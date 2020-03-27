Health secretary Matt Hancock tests positive for coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 13:25 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:47 27 March 2020
Health secretary Matt Hancock havstested positive for coronavirus.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
Nearly two hours after Boris Johnson announced he had tested positive for Covid-19, Hancock tweeted that he too had mild symptoms and was working from home and self-isolating.
Hancock said in a video message that he would be self-isolating until next Thursday.
“Fortunately for me the symptoms so far have been very mild so I’ve been able to carry on with the work driving forward the UK response.
He also said a “massive thank you to everybody in the NHS, working in social care and right across the board on the response”.
“I’ll be continuing to do everything I can to get our carers the support that they need. And I’ll be doing that from here but with no less gusto.”
“And then from next Thursday, once I’m out of self-isolation and I hope with no more symptoms, then I’ll be able to get back stuck in and into the office where necessary.
“But the truth is that all of us can learn that working from home can be really, really effective.
Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth tweeted: “Take care and get well soon Matt. Look after yourself and best wishes to you and your loved ones.”
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter