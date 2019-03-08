Poll

Household spend on Brexit stockpiling already tops £4 billion, research reveals

Our Future, Our Choice help with the no-deal stockpiling efforts. Photograph: OFOC/Twitter OFOC/Twitter

New research has suggested that households have already spent £4 billion on stockpiling goods in preparation for a possible no-deal Brexit.

But that figure is down by £600 million when compared to research carried out before March 29th - Theresa May's original Brexit deadline.

According to a survey by finance provider Premium Credit, one in five of us has started hoarding food, drinks and medicine, spending around £380 each.

The survey also found that around 800,000 people have spent more than £1,000 on stockpiling, ahead of the October 31 deadline.

Similar research in the weeks leading up to the original deadline for the UK to leave the EU found that around 17% of the country spent £4.6 billion stockpiling ahead of March 31.

Of those stockpiling, 74% surveyed said they have done this with food, 50% for medicine for themselves, 46% are holding spare drinks and 43% have bought extra medicine for other family members.

Brexit-related stockpiling is also hitting cashflow, according to the report, with companies taking out credit to cover the cost of insurance and other fixed costs.

Adam Morghem, at Premium Credit, explained: "The level of stockpiling by British businesses and households is well documented, but there has been little focus on the impact this has had on cashflow, which has been quite negative.

"Interestingly, over the past three months we have seen an increase in clients looking to use premium finance to pay for their insurance, and we believe a key factor behind this is the impact of stockpiling on cashflows forcing more businesses and households to spread the cost of their insurance.

"Businesses should also check with their brokers to make sure their stockpiled goods are properly insured."

The research also found that 48% of workers said their bosses had stockpiled ahead of the March 29th deadline, but half have started to shift goods. Only 25% said they have maintained their stockpile levels.

Just one in 10 respondents said their bosses are currently stockpiling new goods.

Several retailers have already said they have started stockpiling to ensure there are enough goods that can only be sourced overseas available on shelves.

Last week, the boss of Pets At Home revealed the business is hoarding pet food, and Domino's Pizza said it has started stockpiling toppings.