Here’s which MPs voted to break international law through Boris Johnson’s latest Brexit bill
PUBLISHED: 22:15 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 00:29 15 September 2020
HOC/JESSICA TAYLOR
Here is how your MP voted on Boris Johnson’s Internal Market Bill which attempted to override the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and international law.
Become a Supporter
Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.
Labour’s amendment to block the United Kingdom Internal Market Bill from receiving a second reading was defeated by 349 votes to 213, giving the government a majority of 136.
On the actual bill, the government won by 340 votes to 263 votes, a government majority of 77. However, this is the second reading, and there will be further hurdles in the coming days for the bill.
Two Tory MPs voted against the government with 29 abstaining or not voting - including Theresa May.
Five Labour MPs also failed to record a vote - including leader Keir Starmer - who was self-isolating at home.
MPs to back the bill
Tellers: James Morris and Maggie Throup
Tories
Nigel Adams
Bim Afolami
Adam Afriyie
Imran Ahmad Khan
Nickie Aiken
Peter Aldous
Lucy Allan
David Amess
Lee Anderson
Stuart Anderson
Caroline Ansell
Edward Argar
Sarah Atherton
Victoria Atkins
Gareth Bacon
Richard Bacon
Kemi Badenoch
Shaun Bailey
Siobhan Baillie
Duncan Baker
Steve Baker
Harriett Baldwin
Steve Barclay
John Baron
Simon Baynes
Aaron Bell
Scott Benton
Paul Beresford
Jake Berry
Saqib Bhatti
Bob Blackman
Peter Bone
Peter Bottomley
Andrew Bowie
Ben Bradley
Suella Braverman
Jack Brereton
Andrew Bridgen
Steve Brine
Paul Bristow
Sara Britcliffe
James Brokenshire
Anthony Browne
Fiona Bruce
Felicity Buchan
Robert Buckland
Alex Burghart
Conor Burns
Rob Butler
Alun Cairns
Andy Carter
James Cartlidge
William Cash
Miriam Cates
Maria Caulfield
Alex Chalk
Jo Churchill
Greg Clark
Simon Clarke
Theo Clarke
Brendan Clarke-Smith
Chris Clarkson
James Cleverly
Geoffrey Clifton-Brown
Thérèse Coffey
Elliot Colburn
Damian Collins
Alberto Costa
Robert Courts
Claire Coutinho
Stephen Crabb
Virginia Crosbie
Tracey Crouch
James Daly
David T C Davies
James Davies
Gareth Davies
Mims Davies
Philip Davies
David Davis
Dehenna Davison
Caroline Dinenage
Sarah Dines
Jonathan Djanogly
Leo Docherty
Michelle Donelan
Nadine Dorries
Steve Double
Oliver Dowden
Richard Drax
Flick Drummond
James Duddridge
David Duguid
Iain Duncan Smith
Philip Dunne
Mark Eastwood
Ruth Edwards
Michael Ellis
Natalie Elphicke
George Eustice
Luke Evans
David Evennett
Ben Everitt
Michael Fabricant
Laura Farris
Simon Fell
Katherine Fletcher
Mark Fletcher
Nick Fletcher
Vicky Ford
Kevin Foster
Mark Francois
Lucy Frazer
Mike Freer
Richard Fuller
Marcus Fysh
Mark Garnier
Nusrat Ghani
Nick Gibb
Peter Gibson
Jo Gideon
Cheryl Gillan
John Glen
Robert Goodwill
Michael Gove
Helen Grant
James Gray
Chris Grayling
Chris Green
Damian Green
Andrew Griffith
Kate Griffiths
James Grundy
Jonathan Gullis
Robert Halfon
Luke Hall
Matt Hancock
Greg Hands
Mark Harper
Rebecca Harris
Trudy Harrison
Sally-Ann Hart
Simon Hart
John Hayes
Chris Heaton-Harris
Gordon Henderson
Darren Henry
Antony Higginbotham
Richard Holden
Kevin Hollinrake
Philip Hollobone
Adam Holloway
Paul Holmes
John Howell
Paul Howell
Nigel Huddleston
Neil Hudson
Eddie Hughes
Jane Hunt
Jeremy Hunt
Tom Hunt
Alister Jack
Ranil Jayawardena
Bernard Jenkin
Mark Jenkinson
Andrea Jenkyns
Robert Jenrick
Boris Johnson
Caroline Johnson
Gareth Johnson
David Johnston
