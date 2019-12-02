Video

Hilarious 'twelve days of Brexmas' anti-Brexit Christmas carol released by SNP hopeful

The twelve days of Brexmas, released by SNP candidate Peter Wishart, is being called "the internet sensation of this election". Photo: Peter Wishart Archant

A candidate for the SNP has released a hilarious music video taking apart the Conservative Party's efforts in the election campaign in they style of a popular Christmas carol.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

To the tune of the Twelve Days of Christmas, 'The Twelve Days of Brexmas' takes apart Boris Johnson's Brexit deal and targets popular Tory politicians like Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Wishart, who is standing in Perth and North Perthsire and is also a musician, joined some constituents who are carol singers from the Perth Indy Choir to "have some seasonal fun with The Twelve Days of Brexmas".

But what does each day of Brexmas bring?

By the end of Brexmas, Wishart says the prime minister will have given us: "Scotland departing, Lord Nigel Farage, NHS sell off, all Europe laughing, medicine shortage, civil unrest, trucks stuck in Dover, Jacob Rees-Mogg, free movement ended, no customs union, no single market and the hardest of EU leave deals."

Wishart said on Twitter that this may be "the internet sensation of this election", and his followers agreed, with one saying: "Damn you. Now I'm going to spend the next month wandering around shops randomly singing "Jacoob - Rees - Moooog" in that descant and making everyone think I'm completely mad."

Another said: "Magic, get the single out."

One pro-Scottish independence voter said: "Merry twelfth day of Brexmas to you too... Can we skip the other eleven please?"

Merry Brexmas, everyone!