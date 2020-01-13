Video

Priti Patel: Meghan Markle is not a victim of media racism

Home secretary Priti Patel has said she doesn't think there has been racism 'at all' in the tabloid media treatment of Meghan Markle. Picture: Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images 2015 Getty Images

Priti Patel has denied that racism could be a factor in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from senior royal duties.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

'I don't believe there's racism there at all'



Home secretary @patel4witham says she doesn't think there's any racism in the media coverage of Meghan Markle.



Listen on @BBCSounds #5LiveBreakfast pic.twitter.com/QnhQ20ZTHn — BBC Radio 5 Live (@bbc5live) January 13, 2020

The home secretary said that people of any background can "get on in life" in Britain and that she "certainly hasn't seen" any examples of racist media coverage towards the princess, who is mixed race.

The royal couple's announcement that they intend to step down as "senior" royals and "carve out a progressive new role" within the family, has sparked ongoing national debate about whether the intensity of tabloid media criticism of Meghan has been fuelled by racism.

MORE: Leave.EU weighs in on 'Megxit' with sexist tweet about 'pussy-whipped' Harry

But Patel said that, as someone who "comes from an immigrant background" herself, she doesn't "subscribe to that view".

She told BBC Five Live's breakfast show: "I haven't listened to the debates but I'm not in that category at all where I believe there's racism at all.

"I think we live in a great country, a great society, full of opportunity where people of any background can get on in life."

Asked specifically about Markle's press treatment, she said: "Everyone has a perception in terms of what they read in the press and how they see what's being written, or particular positions of individuals and journalists, but I certainly don't see that."

She would not comment on the matter of security for the couple, which reportedly costs the taxpayer between £600,000 and £1 million per year, but which could rise if the couple move away from their home in Windsor.