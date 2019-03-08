Video

'Not a good start Boris' - US TV host mocks Johnson's disastrous week

John Oliver discusses Boris Johnson on HBO's Last Week Tonight. Photograph: HBO. Archant

An American television host has summed up perfectly Boris Johnson's disastrous week in politics, which included a failure to secure a general election and his brother resigning from cabinet.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Starting the segment on HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the presenter moved from the topic of Donald Trump to the British prime minister.

Displaying a picture of Johnson, he simply said: "If you want to make one at home the recipe is: 'simply boil one clown'".

Oliver, who is originally from Birmingham in the UK, replayed clips of last week's government defeats in the House of Commons.

In one particular clip an opposition MP shouts that it was "not a good start Boris!" to much laughter from the American audience.

"That's actually savage!" the presenter told viewers. "You have to understand to a British sensibility 'not a good start Boris' is pretty much tantamount to 'you really shit the bed you sun-bleached photorealistic Shrek."

Explaining to his audience what had happened over the past seven days, Oliver referenced Philip Lee's resignation unfolding in front of the prime minister and how "one of his top lieutenants" was criticised for lounging in a "grape eating" position during the key debate of the week.

He told the audience: "It's a look you would expect from someone who just masturbated in a hammock".

Oliver added: "Things got so chaotic, at one point an amendment seemed to pass by accident... What was the fuck was happening in your life that that could happen inadvertently?"

MORE: US TV host jokes India will soon need to colonise Britain for stability

He then turned his attention to the 21 Tory rebels who were quickly booted out of the party for voting against the government, and then his brother resigning over Twitter.

He said: "I don't know what's worst, betraying your prime minister brother because you think supporting him might be against the national interest, or doing it with a hashtag.

"I'm not I'm against hashtags but I'm saying #overandout is lazy when you have so many better options at your disposal.

"How about #BoJosBroBroJoJoSaysNoMo or #BoJoToJoJoOhNoSayItAintSoSo... or how about #HotterBrotherWiselyAbandonsSloppyIdiot?"

Oliver then says it "gets one steps crazier" because the prime minister could ignore law to create a "legal and constitutional crisis", and he said Johnson "suddenly wants a general election".

He adds, with some bafflement, if he can't secure one "he might call a no-confidence vote on himself".

Concluding the presenter said: "So just to recap here we're no closer to a Brexit solution than we were three years ago, there's discord in Boris' party, the wrong Johnson has resigned, Boris is about to suspend parliament, and no-one knows what the fuck is going to happen next.

"All of this is really a long way of saying 'not a good start, Boris!'"