Andrew Jones
Fay Jones
David Jones
Marcus Jones
Simon Jupp
Daniel Kawczynski
Alicia Kearns
Gillian Keegan
Julian Knight
Greg Knight
Danny Kruger
Kwasi Kwarteng
John Lamont
Robert Largan
Pauline Latham
Andrea Leadsom
Ian Levy
Andrew Lewer
Brandon Lewis
Ian Liddell-Grainger
Chris Loder
Mark Logan
Marco Longhi
Julia Lopez
Jonathan Lord
Craig Mackinlay
Cherilyn Mackrory
Rachel Maclean
Alan Mak
Kit Malthouse
Anthony Mangnall
Scott Mann
Julie Marson
Jerome Mayhew
Paul Maynard
Jason McCartney
Karl McCartney
Stephen McPartland
Esther McVey
Mark Menzies
Johnny Mercer
Huw Merriman
Stephen Metcalfe
Robin Millar
Maria Miller
Amanda Milling
Nigel Mills
Andrew Mitchell
Gagan Mohindra
Damien Moore
Robbie Moore
Penny Mordaunt
Anne Marie Morris
David Morris
Joy Morrissey
Wendy Morton
Kieran Mullan
Holly Mumby-Croft
David Mundell
Sheryll Murray
Andrew Murrison
Lia Nici
Caroline Nokes
Jesse Norman
Neil O’Brien
Matthew Offord
Guy Opperman
Neil Parish
Priti Patel
Mark Pawsey
Mike Penning
John Penrose
Chris Philp
Christopher Pincher
Dan Poulter
Rebecca Pow
Victoria Prentis
Mark Pritchard
Tom Pursglove
Jeremy Quin
Will Quince
Dominic Raab
Tom Randall
John Redwood
Jacob Rees-Mogg
Nicola Richards
Angela Richardson
Rob Roberts
Laurence Robertson
Mary Robinson
Andrew Rosindell
Douglas Ross
Lee Rowley
Dean Russell
David Rutley
Gary Sambrook
Selaine Saxby
Paul Scully
Bob Seely
Andrew Selous
Grant Shapps
Alok Sharma
Alec Shelbrooke
David Simmonds
Chris Skidmore
Chloe Smith
Greg Smith
Henry Smith
Royston Smith
Amanda Solloway
Mark Spencer
Alexander Stafford
Andrew Stephenson
Jane Stevenson
Bob Stewart
Iain Stewart
Mel Stride
Graham Stuart
Julian Sturdy
Rishi Sunak
James Sunderland
Desmond Swayne
Robert Syms
Derek Thomas
Edward Timpson
Kelly Tolhurst
Justin Tomlinson
Michael Tomlinson
Craig Tracey
Anne-Marie Trevelyan
Laura Trott
Elizabeth Truss
Tom Tugendhat
Shailesh Vara
Martin Vickers
Matt Vickers
Theresa Villiers
Christian Wakeford
Robin Walker
Ben Wallace
Jamie Wallis
David Warburton
Matt Warman
Giles Watling
Suzanne Webb
Helen Whately
Heather Wheeler
Craig Whittaker
John Whittingdale
Bill Wiggin
James Wild
Craig Williams
Gavin Williamson
Mike Wood
William Wragg
Jacob Young
Nadhim Zahawi
DUP
Gregory Campbell
Jeffrey M Donaldson
Carla Lockhart
Ian Paisley
Gavin Robinson
Jim Shannon
Sammy Wilson
Independent
Julian Lewis
MPs to reject the bill
Tellers: Owen Thompson and Gavin Newlands
Alliance
Stephen Farry
Tories
Roger Gale
Andrew Percy
Green
Caroline Lucas
Independent
Jonathan Edwards
Labour
Diane Abbott
Debbie Abrahams
Rushanara Ali
Tahir Ali
Rosena Allin-Khan
Mike Amesbury
Fleur Anderson
Tonia Antoniazzi
Jonathan Ashworth
Paula Barker
Margaret Beckett
Apsana Begum
Hilary Benn
Clive Betts
Olivia Blake
Paul Blomfield
Tracy Brabin
Ben Bradshaw
Kevin Brennan
Nicholas Brown
Lyn Brown
Chris Bryant
Karen Buck
Richard Burgon
Dawn Butler
Ian Byrne
Liam Byrne
Ruth Cadbury
Alan Campbell
Dan Carden
Sarah Champion
Feryal Clark
Rosie Cooper
Yvette Cooper
Jeremy Corbyn
Neil Coyle
Stella Creasy
Jon Cruddas
John Cryer
Judith Cummins
Alex Cunningham
Janet Daby
Wayne David
Geraint Davies
Alex Davies-Jones
Marsha De Cordova
Thangam Debbonaire
Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi
Anneliese Dodds
Stephen Doughty
Peter Dowd
Jack Dromey
Rosie Duffield
Maria Eagle
Angela Eagle
Clive Efford
Julie Elliott
Chris Elmore
Florence Eshalomi
Bill Esterson
Chris Evans
Colleen Fletcher
Yvonne Fovargue
Vicky Foxcroft
Mary Kelly Foy
Gill Furniss
Barry Gardiner
