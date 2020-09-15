Here’s which MPs voted to break international law through Boris Johnson’s latest Brexit bill

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons during the latest Brexit debate. Photograph: ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor. HOC/JESSICA TAYLOR

Here is how your MP voted on Boris Johnson’s Internal Market Bill which attempted to override the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and international law.

Labour’s amendment to block the United Kingdom Internal Market Bill from receiving a second reading was defeated by 349 votes to 213, giving the government a majority of 136.

On the actual bill, the government won by 340 votes to 263 votes, a government majority of 77. However, this is the second reading, and there will be further hurdles in the coming days for the bill.

Two Tory MPs voted against the government with 29 abstaining or not voting - including Theresa May.

Five Labour MPs also failed to record a vote - including leader Keir Starmer - who was self-isolating at home.

MPs to back the bill

Tellers: James Morris and Maggie Throup

Tories

Nigel Adams

Bim Afolami

Adam Afriyie

Imran Ahmad Khan

Nickie Aiken

Peter Aldous

Lucy Allan

David Amess

Lee Anderson

Stuart Anderson

Caroline Ansell

Edward Argar

Sarah Atherton

Victoria Atkins

Gareth Bacon

Richard Bacon

Kemi Badenoch

Shaun Bailey

Siobhan Baillie

Duncan Baker

Steve Baker

Harriett Baldwin

Steve Barclay

John Baron

Simon Baynes

Aaron Bell

Scott Benton

Paul Beresford

Jake Berry

Saqib Bhatti

Bob Blackman

Peter Bone

Peter Bottomley

Andrew Bowie

Ben Bradley

Suella Braverman

Jack Brereton

Andrew Bridgen

Steve Brine

Paul Bristow

Sara Britcliffe

James Brokenshire

Anthony Browne

Fiona Bruce

Felicity Buchan

Robert Buckland

Alex Burghart

Conor Burns

Rob Butler

Alun Cairns

Andy Carter

James Cartlidge

William Cash

Miriam Cates

Maria Caulfield

Alex Chalk

Jo Churchill

Greg Clark

Simon Clarke

Theo Clarke

Brendan Clarke-Smith

Chris Clarkson

James Cleverly

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown

Thérèse Coffey

Elliot Colburn

Damian Collins

Alberto Costa

Robert Courts

Claire Coutinho

Stephen Crabb

Virginia Crosbie

Tracey Crouch

James Daly

David T C Davies

James Davies

Gareth Davies

Mims Davies

Philip Davies

David Davis

Dehenna Davison

Caroline Dinenage

Sarah Dines

Jonathan Djanogly

Leo Docherty

Michelle Donelan

Nadine Dorries

Steve Double

Oliver Dowden

Richard Drax

Flick Drummond

James Duddridge

David Duguid

Iain Duncan Smith

Philip Dunne

Mark Eastwood

Ruth Edwards

Michael Ellis

Natalie Elphicke

George Eustice

Luke Evans

David Evennett

Ben Everitt

Michael Fabricant

Laura Farris

Simon Fell

Katherine Fletcher

Mark Fletcher

Nick Fletcher

Vicky Ford

Kevin Foster

Mark Francois

Lucy Frazer

Mike Freer

Richard Fuller

Marcus Fysh

Mark Garnier

Nusrat Ghani

Nick Gibb

Peter Gibson

Jo Gideon

Cheryl Gillan

John Glen

Robert Goodwill

Michael Gove

Helen Grant

James Gray

Chris Grayling

Chris Green

Damian Green

Andrew Griffith

Kate Griffiths

James Grundy

Jonathan Gullis

Robert Halfon

Luke Hall

Matt Hancock

Greg Hands

Mark Harper

Rebecca Harris

Trudy Harrison

Sally-Ann Hart

Simon Hart

John Hayes

Chris Heaton-Harris

Gordon Henderson

Darren Henry

Antony Higginbotham

Richard Holden

Kevin Hollinrake

Philip Hollobone

Adam Holloway

Paul Holmes

John Howell

Paul Howell

Nigel Huddleston

Neil Hudson

Eddie Hughes

Jane Hunt

Jeremy Hunt

Tom Hunt

Alister Jack

Ranil Jayawardena

Bernard Jenkin

Mark Jenkinson

Andrea Jenkyns

Robert Jenrick

Boris Johnson

Caroline Johnson

Gareth Johnson

David Johnston

Andrew Jones

Fay Jones

David Jones

Marcus Jones

Simon Jupp

Daniel Kawczynski

Alicia Kearns

Gillian Keegan

Julian Knight

Greg Knight

Danny Kruger

Kwasi Kwarteng

John Lamont

Robert Largan

Pauline Latham

Andrea Leadsom

Ian Levy

Andrew Lewer

Brandon Lewis

Ian Liddell-Grainger

Chris Loder

Mark Logan

Marco Longhi

Julia Lopez

Jonathan Lord

Craig Mackinlay

Cherilyn Mackrory

Rachel Maclean

Alan Mak

Kit Malthouse

Anthony Mangnall

Scott Mann

Julie Marson

Jerome Mayhew

Paul Maynard

Jason McCartney

Karl McCartney

Stephen McPartland

Esther McVey

Mark Menzies

Johnny Mercer

Huw Merriman

Stephen Metcalfe

Robin Millar

Maria Miller

Amanda Milling

Nigel Mills

Andrew Mitchell

Gagan Mohindra

Damien Moore

Robbie Moore

Penny Mordaunt

Anne Marie Morris

David Morris

Joy Morrissey

Wendy Morton

Kieran Mullan

Holly Mumby-Croft

David Mundell

Sheryll Murray

Andrew Murrison

Lia Nici

Caroline Nokes

Jesse Norman

Neil O’Brien

Matthew Offord

Guy Opperman

Neil Parish

Priti Patel

Mark Pawsey

Mike Penning

John Penrose

Chris Philp

Christopher Pincher

Dan Poulter

Rebecca Pow

Victoria Prentis

Mark Pritchard

Tom Pursglove

Jeremy Quin

Will Quince

Dominic Raab

Tom Randall

John Redwood

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Nicola Richards

Angela Richardson

Rob Roberts

Laurence Robertson

Mary Robinson

Andrew Rosindell

Douglas Ross

Lee Rowley

Dean Russell

David Rutley

Gary Sambrook

Selaine Saxby

Paul Scully

Bob Seely

Andrew Selous

Grant Shapps

Alok Sharma

Alec Shelbrooke

David Simmonds

Chris Skidmore

Chloe Smith

Greg Smith

Henry Smith

Royston Smith

Amanda Solloway

Mark Spencer

Alexander Stafford

Andrew Stephenson

Jane Stevenson

Bob Stewart

Iain Stewart

Mel Stride

Graham Stuart

Julian Sturdy

Rishi Sunak

James Sunderland

Desmond Swayne

Robert Syms

Derek Thomas

Edward Timpson

Kelly Tolhurst

Justin Tomlinson

Michael Tomlinson

Craig Tracey

Anne-Marie Trevelyan

Laura Trott

Elizabeth Truss

Tom Tugendhat

Shailesh Vara

Martin Vickers

Matt Vickers

Theresa Villiers

Christian Wakeford

Robin Walker

Ben Wallace

Jamie Wallis

David Warburton

Matt Warman

Giles Watling

Suzanne Webb

Helen Whately

Heather Wheeler

Craig Whittaker

John Whittingdale

Bill Wiggin

James Wild

Craig Williams

Gavin Williamson

Mike Wood

William Wragg

Jacob Young

Nadhim Zahawi

DUP

Gregory Campbell

Jeffrey M Donaldson

Carla Lockhart

Ian Paisley

Gavin Robinson

Jim Shannon

Sammy Wilson

Independent

Julian Lewis

MPs to reject the bill

Tellers: Owen Thompson and Gavin Newlands

Alliance

Stephen Farry

Tories

Roger Gale

Andrew Percy

Green

Caroline Lucas

Independent

Jonathan Edwards

Labour

Diane Abbott

Debbie Abrahams

Rushanara Ali

Tahir Ali

Rosena Allin-Khan

Mike Amesbury

Fleur Anderson

Tonia Antoniazzi

Jonathan Ashworth

Paula Barker

Margaret Beckett

Apsana Begum

Hilary Benn

Clive Betts

Olivia Blake

Paul Blomfield

Tracy Brabin

Ben Bradshaw

Kevin Brennan

Nicholas Brown

Lyn Brown

Chris Bryant

Karen Buck

Richard Burgon

Dawn Butler

Ian Byrne

Liam Byrne

Ruth Cadbury

Alan Campbell

Dan Carden

Sarah Champion

Feryal Clark

Rosie Cooper

Yvette Cooper

Jeremy Corbyn

Neil Coyle

Stella Creasy

Jon Cruddas

John Cryer

Judith Cummins

Alex Cunningham

Janet Daby

Wayne David

Geraint Davies

Alex Davies-Jones

Marsha De Cordova

Thangam Debbonaire

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi

Anneliese Dodds

Stephen Doughty

Peter Dowd

Jack Dromey

Rosie Duffield

Maria Eagle

Angela Eagle

Clive Efford

Julie Elliott

Chris Elmore

Florence Eshalomi

Bill Esterson

Chris Evans

