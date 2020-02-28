Latest The New European

Campaigners call for government to do more to help vulnerable people with EU settlement scheme

PUBLISHED: 09:08 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:08 28 February 2020

A European Union flag in front of Big Ben at an anti-Brexit event. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

A European Union flag in front of Big Ben at an anti-Brexit event. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

The Home Office has been accused of being 'less than co-operative' in helping the vulnerable apply for its post-Brexit settlement scheme.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The criticism came after a 101-year-old man was told his parents must confirm his identity and a 95-year old was told to prove he is a resident in the UK as part of the application scheme.

Now the watchdog reviewing the government department's handling of the project described some of its responses to concerns as "less positive and constructive" than hoped.

David Bolt, the Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration, praised some of the Home Office's work to grant EU citizens permission to stay in the UK after Brexit and help vulnerable applicants, but also raised concerns and made a string of recommendations for improvements.

He said: "Most of the recommendations were aimed at improving the way the scheme operates for vulnerable and hard-to-reach individuals, and applicants who are finding the process difficult.

"Given the Home Office's considerable efforts to date to make the (scheme) a success, I imagined that I would be pushing at an open door.

"Some of the responses are less positive and constructive than I had hoped."

Maike Bohn, co-founder of the3million, claimed some people were "struggling to apply" or still do not know about the scheme and could miss out, adding: "The report echoes our key concerns that not enough has been done to reach, inform and assist EU citizens through this crucial process, like David Bolt we hoped for more positive and constructive responses from the Home Office."

Bell Ribeiro-Addy, Labour's shadow immigration minister, said: "It is unacceptable that government departments have been less than co-operative when the status of millions of EU citizens is at issue."

The group Migrant Voice said: "We're pleased this report shines a spotlight on some key concerns, such as the hidden costs of applying, a lack of transparency and detail in the Home Office data, and the need for consistency in how applications are processed.

"We know that the Home Office has been failing to fully recognise and respond to concerns regarding vulnerable EU nationals and it's good to see the chief inspector advising the department to rectify this (although concerning that such obvious advice is still needed)."

The government has been previously warned it is walking into another Windrush scandal with its post-Brexit scheme for EU citizens.

The Home Office accepted all but one recommendation from the watchdog - which raised concerns about potential "hidden costs" of applying to the scheme and asked the department to consider whether it had done enough to ensure the application process was "genuinely free and therefore accessible to all applicants".

The report highlighted costs which could be incurred through phone operator charges when calling the scheme's helpline and charges imposed by some councils for ID document scanning services.

The department insisted it is free to apply to the scheme and it had not imposed charges but conceded on occasion some applicants may incur costs.

It said help and information was available by a variety of means, suggesting the costs could be avoided.

Around £4 million is being spent on advertising the scheme after a radio advert was banned for failing to make clear that more documents than just a passport or ID card would be needed to apply.

Migrant Voice also criticised the delay in publishing the report, which came out some five months after Bolt sent it to the home secretary.

He had asked for it to be made public quickly so there was "as much transparency about the scheme as possible".

Officials put the delay down to the general election and the Christmas break and indicated this may put some of the report's contents out of date.

A Home Office spokesman said: "We're pleased that the inspector praised the Home Office's management of the EU Settlement Scheme and recognised the wide range of support available online, by phone, and in person.

"It is the biggest scheme of its kind in British history, and we have granted nearly 2.9 million status with over a year to go."

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Boris Johnson sticks two fingers up at flood victims

Boris Johnson's response to the floods was considered cowardly. Illustration: Chris The Barker/PA.

Priti Patel: The horse whisperer for right-wing Tories

Home secretary, Priti Patel, addresses the delegates on the third day of the Conservative Party Conference at Manchester Central. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

Why Brexit has made me join the gym

Pro-EU campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament ahead of Brexit day. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Changes must be made at French finishing school that creates out-of-touch elite

The Ecole Nationale d'Administration (National School of Administration) in Strasbourg, eastern France. Picture: PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP via Getty Images

Brexit's chilling threat to the music and creative industries

Orquestra Akokan performing on the Siam Stage at Womad 2019. Photo: David Corio/Redferns

Britain starts self-isolating as Priti Patel's new immigration system is unveiled

Home Secretary Priti Patel delivers a speech during the National Police Chiefs' Council and Association of Police and Crime Commissioners joint summit, in London. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Boris Johnson's choice for rough sleeping role thinks homelessness is 'a choice'

Tory MP Adam Holloway. Picture: House of Commons

The price of fear: The economic ripple of the coronavirus

Passengers wear protective face masks as they arrive from Shenzhen to Hong Kong. Picture: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

Presenter challenges minister on why Boris Johnson still hasn't visited flood victims

Robert Jenrick is questioned by Kay Burley over the government's response to the floods. Photograph: Sky News.

The Trump and Modi bromance that is bad news for Boris Johnson

US President Donald Trump (R) and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave at the crowd during 'Namaste Trump' rally at Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera. Photo: MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images

Michael Gove sparks cringe moment as he echoes Dad's Army in response to SNP

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove making a statement to MPs in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

What Labour must do to get back into the Brexit debate

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

The government's privatisation agenda means UK will 'never take back control'

Boris Johnson during a Vote Leave campaign event. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

New blue passport will take Britain back in time

Home Secretary Priti Patel holding a blue passport. Photograph: Home Office/PA Wire.

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Labour MP calls for Harvey Weinstein to be stripped of honour

Disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein. (Photograph: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce. Photograph: BBC.

MANDRAKE: Rupert Murdoch's man at the BBC

Rupert Murdoch listens to a gathering of reporters immediately following a shareholder meeting. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

Government department destroyed reviews into cases where benefit claimants killed themselves

Signage for the Department for Work & Pensions in Westminster. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

How the penny has finally dropped for Iain Duncan Smith

Iain Duncan Smith. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Smirky Spice: How Priti Patel is little more than a wannabe Spice Girl

(Left to right) Michael Gove, Chris Grayling, Priti Patel, Iain Duncan Smith and John Whittingdale attend the launch of the Vote Leave campaign at the group's headquarters in central London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Jeremy Corbyn has already 'given up so many things' he won't be participating in Lent

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson accused of being a 'part-time' PM over floods response

Boris Johnson with Priti Patel and Rishi Sunak in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

BBC defends reporter who described Brexit celebrations as 'very white'

BBC coverage from Parliament Square on Brexit day. Photograph: BBC.

Politician calls on BBC chiefs to review Question Time programme

Fiona Bruce introduces Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

Tony Blair backs Ian Murray as deputy leader to 'win in every corner' of UK

(left to right) Labour deputy leadership candidates Ian Murray, Angela Rayner, Richard Burton, Dr Rosena Allin-Khan and Dawn Butler during the Labour leadership hustings at the SEC centre, Glasgow. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

Now Tory Brexiteer wants the police force to go blue too

Police officers without their hi-vis jacket. Photograph: Norfolk Constabulary.

Tory MP apologises after video emerges of him flashing his genitals in a pub

Tory MP James Grundy. Photograph: House of Commons.

What should be the next Labour leader's Brexit message?

(left to right) Labour leadership candidates Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Sir Keir Starmer, speaking during the Labour leadership hustings at the SEC centre, Glasgow. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Civil service recruits new HR chief after Number 10 treatment of special advisers

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's key adviser Dominic Cummings leaving his north London home. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA.

France warns UK that it will not be 'blackmailed' in Brexit talks

French president Emmanuel Macron speaks to British prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Neil Hall/PA.

Ballot opens in competition to replace Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader

(left to right) Labour leadership candidates Rebecca Long-Bailey, Lisa Nandy and Sir Keir Starmer after the Labour leadership hustings at the SEC centre, Glasgow. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: The UK is rushing to leave the EU as others queue up to join

A boy makes his way to back to home through the ruins of a collapsed buildings in Thumane, northwest of the capital Tirana. Picture: Gent SHKULLAKU / AFP via Getty Images

Blue passports to be issued from next month to mark Brexit

Home Secretary Priti Patel holding a blue passport. Photograph: Home Office/PA Wire.

Immigrant says he feels targeted by the government despite 'making country richer'

Anxo called into Shelagh Fogarty at LBC to talk about how he feels over looked by the British government in it’s new points based immigration system. Picture: LBC

Rapper Dave hits back after Priti Patel denies that Boris Johnson is a 'real racist'

Dave with his Mastercard Album of the Year award on stage at the Brit Awards 2020 at the O2 Arena, London. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire.

Brexiteer tries to blame EU for recent floods

A Question Time audience member tried to blame the EU for recent floods. Photograph: BBC.

Question Time audience member praised for this point about the tabloids

This Question Time audience member was praised for her point about the tabloids. Photograph: BBC.

It's not Remain 'cakeism' to want associate EU citizenship

Guy Verhofstadt, European Parliament's chief Brexit negotiator, poses for a selfie as he joins a group of pro-EU supporters protesting against Brexit. (Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

WILL SELF: Irreversible climate damage started when we woke up to the problem

City skyline from Castel Sant'Elmo. (Photo by Raquel Maria Carbonell Pagola/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Most Read

Iain Duncan Smith says it’s time for experts to handle Brexit as ‘there are problems ahead’

Iain Duncan-Smith on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Brexit Party founder forms new group with Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson with Katie Hopkins as he arrives for court. Photograph: Henry Vaughan/PA.

Steve Baker resigns as ERG chairman - and deletes series of Brexit tweets

(left to right) ERG members Owen Paterson, Iain Duncan Smith, David Davis, Mark Francois and Steve Baker in Whitehall. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

How the penny has finally dropped for Iain Duncan Smith

Iain Duncan Smith. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

‘She was wrong in everything she said’ - Presenter fact checks Question Time bigot over immigration claims

Shelagh Fogarty takes down a bigoted Question Time audience member. Photograph: LBC/BBC.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.