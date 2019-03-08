Latest The New European

Brexit select committee call for answers about government's Yellowhammer documents

PUBLISHED: 12:49 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:49 17 September 2019

Michael Gove answers questions at a select committee meeting. Photograph: PA.

Michael Gove answers questions at a select committee meeting. Photograph: PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

The House of Commons' Brexit select committee have called on Michael Gove to answer questions on the government's Yellowhammer documents.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Six-pages of information relating to Operation Yellowhammer, a secret Whitehall dossier outlining the disruption the UK could face in the event of a no-deal Brexit, were released by the gvoernment last week after a demand by MPs.

But the information provided have left more questions than answers.

For instance, the papers the released by the government were called "reasonable worst case scenario", whereas a version obtained by the Sunday Times was called "base scenario".

Labour MP Hilary Benn, chair of the Commons Select Committee on Exiting the EU, is now urging Michael Gove, in his role as the cabinet minister responsible for no-deal preparations, to answer questions surrounding the documents.

MORE: Yellowhammer deemed 'seriously misleading' as leaked documents spell major problems for ports

You may also want to watch:

In a letter, Benn said: "I would be grateful if you could explain why the document we received is entitled the 'reasonable worst case scenario', whereas it has been reported that a very similar if not identical version obtained by the Sunday Times was entitled the 'base scenario'.

"Could you set out and explain any difference between the two documents?"

Benn also called on Gove to release papers he previously told the committee he would about revised assessments for a no-deal Brexit.

He wrote: "You explained in your letter that the Operation Yellowhammer document was based on assumptions drawn up under the previous government and restated the commitment you had made to our committee that you would publish revised assumptions in due course alongside a document outlining mitigations that the government has already put in place or plans to.

MORE: Tory MP told he 'sounds ridiculous' after backing no deal despite Yellowhammer report

"I would be grateful if you could confirm how soon you intend to share those documents with parliament.

"In doing so, I hope you will make it clear which assumptions on which the original Operation Yellowhammer document was drafted have now been revised."

It follows claims from former prime minister Gordon Brown, who claimed that government was "still not telling the truth" about the impact of a no-deal Brexit.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Yellowhammer deemed 'seriously misleading' as leaked documents spell major problems for ports

A giant SOS message is projected on to the white cliffs of Dover. Photograph: Led By Donkeys.

Justice secretary refuses to quash rumours of a second prorogation

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has refused to rule out a second prorogation of parliament. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Supreme Court case begins in head-to-head battle between Scottish and English rulings

Protesters outside the Supreme Court in London where judges are due to consider legal challenges to Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Boris Johnson's empty Luxembourg lectern is already a meme

Boris Johnson is replaced by a tub of lard. Photograph: ChrisTheBarker/Twitter.

Lib Dems could win up to 100 seats in an election with its anti-Brexit stance, MP predicts

Chuka Umunna (left) is joined by Jo Swinson (right) following his speech during the Liberal Democrats autumn conference at the Bournemouth International Centre in Bournemouth. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Hard Brexiteer says the EU is 'threatening lives' over no-deal Brexit medical supplies

Andrew Bridgen has said the EU is threatening lives over medical supplied if the UK leaves without a deal. Picture: Deutsche Welle

Lifeboats charity sees 'sharp increase in donations' after Times hatchet job

An RNLI lifeboat in Margate. The charity has hit back at criticism that it spends 2% of its income saving foreign lives. Picture: RNLI Margate

One in five universities worried by effects of no-deal, poll finds

Cambridge University. Pic: Archant library

How 'It's A Knockout' helped to unite Europe

Television Programme BBC series It's a Knockout The British heat of Jeux Sans Frontieres which is being held at Princess Anne Park in Washington (Photo by NCJ Archive/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

ZOE WILLIAMS: The shifting trade unions are striking back on Brexit

People gather to protest against British prime minister Boris Johnson's policies on Brexit and the prorogation of parliament. Picture: Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The joke is on all of us when it comes to Boris Johnson's humour

Boris Johnson holding up a string of sausages around his neck during a visit to Heck Foods Ltd. Photograph: Darren Staples/PA.

JAMES BALL: Both sides must take blame for the damage caused to our system

Boris Johnson visits Ireland. (Photo by Lorraine O'SULLIVAN / AFP).

MANDRAKE: Dominic Cummings retains directorship

Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings gestures outside his home in London Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/AFP/Getty Images

MATTHEW D'ANCONA: Our slow-burning approach to news is catching alight

Londoners read the newspapers headlines about Britain's entry to the Common Market, January, 1973. (Photo by © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Bonnie Greer: Average Joe is the rival who Trump fears most

The Delaware delegation prepares for the nomination of their senator, Joe Biden in 2008. Picture: Chuck Kennedy/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Government 'get ready for Brexit' ads have ended up on The New European podcast

An electronic display showing a 'Get ready for Brexit' government advert,in London. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

MITCH BENN: How Boris Johnson became the prisoner of parliament

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Downing Street, London. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Path open for independent Scotland to join EU, says minister

Scotland's constitutional relations secretary Mike Russell (Pic: PA Wire/PA Images)

Vince Cable to address Lib Dems after Tory Gyimah defection

Sir Vince Cable with activists in Chelmsford. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA.

We'll smash the prorogration of parliament - as well as the Brexit patriarchy

Protesters in Bristol are fighting to defend our democracy. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Johnson thinks he has 'rough shape' of a deal while Ireland says ideas fall 'very short'

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Photo: PA / Laura Hutton

Leave.EU broke electoral law but not a criminal matter, say Met Police

The Metropolitan police have closed their investigation into Arron Banks' Leave.EU

Boris Johnson heckled during speech: 'Get back to parliament'

Boris Johnson was heckled by a man shouting 'get back to parliament' during the prime minister's speech at the Convention of the North. Picture: Sky News

Nigel Farage claims there are 'no facts at all' in the Yellowhammer document

Nigel Farage has claimed there are

Business in pubs will soar if we leave EU on October 31, claims Wetherspoon boss

Tim Martin appears on TV. Photograph: GMB/ITV.

EU president-in-waiting accused of pandering to 'extreme right' with new migration office

Incoming EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. Picture: Omer Messinger/Getty Images

Confused by the courts? Your recap on Brexit legal cases

A general view of the High Court on the Strand, London. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Archive

Former PM says government 'still not telling the truth' about no-deal Brexit

Former prime minister Gordon Brown. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Boris Johnson presses ahead with 'very good' idea for £15 billion Irish bridge

Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in an activity with school children as he visits the NLV Pharos, a lighthouse tender moored on the river Thames to mark London International Shipping Week. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire

Protester photobombs Nigel Farage's BBC appearance and steals the show

A man in a 'deport racists' t-shirt was escorted out of a Brexit Party venue by security while Nigel Farage was being interviewed on BBC. Picture: BBC

WILL SELF: Multicultural Man on street art

Morrie's painting of a frog spirit under a starry sky. Picture: Will Self

Tory MP told he 'sounds ridiculous' after backing no deal despite Yellowhammer report

Kevin Hollindrake appears on the Victoria Derbyshire programme. Photograph: BBC.

Great European lives: Walter Bonatti June 22, 1930 - September 13, 2012

The Italian mountaineer Walter Bonatti training on Kleine Scheidegg before facing the climb to Mont Blanc. Switzerland, 1963 (Photo by Mario De Biasi\Mondadori Portfolio by Getty Images)

PETER TRUDGILL: A not so brief history of time

The complex nature of the historical relationships between the different languages of the Germanic family can be seen further in the way that our word tide is in origin the same word as German Zeit, Dutch tijd, West Frisian tiid, and Norwegian, Swedish and Danish tid. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Eurofile music: The Choral Nation of Estonia

EUROFILE: Once upon a time in Hollywood...

A poster for George Roy Hill's 1969 biopic 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' starring Paul Newman and Robert Redford. (Photo by Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images)

Whitehall 'overly secretive' on how it has spent £97 million on Brexit consultants

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Richard Luck: The Truman Roadshow

American writer and journalist Truman Capote leaning on the wall of the balcony of his house on the seaside holding an envelope. Portofino, 1953 (Photo by Mondadori via Getty Images)

Boris Johnson says he didn't lie to the Queen

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire.

WILLIAM WALE: It's time to give a voice to the powerless

'Stop Boris' protestors outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Most Read

Government could suspend parliament for a second time if it loses court case

Thousands of demonstrators gather outside Downing Street to take part in Stop the Coup protests. (Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Sunblest and soufflés: How Jacob Rees-Mogg’s diet goes way some way to explaining his Brexit views

Jacob Rees-Mogg stops to buy a sandwich as he walks along the main street near his constituency office in Keynsham. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

Lifeboats charity sees ‘sharp increase in donations’ after Times hatchet job

An RNLI lifeboat in Margate. The charity has hit back at criticism that it spends 2% of its income saving foreign lives. Picture: RNLI Margate

Boris Johnson’s empty Luxembourg lectern is already a meme

Boris Johnson is replaced by a tub of lard. Photograph: ChrisTheBarker/Twitter.

EU leader’s impassioned outburst against Brexit as Johnson hides from press conference

Xavier Bettel holding a press conference after meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the prime ministers office in Luxembourg. Photograph: Emmanuel Claude/Luxembourg Government/PA Wire.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy