfectly happy to have another referendum in a generation's time and let people decide."
MORE: Show you're a Remainer by subscribing to The New European and get a FREE Bollocks to Brexit passport holder
MORE: The Brexit nightmare could be over within five years
MORE: What young Remainers should do next
Verhofstadt also revealed that in his meeting with the Brexit secretary Stephen Barclay the government had conceded over allowing EU citizens to have a hard copy of their settled status confirmation.
Those who have been successful in claiming settled status were previously told to use a screenshot of their confirmation on their mobile phone as proof.
He said: "They said we are going to look at it so people can print it so they have a physical document.
"People will have the opportunity to have a printout, probably a PDF document.
"That was the conclusion of our conversation."
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter