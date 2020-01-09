Could the House of Lords derail Boris Johnson's Brexit bill?

The House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

The House of Lords have been warned by the government to listen to the 'will of the people' and back Boris Johnson's Brexit bill amid concerns they could derail it.

Boris Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill is expected to clear the Commons on Thursday after the Tory general election victory gave the prime minister the comfortable majority he desired.

But the legislation will then head to the upper chamber, where there is no government majority and where peers repeatedly dealt blows to Theresa May's administration.

Downing Street urged the unelected House to take heed of the December general election result which delivered Johnson's 80-seat Commons majority.

"The country did deliver a very clear message that they want Brexit to be resolved," the prime minister's official spokesman said.

Peers expected to begin work on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill next week, the government wants the legislation "to complete its passage through both houses as smoothly as possible".

The spokesman said the legislation clearing the Commons on Thursday would be a "significant positive step" towards the prime minister's target to "get Brexit done".

It follows the torment endured by May as she repeatedly tried and failed to get a Brexit deal through the Commons.