Preet Kaur Gill
Mary Glindon
Kate Green
Lilian Greenwood
Margaret Greenwood
Nia Griffith
Andrew Gwynne
Louise Haigh
Fabian Hamilton
Emma Hardy
Harriet Harman
Carolyn Harris
Helen Hayes
John Healey
Mark Hendrick
Mike Hill
Meg Hillier
Sharon Hodgson
Kate Hollern
Rachel Hopkins
George Howarth
Rupa Huq
Imran Hussain
Dan Jarvis
Diana Johnson
Kim Johnson
Darren Jones
Gerald Jones
Kevan Jones
Ruth Jones
Sarah Jones
Mike Kane
Barbara Keeley
Liz Kendall
Afzal Khan
Stephen Kinnock
Peter Kyle
David Lammy
Ian Lavery
Emma Lewell-Buck
Clive Lewis
Tony Lloyd
Rebecca Long Bailey
Holly Lynch
Justin Madders
Khalid Mahmood
Shabana Mahmood
Seema Malhotra
Rachael Maskell
Christian Matheson
Steve McCabe
Kerry McCarthy
Andy McDonald
John McDonnell
Pat McFadden
Conor McGinn
Alison McGovern
Catherine McKinnell
Jim McMahon
Anna McMorrin
Ian Mearns
Edward Miliband
Navendu Mishra
Jessica Morden
Stephen Morgan
Grahame Morris
Ian Murray
James Murray
Lisa Nandy
Charlotte Nichols
Alex Norris
Chi Onwurah
Abena Oppong-Asare
Kate Osamor
Kate Osborne
Taiwo Owatemi
Sarah Owen
Stephanie Peacock
Matthew Pennycook
Toby Perkins
Jess Phillips
Bridget Phillipson
Luke Pollard
Lucy Powell
Yasmin Qureshi
Angela Rayner
Steve Reed
Christina Rees
Ellie Reeves
Rachel Reeves
Jonathan Reynolds
Bell Ribeiro-Addy
Marie Rimmer
Matt Rodda
Lloyd Russell-Moyle
Naz Shah
Virendra Sharma
Barry Sheerman
Tulip Siddiq
Andy Slaughter
Cat Smith
Nick Smith
Karin Smyth
Alex Sobel
John Spellar
Jo Stevens
Wes Streeting
Zarah Sultana
Mark Tami
Sam Tarry
Gareth Thomas
Nick Thomas-Symonds
Emily Thornberry
Stephen Timms
Jon Trickett
Karl Turner
Derek Twigg
Liz Twist
Valerie Vaz
Claudia Webbe
Catherine West
Matt Western
Alan Whitehead
Mick Whitley
Nadia Whittome
Beth Winter
Mohammad Yasin
Daniel Zeichner
Lib Dem
Alistair Carmichael
Wendy Chamberlain
Daisy Cooper
Edward Davey
Tim Farron
Wera Hobhouse
Christine Jardine
Layla Moran
Sarah Olney
Jamie Stone
Munira Wilson
Ben Lake
Plaid Cymru
Liz Saville Roberts
Hywel Williams
SNP
Hannah Bardell
Mhairi Black
Ian Blackford
Kirsty Blackman
Steven Bonnar
Deidre Brock
Alan Brown
Lisa Cameron
Douglas Chapman
Joanna Cherry
Ronnie Cowan
Angela Crawley
Martyn Day
Martin Docherty-Hughes
Dave Doogan
Allan Dorans
Marion Fellows
Margaret Ferrier
Stephen Flynn
Patricia Gibson
Patrick Grady
Peter Grant
Neil Gray
Neale Hanvey
Drew Hendry
Stewart Hosie
Chris Law
David Linden
Kenny MacAskill
Angus Brendan MacNeil
Stewart Malcolm McDonald
Stuart C McDonald
Anne McLaughlin
John McNally
Carol Monaghan
Gavin Newlands
John Nicolson
Brendan O’Hara
Kirsten Oswald
Tommy Sheppard
Alyn Smith
Chris Stephens
Alison Thewliss
Owen Thompson
Richard Thomson
Philippa Whitford
Pete Wishart
Colum Eastwood
Claire Hanna
MPs who were recorded as absent or did not vote
Tory
Stuart Andrew
Crispin Blunt
Karen Bradley
Graham Brady
Rehman Chishti
Christopher Chope
Geoffrey Cox
Jackie Doyle-Price
Tobias Ellwood
Liam Fox
George Freeman
Richard Graham
Stephen Hammond
Oliver Heald
James Heappey
Damian Hinds
Simon Hoare
Sajid Javid
Edward Leigh
Jack Lopresti
Tim Loughton
Theresa May
Robert Neill
Owen Paterson
Julian Smith
Ben Spencer
John Stevenson
Gary Streeter
Charles Walker
Jeremy Wright
DUP
Paul Girvan
Labour
Rosie Winterton
Margaret Hodge
Siobhain McDonagh
Keir Starmer
Graham Stringer
SNP
Amy Callaghan
Sinn Féin
Órfhlaith Begley
Mickey Brady
John Finucane
Michelle Gildernew
Chris Hazzard
Paul Maskey
Francie Molloy
Become a Supporter
Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter