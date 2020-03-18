Windrush report to be published this week

Home secretary Priti Patel and prime minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

A report into the Windrush scandal will be published on Thursday, the Home Office has announced.

Home secretary Priti Patel has been urged to release the review into the scandal as soon as possible by the author of the report.

Wendy Williams submitted her report to the Home Secretary on Wednesday.

The independent review was commissioned after people with a right to live in the UK were wrongfully detained or deported to the Caribbean.

Williams said: “I have today submitted my report into what lessons should be learnt from the Windrush scandal to the home secretary.

“I now encourage the home secretary to publish the Windrush Lessons Learned Review report as soon as possible.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “We are grateful to Wendy Williams for submitting her independent review to the home secretary.

“We expect to publish the report and its findings tomorrow, subject to parliamentary time.”

The process has already been hit by claims the report’s findings have been watered down.

The Times reported sources saying the phrase “institutionally racist” was included in an earlier draft of the Windrush review led by Inspector of Constabulary Williams, but had subsequently been removed.