How did your MP vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit deal?

r Boris Johnson speaking during a debate in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire. HOC/JESSICA TAYLOR

The Withdrawal Agreement Bill has cleared its first Commons hurdle after MPs approved giving it a second reading by 358 votes to 234, majority 124.

Here's how the new MPs voted in the House of Commons.

These MPs voted with the government - 353 Conservative MPs and 6 Labour MPs

Nigel Adams (Conservative - Selby and Ainsty)

Bim Afolami (Conservative - Hitchin and Harpenden)

Adam Afriyie (Conservative - Windsor)

Imran Ahmad Khan (Conservative - Wakefield)

Nickie Aiken (Conservative - Cities of London and Westminster)

Peter Aldous (Conservative - Waveney)

Lucy Allan (Conservative - Telford)

David Amess (Conservative - Southend West)

Lee Anderson (Conservative - Ashfield)

Stuart Anderson (Conservative - Wolverhampton South West)

Caroline Ansell (Conservative - Eastbourne)

Edward Argar (Conservative - Charnwood)

Sarah Atherton (Conservative - Wrexham)

Victoria Atkins (Conservative - Louth and Horncastle)

Gareth Bacon (Conservative - Orpington)

Richard Bacon (Conservative - South Norfolk)

Kemi Badenoch (Conservative - Saffron Walden) (Proxy vote cast by Leo Docherty)

Shaun Bailey (Conservative - West Bromwich West)

Siobhan Baillie (Conservative - Stroud)

Duncan Baker (Conservative - North Norfolk)

Steve Baker (Conservative - Wycombe)

Harriett Baldwin (Conservative - West Worcestershire)

Steve Barclay (Conservative - North East Cambridgeshire)

John Baron (Conservative - Basildon and Billericay)

Simon Baynes (Conservative - Clwyd South)

Aaron Bell (Conservative - Newcastle-under-Lyme)

Scott Benton (Conservative - Blackpool South)

Paul Beresford (Conservative - Mole Valley)

Jake Berry (Conservative - Rossendale and Darwen)

Saqib Bhatti (Conservative - Meriden)

Bob Blackman (Conservative - Harrow East)

Peter Bone (Conservative - Wellingborough)

Peter Bottomley (Conservative - Worthing West)

Andrew Bowie (Conservative - West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine)

Ben Bradley (Conservative - Mansfield)

Karen Bradley (Conservative - Staffordshire Moorlands)

Graham Brady (Conservative - Altrincham and Sale West)

Suella Braverman (Conservative - Fareham)

Jack Brereton (Conservative - Stoke-on-Trent South)

Andrew Bridgen (Conservative - North West Leicestershire)

Steve Brine (Conservative - Winchester)

Paul Bristow (Conservative - Peterborough)

Sara Britcliffe (Conservative - Hyndburn)

James Brokenshire (Conservative - Old Bexley and Sidcup)

Anthony Browne (Conservative - South Cambridgeshire)

Fiona Bruce (Conservative - Congleton)

Felicity Buchan (Conservative - Kensington)

Robert Buckland (Conservative - South Swindon)

Alex Burghart (Conservative - Brentwood and Ongar)

Conor Burns (Conservative - Bournemouth West)

Robert Butler (Conservative - Aylesbury)

Alun Cairns (Conservative - Vale of Glamorgan)

Andy Carter (Conservative - Warrington South)

James Cartlidge (Conservative - South Suffolk)

William Cash (Conservative - Stone)

Miriam Cates (Conservative - Penistone and Stocksbridge)

Maria Caulfield (Conservative - Lewes)

Alex Chalk (Conservative - Cheltenham)

Sarah Champion (Labour - Rotherham)

Rehman Chishti (Conservative - Gillingham and Rainham)

Christopher Chope (Conservative - Christchurch)

Jo Churchill (Conservative - Bury St Edmunds)

Greg Clark (Conservative - Tunbridge Wells)

Simon Clarke (Conservative - Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland)

Theo Clarke (Conservative - Stafford)

Brendan Clarke-Smith (Conservative - Bassetlaw)

Chris Clarkson (Conservative - Heywood and Middleton)

James Cleverly (Conservative - Braintree)

Thérèse Coffey (Conservative - Suffolk Coastal)

Elliot Colburn (Conservative - Carshalton and Wallington)

Damian Collins (Conservative - Folkestone and Hythe)

Rosie Cooper (Labour - West Lancashire)

Alberto Costa (Conservative - South Leicestershire)

Robert Courts (Conservative - Witney)

Claire Coutinho (Conservative - East Surrey)

Geoffrey Cox (Conservative - Torridge and West Devon)

Stephen Crabb (Conservative - Preseli Pembrokeshire)

Virginia Crosbie (Conservative - Ynys Môn)

Tracey Crouch (Conservative - Chatham and Aylesford)

Jon Cruddas (Labour - Dagenham and Rainham)

James Daly (Conservative - Bury North)

David T C Davies (Conservative - Monmouth)

James Davies (Conservative - Vale of Clwyd)

Gareth Davies (Conservative - Grantham and Stamford)

Mims Davies (Conservative - Mid Sussex)

David Davis (Conservative - Haltemprice and Howden)

Dehenna Davison (Conservative - Bishop Auckland)

Caroline Dinenage (Conservative - Gosport)

Sarah Dines (Conservative - Derbyshire Dales)

Jonathan Djanogly (Conservative - Huntingdon)

Leo Docherty (Conservative - Aldershot)

Michelle Donelan (Conservative - Chippenham)

Nadine Dorries (Conservative - Mid Bedfordshire)

Steve Double (Conservative - St Austell and Newquay)

Oliver Dowden (Conservative - Hertsmere)

Jackie Doyle-Price (Conservative - Thurrock)

Richard Drax (Conservative - South Dorset)

Flick Drummond (Conservative - Meon Valley)

James Duddridge (Conservative - Rochford and Southend East)

David Duguid (Conservative - Banff and Buchan)

Iain Duncan Smith (Conservative - Chingford and Woodford Green)

Philip Dunne (Conservative - Ludlow)

Mark Eastwood (Conservative - Dewsbury)

Ruth Edwards (Conservative - Rushcliffe)

Michael Ellis (Conservative - Northampton North)

Tobias Ellwood (Conservative - Bournemouth East)

Natalie Elphicke (Conservative - Dover)

George Eustice (Conservative - Camborne and Redruth)

Luke Evans (Conservative - Bosworth)

Nigel Evans (Conservative - Ribble Valley)

David Evennett (Conservative - Bexleyheath and Crayford)

Ben Everitt (Conservative - Milton Keynes North)

Michael Fabricant (Conservative - Lichfield)

Laura Farris (Conservative - Newbury)

Simon Fell (Conservative - Barrow and Furness)

Katherine Fletcher (Conservative - South Ribble)

Mark Fletcher (Conservative - Bolsover)

Nick Fletcher (Conservative - Don Valley)

Vicky Ford (Conservative - Chelmsford)

Kevin Foster (Conservative - Torbay)

Liam Fox (Conservative - North Somerset)

Mark Francois (Conservative - Rayleigh and Wickford)

Lucy Frazer (Conservative - South East Cambridgeshire)

George Freeman (Conservative - Mid Norfolk)

Mike Freer (Conservative - Finchley and Golders Green)

Richard Fuller (Conservative - North East Bedfordshire)

Marcus Fysh (Conservative - Yeovil)

Mark Garnier (Conservative - Wyre Forest)

Nusrat Ghani (Conservative - Wealden)

Nick Gibb (Conservative - Bognor Regis and Littlehampton)

Peter Gibson (Conservative - Darlington)

Jo Gideon (Conservative - Stoke-on-Trent Central)

John Glen (Conservative - Salisbury)

Robert Goodwill (Conservative - Scarborough and Whitby)

Michael Gove (Conservative - Surrey Heath)

Richard Graham (Conservative - Gloucester)

Helen Grant (Conservative - Maidstone and The Weald)

James Gray (Conservative - North Wiltshire)

Chris Grayling (Conservative - Epsom and Ewell)

Chris Green (Conservative - Bolton West)

Damian Green (Conservative - Ashford)

Andrew Griffith (Conservative - Arundel and South Downs)

Kate Griffiths (Conservative - Burton)

James Grundy (Conservative - Leigh)

Jonathan Gullis (Conservative - Stoke-on-Trent North)

Robert Halfon (Conservative - Harlow)

Luke Hall (Conservative - Thornbury and Yate)

Stephen Hammond (Conservative - Wimbledon)

Matt Hancock (Conservative - West Suffolk)

Greg Hands (Conservative - Chelsea and Fulham)

Mark Harper (Conservative - Forest of Dean)

Rebecca Harris (Conservative - Castle Point)

Trudy Harrison (Conservative - Copeland)

Sally-Ann Hart (Conservative - Hastings and Rye)

Simon Hart (Conservative - Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire)

John Hayes (Conservative - South Holland and The Deepings)

Oliver Heald (Conservative - North East Hertfordshire)

James Heappey (Conservative - Wells)

Chris Heaton-Harris (Conservative - Daventry)

Gordon Henderson (Conservative - Sittingbourne and Sheppey)

Darren Henry (Conservative - Broxtowe)

Antony Higginbotham (Conservative - Burnley)

Damian Hinds (Conservative - East Hampshire)

Simon Hoare (Conservative - North Dorset)

Richard Holden (Conservative - North West Durham)

Kevin Hollinrake (Conservative - Thirsk and Malton)

Philip Hollobone (Conservative - Kettering)

Adam Holloway (Conservative - Gravesham)

Paul Holmes (Conservative - Eastleigh)

John Howell (Conservative - Henley)

Paul Howell (Conservative - Sedgefield)

Nigel Huddleston (Conservative - Mid Worcestershire)

Neil Hudson (Conservative - Penrith and The Border)

Eddie Hughes (Conservative - Walsall North)

Jane Hunt (Conservative - Loughborough)

Jeremy Hunt (Conservative - South West Surrey)

Tom Hunt (Conservative - Ipswich)

Alister Jack (Conservative - Dumfries and Galloway)

Sajid Javid (Conservative - Bromsgrove)

Ranil Jayawardena (Conservative - North East Hampshire)

Bernard Jenkin (Conservative - Harwich and North Essex)

Mark Jenkinson (Conservative - Workington)

Andrea Jenkyns (Conservative - Morley and Outwood)

Robert Jenrick (Conservative - Newark)

Boris Johnson (Conservative - Uxbridge and South Ruislip)

Gareth Johnson (Conservative - Dartford)

David Johnston (Conservative - Wantage)

Andrew Jones (Conservative - Harrogate and Knaresborough)

Fay Jones (Conservative - Brecon and Radnorshire)

David Jones (Conservative - Clwyd West)

Marcus Jones (Conservative - Nuneaton)

Simon Jupp (Conservative - East Devon)

Daniel Kawczynski (Conservative - Shrewsbury and Atcham)

Alicia Kearns (Conservative - Rutland and Melton)

Gillian Keegan (Conservative - Chichester)

Julian Knight (Conservative - Solihull)

Greg Knight (Conservative - East Yorkshire)

Danny Kruger (Conservative - Devizes)

Eleanor Laing (Conservative - Epping Forest)

John Lamont (Conservative - Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk)

Robert Largan (Conservative - High Peak)

Pauline Latham (Conservative - Mid Derbyshire)

Andrea Leadsom (Conservative - South Northamptonshire)

Edward Leigh (Conservative - Gainsborough)

Ian Levy (Conservative - Blyth Valley)

Emma Lewell-Buck (Labour - South Shields)

Andrew Lewer (Conservative - Northampton South)

Brandon Lewis (Conservative - Great Yarmouth)

Julian Lewis (Conservative - New Forest East)

Ian Liddell-Grainger (Conservative - Bridgwater and West Somerset)

Chris Loder (Conservative - West Dorset)

Mark Logan (Conservative - Bolton North East)

Marco Longhi (Conservative - Dudley North)

Julia Lopez (Conservative - Hornchurch and Upminster) (Proxy vote cast by Lee Rowley)

Jack Lopresti (Conservative - Filton and Bradley Stoke)

Tim Loughton (Conservative - East Worthing and Shoreham)

Craig Mackinlay (Conservative - South Thanet)

Cherilyn Mackrory (Conservative - Truro and Falmouth)

Rachel Maclean (Conservative - Redditch)

Alan Mak (Conservative - Havant)

Kit Malthouse (Conservative - North West Hampshire)

Anthony Mangnall (Conservative - Totnes)

Scott Mann (Conservative - North Cornwall)

Julie Marson (Conservative - Hertford and Stortford)

Theresa May (Conservative - Maidenhead)

Jerome Mayhew (Conservative - Broadland)

Paul Maynard (Conservative - Blackpool North and Cleveleys)

Jason McCartney (Conservative - Colne Valley)

Karl McCartney (Conservative - Lincoln)

Stephen McPartland (Conservative - Stevenage)

Esther McVey (Conservative - Tatton)

Mark Menzies (Conservative - Fylde)

Johnny Mercer (Conservative - Plymouth, Moor View)

Huw Merriman (Conservative - Bexhill and Battle)

Stephen Metcalfe (Conservative - South Basildon and East Thurrock)

Robin Millar (Conservative - Aberconwy)

Maria Miller (Conservative - Basingstoke)

Amanda Milling (Conservative - Cannock Chase)

Nigel Mills (Conservative - Amber Valley)

Andrew Mitchell (Conservative - Sutton Coldfield)

Gagan Mohindra (Conservative - South West Hertfordshire)

Damien Moore (Conservative - Southport)

Robbie Moore (Conservative - Keighley)

Penny Mordaunt (Conservative - Portsmouth North)

Anne Marie Morris (Conservative - Newton Abbot)

David Morris (Conservative - Morecambe and Lunesdale)

Grahame Morris (Labour - Easington)

James Morris (Conservative - Halesowen and Rowley Regis)

Joy Morrissey (Conservative - Beaconsfield)

Wendy Morton (Conservative - Aldridge-Brownhills)

Kieran Mullan (Conservative - Crewe and Nantwich)

Holly Mumby-Croft (Conservative - Scunthorpe)

David Mundell (Conservative - Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale)

Sheryll Murray (Conservative - South East Cornwall)

Andrew Murrison (Conservative - South West Wiltshire)

Robert Neill (Conservative - Bromley and Chislehurst)

Lia Nici-Townend (Conservative - Great Grimsby)

Caroline Nokes (Conservative - Romsey and Southampton North)

Jesse Norman (Conservative - Hereford and South Herefordshire)

Neil O'Brien (Conservative - Harborough)

Matthew Offord (Conservative - Hendon)

Guy Opperman (Conservative - Hexham)

Neil Parish (Conservative - Tiverton and Honiton)

Priti Patel (Conservative - Witham)

Owen Paterson (Conservative - North Shropshire)

Mark Pawsey (Conservative - Rugby)

Mike Penning (Conservative - Hemel Hempstead)

John Penrose (Conservative - Weston-super-Mare)

Andrew Percy (Conservative - Brigg and Goole)

Toby Perkins (Labour - Chesterfield)

Chris Philp (Conservative - Croydon South)

Christopher Pincher (Conservative - Tamworth)

Dan Poulter (Conservative - Central Suffolk and North Ipswich)

Rebecca Pow (Conservative - Taunton Deane)

Victoria Prentis (Conservative - Banbury)

Mark Pritchard (Conservative - The Wrekin)

Tom Pursglove (Conservative - Corby)

Jeremy Quin (Conservative - Horsham)

Will Quince (Conservative - Colchester)

Dominic Raab (Conservative - Esher and Walton)

Tom Randall (Conservative - Gedling)

John Redwood (Conservative - Wokingham)

Jacob Rees-Mogg (Conservative - North East Somerset)

Nicola Richards (Conservative - West Bromwich East)

Angela Richardson (Conservative - Guildford)

Rob Roberts (Conservative - Delyn)

Laurence Robertson (Conservative - Tewkesbury)

Andrew Rosindell (Conservative - Romford)

Douglas Ross (Conservative - Moray)

Lee Rowley (Conservative - North East Derbyshire)

Dean Russell (Conservative - Watford)

David Rutley (Conservative - Macclesfield)

Gary Sambrook (Conservative - Birmingham, Northfield)

Selaine Saxby (Conservative - North Devon)

Paul Scully (Conservative - Sutton and Cheam)

Bob Seely (Conservative - Isle of Wight)

Andrew Selous (Conservative - South West Bedfordshire)

Grant Shapps (Conservative - Welwyn Hatfield)

Alok Sharma (Conservative - Reading West)

Alec Shelbrooke (Conservative - Elmet and Rothwell)

David Simmonds (Conservative - Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner)

Chris Skidmore (Conservative - Kingswood)

Chloe Smith (Conservative - Norwich North)

Greg Smith (Conservative - Buckingham)

Henry Smith (Conservative - Crawley)

Julian Smith (Conservative - Skipton and Ripon)

Royston Smith (Conservative - Southampton, Itchen)

Amanda Solloway (Conservative - Derby North)

Ben Spencer (Conservative - Runnymede and Weybridge)

Mark Spencer (Conservative - Sherwood)

Alexander Stafford (Conservative - Rother Valley)

Andrew Stephenson (Conservative - Pendle)

Jane Stevenson (Conservative - Wolverhampton North East)

John Stevenson (Conservative - Carlisle)

Bob Stewart (Conservative - Beckenham)

Mel Stride (Conservative - Central Devon)

Graham Stuart (Conservative - Beverley and Holderness)

Julian Sturdy (Conservative - York Outer)

Rishi Sunak (Conservative - Richmond (Yorks))

James Sunderland (Conservative - Bracknell)

Desmond Swayne (Conservative - New Forest West)

Robert Syms (Conservative - Poole)

Derek Thomas (Conservative - St Ives)

Maggie Throup (Conservative - Erewash)

Edward Timpson (Conservative - Eddisbury)

