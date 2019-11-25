Brexit Party candidate claims 'no-one would lose sleep if we disappear'

Harry Boparai previously appeared on television questioning David Cameron during the EU referendum campaign. Photograph: ITV. Archant

A Brexit Party candidate has admitted that no-one would 'lose any sleep' if Nigel Farage's organisation disappeared.

Harry Boparai, the candidate in Hayes and Harlington said that Farage had been forced to create the organisation, and that it did not matter if it did not exist if Brexit was sorted.

He told This Is London: "If the Brexit Party disappeared tomorrow none of us would lose any sleep over it.

"Nigel Farage did not want to create this party he was forced into it.

"I am hoping the party won't disappear but the goal is to deliver a proper Brexit.

"I'm not a fan of Theresa May but I do agree with the word compromise."

His comments are likely to resonate with a lot of the public given how low the organisation is currently performing in the polls.

But reports of the Brexit Party's demise looks uncertain as Nigel Farage revealed he could rename it after the general election and continue under a new brand.