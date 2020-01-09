Latest The New European

How one man used art to wage a war on Hitler

PUBLISHED: 06:30 14 January 2020

(Eingeschränkte Rechte für bestimmte redaktionelle Kunden in Deutschland. Limited rights for specific editorial clients in Germany.) *19.06.1891-26.04.1968+Künstler, D/DDRerklärt die Fotomontage 'Hitler' beieiner Ausstellung in Stockholm- 1967 (Photo by ADN-Bildarchiv/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

(Eingeschränkte Rechte für bestimmte redaktionelle Kunden in Deutschland. Limited rights for specific editorial clients in Germany.) *19.06.1891-26.04.1968+Künstler, D/DDRerklärt die Fotomontage 'Hitler' beieiner Ausstellung in Stockholm- 1967 (Photo by ADN-Bildarchiv/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Archant

John Heartfield pioneered the use of art as a weapon of politics. JAMES BROWN reports on a new show which underlines how relevant his work remains

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The 1937 anti Nazi poster The 1937 anti Nazi poster "Die Saat des Todes" - The Seeds of Death by 1937 by John Heartfield. Shows a skeleton in tin helmet sowing swastikas. In the background, people wearing gas-masks are carrying off a corpse. The verse at the bottom of the card reads "Where this sower goes through the land, Enters hunger, war, and fire". (Photo by Michael Nicholson/Corbis via Getty Images)

In a bright double-fronted gallery on a dark wet night in an area of the East end of London, where gastro pubs and tiny European-style bars rub up alongside boxing gyms, tanning salons and vape shops, and gentrified workers' terraces snuggle next to sprawling concrete estates, a woman is delivering the sort of urgent defiant speech you used to hear a lot of the last time right-wing nationalism was on the rise in Britain.

Back then, the racist notes came from marginal hate groups like the National Front and British Movement. Nowadays they are to found in the national press and on the BBC from mainstream political figures.

Curator Carla Mitchell thanks us for our attendance at the Four Corners Gallery, stresses the importance of fighting fascism, and then introduces John Hyatt, a professor of contemporary art at the Liverpool John Moore's School of Art and Design.

It's a long title for a man I spent my late teens in the mid-1980s travelling round the country with, when he was lead singer with The Three Johns, a popular left-wing, post-punk, agit-prop group who made the front of the NME, appeared on The Tube and recorded many John Peel sessions.

Photomontage by John Heartfield (1891-1968)., 'Sun eclipse over the Rhine river', The American helmet overshadowing the sun symbolizing German liberty, 1957, Germany. (Photo by: Photo12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)Photomontage by John Heartfield (1891-1968)., 'Sun eclipse over the Rhine river', The American helmet overshadowing the sun symbolizing German liberty, 1957, Germany. (Photo by: Photo12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

I was a fanzine writer and aspiring music journalist then and one of the many places we visited was Berlin, where, among the postcards of the Wall going up and Russian and American tank drivers staring at each other across Checkpoint Charlie, we found others featuring the anti-Nazi images created by the German artist John Heartfield.

These stark, black and white images of religious, political and icons mixed with depictions of war, poverty and death were instantly familiar to anyone who had records by the Sex Pistols, Dead Kennedys or Crass in their collections.

They were the template for the graphic imagery of punk, the inspiration behind the graphic art of Buzzcocks sleeve designer Linder, and yet predated them by decades.

They were even more compelling when we discovered they'd been created when Adolf Hitler, not Margaret Thatcher nor Ronald Reagan, was in power.

Heartfield teaching Red Army members the technique of wall paper design in Moscow - 1932 (Photo by Archiv Gerstenberg/ullstein bild via Getty Images)Heartfield teaching Red Army members the technique of wall paper design in Moscow - 1932 (Photo by Archiv Gerstenberg/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Heartfield is the reason we are at the crowded gallery in Bethnal Green listening to Hyatt explain the provenance of the German artist's work on the walls. Looking round the gallery it seems strange to me that this vital, brutal art isn't sitting somewhere prestigious and swanky in London's mainstream establishments, that there aren't television cameras or newspaper arts editors present, but fair play to the Four Corners for flying the flag of anti-Nazi art.