Kelly Tolhurst (Conservative - Rochester and Strood)

Justin Tomlinson (Conservative - North Swindon)

Michael Tomlinson (Conservative - Mid Dorset and North Poole)

Craig Tracey (Conservative - North Warwickshire)

Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Conservative - Berwick-upon-Tweed)

Laura Trott (Conservative - Sevenoaks)

Elizabeth Truss (Conservative - South West Norfolk)

Tom Tugendhat (Conservative - Tonbridge and Malling)

Shailesh Vara (Conservative - North West Cambridgeshire)

Martin Vickers (Conservative - Cleethorpes)

Matt Vickers (Conservative - Stockton South)

Theresa Villiers (Conservative - Chipping Barnet)

Christian Wakeford (Conservative - Bury South)

Robin Walker (Conservative - Worcester)

Charles Walker (Conservative - Broxbourne)

Ben Wallace (Conservative - Wyre and Preston North)

Jamie Wallis (Conservative - Bridgend)

David Warburton (Conservative - Somerton and Frome)

Matt Warman (Conservative - Boston and Skegness)

Giles Watling (Conservative - Clacton)

Suzanne Webb (Conservative - Stourbridge)

Helen Whately (Conservative - Faversham and Mid Kent)

Heather Wheeler (Conservative - South Derbyshire)

Craig Whittaker (Conservative - Calder Valley)

John Whittingdale (Conservative - Maldon)

Bill Wiggin (Conservative - North Herefordshire)

James Wild (Conservative - North West Norfolk)

Craig Williams (Conservative - Montgomeryshire)

Gavin Williamson (Conservative - South Staffordshire)

Mike Wood (Conservative - Dudley South)

William Wragg (Conservative - Hazel Grove)

Jeremy Wright (Conservative - Kenilworth and Southam)

Jacob Young (Conservative - Redcar)

Nadhim Zahawi (Conservative - Stratford-on-Avon)

These MPs voted against the government - 45 SNP MPs, 1 Green, 11 Lib Dems, 162 Labour, 7 DUP, 2 SDLP, 4 Plaid Cymru and 1 Independent

Diane Abbott (Labour - Hackney North and Stoke Newington)

Rushanara Ali (Labour - Bethnal Green and Bow)

Tahir Ali (Labour - Birmingham, Hall Green)

Rosena Allin-Khan (Labour - Tooting)

Mike Amesbury (Labour - Weaver Vale)

Fleur Anderson (Labour - Putney)

Tonia Antoniazzi (Labour - Gower)

Jonathan Ashworth (Labour - Leicester South)

Hannah Bardell (Scottish National Party - Livingston)

Paula Barker (Labour - Liverpool, Wavertree)

Margaret Beckett (Labour - Derby South)

Apsana Begum (Labour - Poplar and Limehouse)

Hilary Benn (Labour - Leeds Central)

Clive Betts (Labour - Sheffield South East)

Mhairi Black (Scottish National Party - Paisley and Renfrewshire South)

Ian Blackford (Scottish National Party - Ross, Skye and Lochaber)

Kirsty Blackman (Scottish National Party - Aberdeen North)

Olivia Blake (Labour - Sheffield, Hallam)

Paul Blomfield (Labour - Sheffield Central)

Steven Bonnar (Scottish National Party - Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill)

Tracy Brabin (Labour - Batley and Spen)

Ben Bradshaw (Labour - Exeter)

Kevin Brennan (Labour - Cardiff West)

Deidre Brock (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh North and Leith)

Alan Brown (Scottish National Party - Kilmarnock and Loudoun)

Nicholas Brown (Labour - Newcastle upon Tyne East)

Lyn Brown (Labour - West Ham)

Chris Bryant (Labour - Rhondda)

Karen Buck (Labour - Westminster North)

Richard Burgon (Labour - Leeds East)

Dawn Butler (Labour - Brent Central)

Ian Byrne (Labour - Liverpool, West Derby)

Liam Byrne (Labour - Birmingham, Hodge Hill)

Ruth Cadbury (Labour - Brentford and Isleworth)

Amy Callaghan (Scottish National Party - East Dunbartonshire)

Lisa Cameron (Scottish National Party - East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow)

Alan Campbell (Labour - Tynemouth)

Dan Carden (Labour - Liverpool, Walton)

Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrat - Orkney and Shetland)

Wendy Chamberlain (Liberal Democrat - North East Fife)

Douglas Chapman (Scottish National Party - Dunfermline and West Fife)

Bambos Charalambous (Labour - Enfield, Southgate)

Joanna Cherry (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh South West)

