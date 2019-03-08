Henry Bolton organises pro-Brexit protest outside parliament and only five people turned up

PUBLISHED: 16:39 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 04 September 2019

Henry Bolton on his Twitter feed poses for a picture while the right shows how few turned out for his protest. Photograph: Twitter.

Henry Bolton on his Twitter feed poses for a picture while the right shows how few turned out for his protest. Photograph: Twitter.

Archant

Former UKIP leader Henry Bolton has urged people to join him at a protest outside the House of Commons as MP try to force no-deal Brexit off the table.

In a tweet repeated on his Twitter feed throughout the last 24 hours, the Brexiteer wrote: "MPs have voted to take control of parliament's agenda so as to pass a law Wednesday to delay Brexit and hand control of the #Brexit timetable to the EU!

"Join me in Parliament Square tomorrow at 2pm."

But the trouble was it didn't appear the will of the people was really with him.

A photograph posted on his Twitter feed at 3.41pm appeared purposely zoomed in, with just two Brexit supporters appearing next to him.

He wrote: "Outside the Palace of Westminster this afternoon. The mood amongst Leave campaigners is upbeat, positive and optimistic, that of the Remainers sullen, grumpy and rude. Quite a contrast."

"What, both of them?" teased a Twitter user in response.

Mark McAndrew replied: "There are literally 5 people in that photo including you."

You may also want to watch:

Another responded: "Indeed, there's a reason he's 'outside' Westminster and not inside."

"I'm pleased that all five of you are having a good time," responded @Hoopie75.

"Wow - from 17.4million people, five people turn out!" said Hasan Patel.

"Henry there were more people waiting for coffee in the Costa across the road," Simon Watkins informed him.

In a tweet posted by the Byline Times writer Otto English included another picture of the politician posing for the photograph.

He said: "This is former UKIP leader Henry Bolton's demo outside parliament. It's literally one man and his dog."

The post was retweeted by Bolton on to his own Twitter feed without any disagreement.

It is not the first social media flop from Bolton this week, hours before he had to apologise after admitting a photograph he shared of EU supporters burning a Union Flag was fake.

He posted: "I earlier retweeted a photograph of Remain protesters burning a Union Flag. It was suggested to me that the photograph was a fake and, after making enquiries, I now conclude that that indeed it was. I have deleted it and apologise."

Bolton was ousted as UKIP leader in 2018 and went on to create a new pro-Brexit party called the One Nation party. He remains its leader.

