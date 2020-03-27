Video

Health secretary Matt Hancock tests positive for coronavirus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock watches Prime Minister Boris Johnson speak during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Health secretary Matt Hancock havstested positive for coronavirus.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Nearly two hours after Boris Johnson announced he had tested positive for Covid-19, Hancock tweeted that he too had mild symptoms and was working from home and self-isolating.

Hancock said in a video message that he would be self-isolating until next Thursday.

“Fortunately for me the symptoms so far have been very mild so I’ve been able to carry on with the work driving forward the UK response.

He also said a “massive thank you to everybody in the NHS, working in social care and right across the board on the response”.

“I’ll be continuing to do everything I can to get our carers the support that they need. And I’ll be doing that from here but with no less gusto.”

“And then from next Thursday, once I’m out of self-isolation and I hope with no more symptoms, then I’ll be able to get back stuck in and into the office where necessary.

“But the truth is that all of us can learn that working from home can be really, really effective.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth tweeted: “Take care and get well soon Matt. Look after yourself and best wishes to you and your loved ones.”

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe for just £20. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.