Feryal Clark (Labour - Enfield North)

Daisy Cooper (Liberal Democrat - St Albans)

Yvette Cooper (Labour - Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford)

Jeremy Corbyn (Labour - Islington North)

Ronnie Cowan (Scottish National Party - Inverclyde)

Neil Coyle (Labour - Bermondsey and Old Southwark)

Angela Crawley (Scottish National Party - Lanark and Hamilton East)

Stella Creasy (Labour - Walthamstow) (Proxy vote cast by Peter Kyle)

Alex Cunningham (Labour - Stockton North)

Janet Daby (Labour - Lewisham East)

Edward Davey (Liberal Democrat - Kingston and Surbiton)

Wayne David (Labour - Caerphilly)

Geraint Davies (Labour - Swansea West)

Alex Davies-Jones (Labour - Pontypridd)

Martyn Day (Scottish National Party - Linlithgow and East Falkirk)

Marsha De Cordova (Labour - Battersea)

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Labour - Slough)

Martin Docherty-Hughes (Scottish National Party - West Dunbartonshire)

Anneliese Dodds (Labour - Oxford East)

Jeffrey M Donaldson (Democratic Unionist Party - Lagan Valley)

Dave Doogan (Scottish National Party - Angus)

Allan Dorans (Scottish National Party - Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock)

Stephen Doughty (Labour - Cardiff South and Penarth)

Jack Dromey (Labour - Birmingham, Erdington)

Rosie Duffield (Labour - Canterbury)

Maria Eagle (Labour - Garston and Halewood)

Angela Eagle (Labour - Wallasey)

Colum Eastwood (Social Democratic & Labour Party - Foyle)

Jonathan Edwards (Plaid Cymru - Carmarthen East and Dinefwr)

Clive Efford (Labour - Eltham)

Chris Elmore (Labour - Ogmore)

Florence Eshalomi (Labour - Vauxhall)

Bill Esterson (Labour - Sefton Central)

Tim Farron (Liberal Democrat - Westmorland and Lonsdale)

Stephen Farry (Alliance - North Down)

Marion Fellows (Scottish National Party - Motherwell and Wishaw)

Margaret Ferrier (Scottish National Party - Rutherglen and Hamilton West)

Colleen Fletcher (Labour - Coventry North East)

Stephen Flynn (Scottish National Party - Aberdeen South)

Vicky Foxcroft (Labour - Lewisham, Deptford)

Mary Kelly Foy (Labour - City of Durham)

Gill Furniss (Labour - Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough)

Barry Gardiner (Labour - Brent North)

Patricia Gibson (Scottish National Party - North Ayrshire and Arran)

Preet Kaur Gill (Labour - Birmingham, Edgbaston)

Paul Girvan (Democratic Unionist Party - South Antrim)

Mary Glindon (Labour - North Tyneside)

Patrick Grady (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North)

Peter Grant (Scottish National Party - Glenrothes)

Neil Gray (Scottish National Party - Airdrie and Shotts)

Kate Green (Labour - Stretford and Urmston)

Lilian Greenwood (Labour - Nottingham South)

Margaret Greenwood (Labour - Wirral West)

Nia Griffith (Labour - Llanelli)

Louise Haigh (Labour - Sheffield, Heeley)

Fabian Hamilton (Labour - Leeds North East)

Claire Hanna (Social Democratic & Labour Party - Belfast South)

Neale Hanvey (Independent - Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath)

Emma Hardy (Labour - Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle)

Harriet Harman (Labour - Camberwell and Peckham)

Helen Hayes (Labour - Dulwich and West Norwood)

Mark Hendrick (Labour - Preston)

Drew Hendry (Scottish National Party - Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey)

Meg Hillier (Labour - Hackney South and Shoreditch)

Wera Hobhouse (Liberal Democrat - Bath)

Margaret Hodge (Labour - Barking)

Rachel Hopkins (Labour - Luton South)

Stewart Hosie (Scottish National Party - Dundee East)

Rupa Huq (Labour - Ealing Central and Acton)

Imran Hussain (Labour - Bradford East)

Christine Jardine (Liberal Democrat - Edinburgh West)

Diana Johnson (Labour - Kingston upon Hull North)

Kim Johnson (Labour - Liverpool, Riverside)

Darren Jones (Labour - Bristol North West)

Gerald Jones (Labour - Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney)

Kevan Jones (Labour - North Durham)

Ruth Jones (Labour - Newport West)

Sarah Jones (Labour - Croydon Central)

Mike Kane (Labour - Wythenshawe and Sale East)

Liz Kendall (Labour - Leicester West)

Afzal Khan (Labour - Manchester, Gorton)

Peter Kyle (Labour - Hove)

Ben Lake (Plaid Cymru - Ceredigion)

David Lammy (Labour - Tottenham)

Chris Law (Scottish National Party - Dundee West)

Clive Lewis (Labour - Norwich South)

David Linden (Scottish National Party - Glasgow East)

Tony Lloyd (Labour - Rochdale)

Carla Lockhart (Democratic Unionist Party - Upper Bann)

Rebecca Long Bailey (Labour - Salford and Eccles)

Caroline Lucas (Green Party - Brighton, Pavilion)

Holly Lynch (Labour - Halifax)

Kenny MacAskill (Scottish National Party - East Lothian)

Justin Madders (Labour - Ellesmere Port and Neston)

Khalid Mahmood (Labour - Birmingham, Perry Barr)

Shabana Mahmood (Labour - Birmingham, Ladywood)

Seema Malhotra (Labour - Feltham and Heston)

Rachael Maskell (Labour - York Central)

Christian Matheson (Labour - City of Chester)

Steve McCabe (Labour - Birmingham, Selly Oak)

Kerry McCarthy (Labour - Bristol East)

Siobhain McDonagh (Labour - Mitcham and Morden)

Andy McDonald (Labour - Middlesbrough)

Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Scottish National Party - Glasgow South)

Stuart C McDonald (Scottish National Party - Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East)

John McDonnell (Labour - Hayes and Harlington)

Conor McGinn (Labour - St Helens North)

Alison McGovern (Labour - Wirral South)

Catherine McKinnell (Labour - Newcastle upon Tyne North)

Anne McLaughlin (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North East)

Anna McMorrin (Labour - Cardiff North)

John McNally (Scottish National Party - Falkirk)

Edward Miliband (Labour - Doncaster North)

Navendu Mishra (Labour - Stockport)

Carol Monaghan (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North West)

Layla Moran (Liberal Democrat - Oxford West and Abingdon)

Jessica Morden (Labour - Newport East)

Stephen Morgan (Labour - Portsmouth South)

Ian Murray (Labour - Edinburgh South)

James Murray (Labour - Ealing North)

Lisa Nandy (Labour - Wigan)

Gavin Newlands (Scottish National Party - Paisley and Renfrewshire North)

Brendan O'Hara (Scottish National Party - Argyll and Bute)

Sarah Olney (Liberal Democrat - Richmond Park)

Chi Onwurah (Labour - Newcastle upon Tyne Central)

Kate Osamor (Labour - Edmonton)

Kate Osborne (Labour - Jarrow)

Kirsten Oswald (Scottish National Party - East Renfrewshire)

Taiwo Owatemi (Labour - Coventry North West)

Sarah Owen (Labour - Luton North)

Ian Paisley (Democratic Unionist Party - North Antrim)

Matthew Pennycook (Labour - Greenwich and Woolwich)

Jess Phillips (Labour - Birmingham, Yardley)

Bridget Phillipson (Labour - Houghton and Sunderland South)

Luke Pollard (Labour - Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport)

Yasmin Qureshi (Labour - Bolton South East)

Angela Rayner (Labour - Ashton-under-Lyne)

Steve Reed (Labour - Croydon North)

Christina Rees (Labour - Neath)

Ellie Reeves (Labour - Lewisham West and Penge) (Proxy vote cast by Bambos Charalambous)

Rachel Reeves (Labour - Leeds West)

Jonathan Reynolds (Labour - Stalybridge and Hyde)

Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Labour - Streatham)

Marie Rimmer (Labour - St Helens South and Whiston)

Gavin Robinson (Democratic Unionist Party - Belfast East)

Matt Rodda (Labour - Reading East)

Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Labour - Brighton, Kemptown)

Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid Cymru - Dwyfor Meirionnydd)

Naz Shah (Labour - Bradford West)

Jim Shannon (Democratic Unionist Party - Strangford)

Virendra Sharma (Labour - Ealing, Southall)

Tommy Sheppard (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh East)

Tulip Siddiq (Labour - Hampstead and Kilburn)

Andy Slaughter (Labour - Hammersmith)

Alyn Smith (Scottish National Party - Stirling)

Cat Smith (Labour - Lancaster and Fleetwood)

Nick Smith (Labour - Blaenau Gwent)

Karin Smyth (Labour - Bristol South)

Alex Sobel (Labour - Leeds North West)

Keir Starmer (Labour - Holborn and St Pancras)

Chris Stephens (Scottish National Party - Glasgow South West)

Jo Stevens (Labour - Cardiff Central)

