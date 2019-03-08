How did your MPs vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit bill?
PUBLISHED: 19:17 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 20:16 22 October 2019
329 to 299 to approve the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) at second reading - a majority of 30 - but how did your MP vote?
19 Labour MPs that voted for the second reading of the Brexit bill. Kevin Barron, Sarah Champion, Rosie Cooper, Jon Cruddas, Gloria De Piero, Jim Fitzpatrick, Caroline Flint, Mike Hill, Dan Jarvis, Emma Lewell-Buck, John Mann, Grahame Morris, Lisa Nandy, Melanie Onn, Stephanie Peacock, Jo Platt, Ruth Smeeth, Laura Smith, Gareth Snell.
285 Conservative MPs voted for the deal with the government.
25 Independent MPs voted with the government including Ian Austin, Richard Benyon, Nick Boles, Steve Brine, Alastair Burt, Greg Clark, Ken Clarke, Charlie Elphicke, Frank Field, David Gauke, Philip Hammond, Stephen Hammond, Richard Harrington, Kelvin Hopkins, Margot James, Oliver Letwin, Ivan Lewis, Stephen Lloyd, Anne Milton, Amber Rudd, Antoinette Sandbach, Nicholas Soames, Rory Stewart, Edward Vaizey, John Woodcock.
10 DUP MPs voted against the government.
19 Liberal Democrat MPs voted against the government.
35 SNP MPs voted against the government.
4 Plaid Cymru MPs voted against the government.
1 Green Party MP voted against the government.
8 Independent MPs voted against the government including Guto Bebb, Dame Louisa Ellman, Justine Greening, Dominic Grieve, Stephen Hepburn, Lady Hermon, Jared O'Mara, and Gavin Shuker.
5 Independent Group for Change MPs voted against the government including Ann Coffey, Mike Gapes, Chris Leslie, Joan Ryan and Anna Soubry.
2 Independent MPs abstained including Caroline Noakes and Chris Williamson.
5 Labour MPs abstained including Ronnie Campbell, Yvonne Fovargue, Kate Hoey, Justin Madders, and Derek Twigg.
7 Sinn Fein MPs abstained.
On the programme motion the following MPs voted with the government.
285 Conservative MPs voted with the government.
18 Independent MPs voted with the government
Ian Austin
Richard Benyon
Nick Boles
Steve Brine
Alistair Burt
Greg Clark
Charlie Elphicke
Frank Field
David Gauke
Stephen Hammond
Kelvin Hopkins
Margot James
Oliver Letwin
Ivan Lewis
Amber Rudd
Nicholas Soames
Edward Vaizey
John Woodcock
5 Labour MPs voted with the government.
Kevin Barron
Jim Fitzpatrick
Caroline Flint
Kate Hoey
John Mann
On the programme motion the following MPs against with the government.
10 DUP MPs voted against the government.
233 Labour MPs voted against the government.
19 Lib Dem MPs voted against the government.
4 Plaid Cymru MPs voted against the government.
1 Green Party MP voted against the government.
15 Independent MPs voted against the government.
Guto Bebb
Kenneth Clarke
Louise Ellman
Justine Greening
Dominic Grieve
Philip Hammond
Richard Harrington
Stephen Hepburn
Lady Hermon
Stephen Lloyd
Anne Milton
Jared O'Mara
Antoinette Sandbach
Gavin Shuker
Rory Stewart
35 SNP MPs voted against the government.
5 Independent Group for Change MPs voted against the government.
On the programme motion the following MPs abstained.
Two Independent MPs abstained. They were Caroline Nokes and Chris Williamson.
Three Labour MPs abstained. They were Ronnie Campbell, Rosie Cooper and Derek Twigg.
Seven Sinn Fein MPs abstained.
