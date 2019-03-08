Breaking

How did your MPs vote on Boris Johnson's Brexit bill?

MPs in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor.

329 to 299 to approve the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) at second reading - a majority of 30 - but how did your MP vote?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

19 Labour MPs that voted for the second reading of the Brexit bill. Kevin Barron, Sarah Champion, Rosie Cooper, Jon Cruddas, Gloria De Piero, Jim Fitzpatrick, Caroline Flint, Mike Hill, Dan Jarvis, Emma Lewell-Buck, John Mann, Grahame Morris, Lisa Nandy, Melanie Onn, Stephanie Peacock, Jo Platt, Ruth Smeeth, Laura Smith, Gareth Snell.

285 Conservative MPs voted for the deal with the government.

25 Independent MPs voted with the government including Ian Austin, Richard Benyon, Nick Boles, Steve Brine, Alastair Burt, Greg Clark, Ken Clarke, Charlie Elphicke, Frank Field, David Gauke, Philip Hammond, Stephen Hammond, Richard Harrington, Kelvin Hopkins, Margot James, Oliver Letwin, Ivan Lewis, Stephen Lloyd, Anne Milton, Amber Rudd, Antoinette Sandbach, Nicholas Soames, Rory Stewart, Edward Vaizey, John Woodcock.

10 DUP MPs voted against the government.

19 Liberal Democrat MPs voted against the government.

35 SNP MPs voted against the government.

4 Plaid Cymru MPs voted against the government.

1 Green Party MP voted against the government.

8 Independent MPs voted against the government including Guto Bebb, Dame Louisa Ellman, Justine Greening, Dominic Grieve, Stephen Hepburn, Lady Hermon, Jared O'Mara, and Gavin Shuker.

5 Independent Group for Change MPs voted against the government including Ann Coffey, Mike Gapes, Chris Leslie, Joan Ryan and Anna Soubry.

2 Independent MPs abstained including Caroline Noakes and Chris Williamson.

5 Labour MPs abstained including Ronnie Campbell, Yvonne Fovargue, Kate Hoey, Justin Madders, and Derek Twigg.

7 Sinn Fein MPs abstained.

On the programme motion the following MPs voted with the government.

285 Conservative MPs voted with the government.

18 Independent MPs voted with the government

Ian Austin

Richard Benyon

Nick Boles

Steve Brine

Alistair Burt

Greg Clark

Charlie Elphicke

Frank Field

David Gauke

Stephen Hammond

Kelvin Hopkins

Margot James

Oliver Letwin

Ivan Lewis

Amber Rudd

Nicholas Soames

Edward Vaizey

John Woodcock

5 Labour MPs voted with the government.

Kevin Barron

Jim Fitzpatrick

Caroline Flint

Kate Hoey

John Mann

On the programme motion the following MPs against with the government.

10 DUP MPs voted against the government.

233 Labour MPs voted against the government.

19 Lib Dem MPs voted against the government.

4 Plaid Cymru MPs voted against the government.

1 Green Party MP voted against the government.

15 Independent MPs voted against the government.

Guto Bebb

Kenneth Clarke

Louise Ellman

Justine Greening

Dominic Grieve

Philip Hammond

Richard Harrington

Stephen Hepburn

Lady Hermon

Stephen Lloyd

Anne Milton

Jared O'Mara

Antoinette Sandbach

Gavin Shuker

Rory Stewart

35 SNP MPs voted against the government.

5 Independent Group for Change MPs voted against the government.

On the programme motion the following MPs abstained.

Two Independent MPs abstained. They were Caroline Nokes and Chris Williamson.

Three Labour MPs abstained. They were Ronnie Campbell, Rosie Cooper and Derek Twigg.

Seven Sinn Fein MPs abstained.