While the anti-capitalist, anti-war and anti-Hitler tone of the work is apparent, the origination of the prints themselves is worthy of explanation. Planning an exhibition linking Liverpool's political history, the 1968 Paris riots and Dada-inspired Situationist movement, Hyatt was told by a colleague, professor Colin Fallows, that he had heard one of the founders of the Berlin Dada group - the great photo-montage artist John Heartfield - had visited Liverpool University shortly before his death in 1968 - in East Berlin, where he lived - and that there were rumours he had left some work for the students. Intrigued, Hyatt went in search of them.

"Colin thought that John Heartfield's widow, Gertrud, had gifted some posters to the School that must now be somewhere in the university 'special collection' archives," Hyatt recounts. "The LJMU archive is extensive and rich, but with the aid of Valerie Stevenson and Emily Parsons from the library we tracked down a greatly distressed box in the bowels of the collection.

"The box was made of cheap East German 1970s cardboard, but the prints themselves were relatively undamaged. I could not believe what was in that innocuous box: 33 of John Heartfield's finest anti-Nazi, pro-Communist, 1920s and 1930s photomontages and collagraphs. Better than this, if it could have gotten any better, they had been designed to be an exhibition and had labels in four languages. It had clearly been exported by the Cold War East German Communist state as a propaganda tool - the labels were subtly anti-west and anti-capitalist.

Photomontage by John Heartfield. Madrid: Photomontage by John Heartfield. Madrid: "They shall not pass ! We wil pass !" (War in Spain), 1936, Germany. (Photo by: Photo12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"I have since met someone who saw Heartfield's talk in 1967," says Hyatt, "who said that even as an old man Heartfield was still angry, animated and shouted about the atrocities of the rise of National Socialism in 1930s Germany."

Heartfield led a life of relocation due to political oppression and street activism and used it all to shape his work as one of the fathers of photo-montage propaganda.

Born Helmut Herzfeld in Berlin in 1891, his parents fled to Switzerland and then Austria when he was four years old, after his father, a socialist writer, was found guilty of blasphemy.

Four years later his parents abandoned Helmut and his brother and sisters for good, in a house in woods, leaving them to be passed from relatives into a childhood of strict Catholic children's homes.

The experience sharpened Heartfield's sensitivity to the injustices of the world. His brother Wieland said of the situation: "My brother, who was five years older, experienced the full impact of the loss. For four days and nights he was alone with younger siblings in the isolated hut. The eight-year-old never thought of going down into the village. Frightened and helpless, despairing more completely with each passing hour and day, he ran into the woods again and again to call just one word: 'Mother'."

Heartfield began his professional life studying art and design in Munich before going on to work for a commercial printing company. He was aged 23 when the First World War broke out, but feigned insanity to escape conscription. He subsequently changed his name to John Heartfield as a stand against the anti-British fervour of the day.

You may also want to watch:

With his brother Wieland and artist George Grosz (who also Anglicised his name, from Georg Groß) Heartfield set about publishing underground anti-establishment paper New Youth using headlines cut up to avoid censorship rules.

After the war Germany was impoverished and lacking a clear political structure. The trio joined the German Community Party (KPD) and took part in the 1919 Spartacist uprising.

At the time, the Dada art movement was taking shape - attacking the pointlessness of contemporary life - and the two brothers and Grosz set about combining art and politics in a flurry of pamphlets, artworks, posters and publications.

Heartfield's first photomontages appeared in 1919 in a title called Everyman His Own Football (Jedermann sein eigner Fussball). Although occasional combinations of photography and painting had appeared since the late 19th century it was Heartfield who sharpened it into a tool of propaganda.

Other figures on the Berlin Dada scene like Hannah Hoch, Johannes Baader and Raoul Hausmann were involved in its evolution but Grosz attributed invention of modern photomontage to his friend and creative collaborator: "When John Heartfield and I invented photomontage in my South End studio at five o'clock on a May morning in 1916, neither of us had any inkling of its great possibilities, nor of the thorny yet successful road it was to take. As so often happens in life, we had stumbled across a vein of gold without knowing it."

As the Weimar Republic crumbled into life, Berlin's creative underground thrived. Heartfelt designed book sleeves, theatre sets, and posters for Bertolt Brecht, among others. He built his reputation by creating provocative left-wing book jackets and in 1924 used a bookshop window to display Ten Years Later - Fathers and Sons featuring a line of skeletons overlooking a parade of army cadets. It was his first significant anti-war piece and drew large crowds outside the Malik Verlag publishing house, which the police moved on.

