Brexit Party councillor suspended after sharing post comparing migrants to dogs

A Brexit Party councillor has been suspended pending an investigation after sharing racist and offensive posts on Facebook.

A complaint has been lodged about Hartlepool Brexit Party councillor Tony Richardson after comparing a migrant claiming benefits to a dog.

In other screenshots shared on social media he is seen sharing Islamophobic posts about Muslims and mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Richardson, who represents Fens and Rossmere in Hartlepool, said that he is "mortified" for any offence caused and has now removed himself from social media until he has a "greater understanding" of the technology.

Council leader Shane Moore, who oversees the Brexit Party-led coalition, said he had suspended the councillor until an investigation is concluded.

Richardson told his local newspaper the Hartlepool Mail: "I would like to apologise unreservedly for sharing these posts.

"I am an inexperienced Facebook user who has shared many posts - often without fully reading them or understanding them.

"This is both wrong and naive and I accept I should have taken more care.

"I am mortified by the offence I have caused and have removed myself from Facebook.

"It was never my intention to upset people and I will not be using any form of social media until I have a full understanding."

The Labour group has called for an investigation into racism within the Brexit Party group on the council - sparking accusations of "political point sharing" from the council leader.

It follows accusations of racism against another Brexit Party councillor in Hartlepool, who was exposed by Channel 4 News for making offensive comments about Muslims and gay people.