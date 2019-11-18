High court rules ITV leaders' debate can go ahead without Lib Dems or SNP

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson with Lib Dem candidate for St Albans Daisy Cooper in St Albans whilst on the General Election campaign trail. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

A high court has ruled that ITV's decision to exclude the Liberal Democrats and SNP from their leaders' debate on Tuesday was lawful and that the broadcaster can go ahead with putting the show on as planned.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

ITV had planned to hold a head-to-head debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn on Tuesday night. The broadcaster's lawyers told a high court that its decision should not be capable of challenge in the courts and that, in any event, there is no basis for alleging any unlawful conduct on its part.

However, lawyers for the Lib Dems said ITV could be in breach its duties under the broadcasting code.

Judges were appealing two separate legal challenges from the Lib Dems and SNP over their exclusion.

You may also want to watch:

Lord Justice Davis had said earlier on Monday that if the parties win, the ITV debate would not go ahead.

However, the one on one with Corbyn and Johnson can go ahead.

Beginning the hearing, the Lib Dems told the court "Brexit is the dominant issue" but the ITV debate will be "between two people who believe in leaving the EU".

"The voice of Remain will be excluded," the Lib Dems added.

Lord Justice Davis was told "this is a national news broadcaster… it can move very, very fast. It's not uncommon for a TV company to make adjustments at the last minute."

SNP lawyers have said the party represents a range of views which would not be represented in a debate between Labour and the Conservatives, including on Brexit and Scottish independence.