Colleen Fletcher

Yvonne Fovargue

Vicky Foxcroft

Mary Kelly Foy

Gill Furniss

Barry Gardiner

Preet Kaur Gill

Mary Glindon

Kate Green

Lilian Greenwood

Margaret Greenwood

Nia Griffith

Andrew Gwynne

Louise Haigh

Fabian Hamilton

Emma Hardy

Harriet Harman

Carolyn Harris

Helen Hayes

John Healey

Mark Hendrick

Mike Hill

Meg Hillier

Sharon Hodgson

Kate Hollern

Rachel Hopkins

George Howarth

Rupa Huq

Imran Hussain

Dan Jarvis

Diana Johnson

Kim Johnson

Darren Jones

Gerald Jones

Kevan Jones

Ruth Jones

Sarah Jones

Mike Kane

Barbara Keeley

Liz Kendall

Afzal Khan

Stephen Kinnock

Peter Kyle

David Lammy

Ian Lavery

Emma Lewell-Buck

Clive Lewis

Tony Lloyd

Rebecca Long Bailey

Holly Lynch

Justin Madders

Khalid Mahmood

Shabana Mahmood

Seema Malhotra

Rachael Maskell

Christian Matheson

Steve McCabe

Kerry McCarthy

Andy McDonald

John McDonnell

Pat McFadden

Conor McGinn

Alison McGovern

Catherine McKinnell

Jim McMahon

Anna McMorrin

Ian Mearns

Edward Miliband

Navendu Mishra

Jessica Morden

Stephen Morgan

Grahame Morris

Ian Murray

James Murray

Lisa Nandy

Charlotte Nichols

Alex Norris

Chi Onwurah

Abena Oppong-Asare

Kate Osamor

Kate Osborne

Taiwo Owatemi

Sarah Owen

Stephanie Peacock

Matthew Pennycook

Toby Perkins

Jess Phillips

Bridget Phillipson

Luke Pollard

Lucy Powell

Yasmin Qureshi

Angela Rayner

Steve Reed

Christina Rees

Ellie Reeves

Rachel Reeves

Jonathan Reynolds

Bell Ribeiro-Addy

Marie Rimmer

Matt Rodda

Lloyd Russell-Moyle

Naz Shah

Virendra Sharma

Barry Sheerman

Tulip Siddiq

Andy Slaughter

Cat Smith

Nick Smith

Karin Smyth

Alex Sobel

John Spellar

Jo Stevens

Wes Streeting

Zarah Sultana

Mark Tami

Sam Tarry

Gareth Thomas

Nick Thomas-Symonds

Emily Thornberry

Stephen Timms

Jon Trickett

Karl Turner

Derek Twigg

Liz Twist

Valerie Vaz

Claudia Webbe

Catherine West

Matt Western

Alan Whitehead

Mick Whitley

Nadia Whittome

Beth Winter

Mohammad Yasin

Daniel Zeichner

Lib Dem

Alistair Carmichael

Wendy Chamberlain

Daisy Cooper

Edward Davey

Tim Farron

Wera Hobhouse

Christine Jardine

Layla Moran

Sarah Olney

Jamie Stone

Munira Wilson

Ben Lake

Plaid Cymru

Liz Saville Roberts

Hywel Williams

SNP

Hannah Bardell

Mhairi Black

Ian Blackford

Kirsty Blackman

Steven Bonnar

Deidre Brock

Alan Brown

Lisa Cameron

Douglas Chapman

Joanna Cherry

Ronnie Cowan

Angela Crawley

Martyn Day

Martin Docherty-Hughes

Dave Doogan

Allan Dorans

Marion Fellows

Margaret Ferrier

Stephen Flynn

Patricia Gibson

Patrick Grady

Peter Grant

Neil Gray

Neale Hanvey

Drew Hendry

Stewart Hosie

Chris Law

David Linden

Kenny MacAskill

Angus Brendan MacNeil

Stewart Malcolm McDonald

Stuart C McDonald

Anne McLaughlin

John McNally

Carol Monaghan

Gavin Newlands

John Nicolson

Brendan O’Hara

Kirsten Oswald

Tommy Sheppard

Alyn Smith

Chris Stephens

Alison Thewliss

Owen Thompson

Richard Thomson

Philippa Whitford

Pete Wishart

Colum Eastwood

Claire Hanna

MPs who were recorded as absent or did not vote

Tory

Stuart Andrew

Crispin Blunt

Karen Bradley

Graham Brady

Rehman Chishti

Christopher Chope

Geoffrey Cox

Jackie Doyle-Price

Tobias Ellwood

Liam Fox

George Freeman

Richard Graham

Stephen Hammond

Oliver Heald

James Heappey

Damian Hinds

Simon Hoare

Sajid Javid

Edward Leigh

Jack Lopresti

Tim Loughton

Theresa May

Robert Neill

Owen Paterson

Julian Smith

Ben Spencer

John Stevenson

Gary Streeter

Charles Walker

Jeremy Wright

DUP

Paul Girvan

Labour

Rosie Winterton

Margaret Hodge

Siobhain McDonagh

Keir Starmer

Graham Stringer

SNP

Amy Callaghan

Sinn Féin

Órfhlaith Begley

Mickey Brady

John Finucane

Michelle Gildernew

Chris Hazzard

Paul Maskey

Francie Molloy