Jamie Stone (Liberal Democrat - Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross)

Wes Streeting (Labour - Ilford North)

Mark Tami (Labour - Alyn and Deeside)

Sam Tarry (Labour - Ilford South)

Alison Thewliss (Scottish National Party - Glasgow Central)

Gareth Thomas (Labour - Harrow West)

Nick Thomas-Symonds (Labour - Torfaen)

Owen Thompson (Scottish National Party - Midlothian)

Richard Thomson (Scottish National Party - Gordon)

Emily Thornberry (Labour - Islington South and Finsbury)

Stephen Timms (Labour - East Ham)

Karl Turner (Labour - Kingston upon Hull East)

Liz Twist (Labour - Blaydon)

Valerie Vaz (Labour - Walsall South)

Claudia Webbe (Labour - Leicester East)

Catherine West (Labour - Hornsey and Wood Green)

Matt Western (Labour - Warwick and Leamington)

Alan Whitehead (Labour - Southampton, Test)

Philippa Whitford (Scottish National Party - Central Ayrshire)

Mick Whitley (Labour - Birkenhead)

Nadia Whittome (Labour - Nottingham East)

Hywel Williams (Plaid Cymru - Arfon)

Munira Wilson (Liberal Democrat - Twickenham)

Sammy Wilson (Democratic Unionist Party - East Antrim)

Beth Winter (Labour - Cynon Valley)

Rosie Winterton (Labour - Doncaster Central)

Pete Wishart (Scottish National Party - Perth and North Perthshire)

Mohammad Yasin (Labour - Bedford)

Daniel Zeichner (Labour - Cambridge)

These MPs abstained

Debbie Abrahams (Labour - Oldham East and Saddleworth)

Órfhlaith Begley (Sinn Féin - West Tyrone)

Crispin Blunt (Conservative - Reigate)

Mickey Brady (Sinn Féin - Newry and Armagh)

Gregory Campbell (Democratic Unionist Party - East Londonderry)

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (Conservative - The Cotswolds)

John Cryer (Labour - Leyton and Wanstead)

Judith Cummins (Labour - Bradford South)

Philip Davies (Conservative - Shipley)

Peter Dowd (Labour - Bootle)

Julie Elliott (Labour - Sunderland Central)

Chris Evans (Labour - Islwyn)

John Finucane (Sinn Féin - Belfast North)

Yvonne Fovargue (Labour - Makerfield)

Roger Gale (Conservative - North Thanet)

Michelle Gildernew (Sinn Féin - Fermanagh and South Tyrone)

Cheryl Gillan (Conservative - Chesham and Amersham)

Andrew Gwynne (Labour - Denton and Reddish)

Carolyn Harris (Labour - Swansea East)

Chris Hazzard (Sinn Féin - South Down)

John Healey (Labour - Wentworth and Dearne)

Mike Hill (Labour - Hartlepool)

Sharon Hodgson (Labour - Washington and Sunderland West)

Kate Hollern (Labour - Blackburn)

George Howarth (Labour - Knowsley)

Lindsay Hoyle (Speaker - Chorley)

Dan Jarvis (Labour - Barnsley Central)

Caroline Johnson (Conservative - Sleaford and North Hykeham)

Barbara Keeley (Labour - Worsley and Eccles South)

Stephen Kinnock (Labour - Aberavon)

Kwasi Kwarteng (Conservative - Spelthorne)

Ian Lavery (Labour - Wansbeck)

Jonathan Lord (Conservative - Woking)

Angus Brendan MacNeil (Scottish National Party - Na h-Eileanan an Iar)

Paul Maskey (Sinn Féin - Belfast West)

Pat McFadden (Labour - Wolverhampton South East)

Jim McMahon (Labour - Oldham West and Royton)

Ian Mearns (Labour - Gateshead)

Francie Molloy (Sinn Féin - Mid Ulster)

Charlotte Nichols (Labour - Warrington North)

John Nicolson (Scottish National Party - Ochil and South Perthshire)

Alex Norris (Labour - Nottingham North)

Abena Oppong-Asare (Labour - Erith and Thamesmead)

Stephanie Peacock (Labour - Barnsley East)

Lucy Powell (Labour - Manchester Central)

Mary Robinson (Conservative - Cheadle)

Barry Sheerman (Labour - Huddersfield)

John Spellar (Labour - Warley)

Gary Streeter (Conservative - South West Devon)

Graham Stringer (Labour - Blackley and Broughton)

Zarah Sultana (Labour - Coventry South)

Jon Trickett (Labour - Hemsworth)

Derek Twigg (Labour - Halton)