Heartfield's most recognisable work appeared in Arbeiter Illustrierte Zeitung (AIZ, the Workers Pictorial Newspaper) between 1930 and 1938, when he created more than 200 (often cover) images focusing on capitalism, war and the rise of the Nazis. The publication had a weekly print run of 500,000 and Heartfield's images became the visual representation of the anti-Nazi movement.

In 1932, a series of elections took place amidst an atmosphere of mass unemployment and political instability that saw violent street battles between left and right.

As the political atmosphere of Berlin became more dangerous and destructive so Heartfield's work became darker and more striking. In War and Corpses - The Last Hope of the Rich a top-hatted hyena with a "For Profit" medal round his neck, stands greedily over a landscape of barbed wire and dead German infantrymen.

Having prominently portrayed Hitler as a puppet of capitalism, the Nazis were keen to censor Heartfield when they came to power in 1933. AIZ relocated to Prague and Heartfield quickly went too. On Good Friday, 1933, the SS broke into his apartment in Berlin. He escaped by jumping from his balcony and hiding in a rubbish bin, before walking over the Sudeten Mountains to Czechoslovakia.

It was while working in Prague that  he placed the body of a naked martyr across the swastika and portrayed a German family eating ballbearings and bicycle chains (Hurrah, the butter is finished) in response to Goering's 1935 announcement that "iron makes an empire strong, while butter and lard only make people fat". As the situation in Germany darkened, Heartfield's work became more famous across mainland Europe. It also meant he had to move on, again. In 1938 - by which time he was number five on the Gestapo's most-wanted list - and with the Nazi occupation of Czechoslovakia imminent, he moved to Britain.

Heartfield was less well known in the UK and his art struggled to find an audience with a British public more used to seeing Hitler portrayed as a clown. Looking for creative support Heartfield helped establish emigre anti-fascist organisation the Free German League of Culture (FGLC) who in turn organised his first British one-man exhibition One Man's War Against Hitler and a short-running Weimar-style political cabaret in London's West End named Four And Twenty Black Sheep.

Despite his clear political leanings Heartfield was still a German, viewed with suspicion, and was interned for six weeks before being released on health grounds. Significantly, he was forbidden from working until 1943 when he began producing jackets for nature books.

He remained in the UK after the war but in 1950 he moved back to (now, East) Germany with his (third) wife, Tutti Fietz, who he'd met through the FGLC.

Despite his Communist Party membership during his 20s, his long spell living in England meant he was met with suspicion by the East German authorities. It was not until Stalin's death in 1953 that cultural control softened slightly and he began to be welcomed as an artist again, when Brecht encouraged his membership of the East Berlin Academy of the Arts.

Gradually, as the 1960s progressed, a new generation of Germans and fellow Europeans began to see Heartfield's work not only as a valid reflection of where German had gone wrong 30 years earlier but also as applicable commentary on more contemporary conflicts, such as the Vietnam War. His images were adapted and formed a direct link between the street demonstrations of the 1920s and 1930s and the 1960s.

In London, the Arts Council ended  the decade with a major retrospective  at the Institute of Contemporary Arts  but he didn't live to see it, having passed away the year before. His trip to Britain in 1967 had renewed his fondness for  the country. He had enjoyed visiting  pubs and wandering the streets of Hampstead and Bloomsbury he had known so well during his stay in the country. (He had lived in Hampstead.)

Were he alive to visit now, it is unlikely he would believe the shift in racist rhetoric from the margins to the mainstream of British politics, nor the return of right-wing governments across the world. For the first time in many years his work feels pertinent to the modern day again.

Hyatt certainly believes so: "The issues dealt with by Heartfield in his prints are live issues in the UK and across the world: fake news; whitewashing of histories; racism; intolerance of difference and the weaponisation of fear. My favourite print is of an, always small, Hitler saluting and a background faceless funder in a suit placing wads of cash into his backward flexing hand. Heartfield subverts the gesture and changes its meaning in one graceful juxtaposition.

"This show should be seen by anyone who cares about the future of our children and our freedoms, because Heartfield made it and risked his life to do so. This show is titled Heartfield: One Man's War but the war was fought by many heroes of all classes, shades and genders and their memory and heroism, shining from this exhibition, should inspire us all."

Heartfield: One Man's War runs at Four Corners, 121 Roman Road, London E2 until February 1. Admission is free

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Iran Crisis: How the proxy revenge response will unfold

Iran's Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammed Jalal Feiruznia, left, receives condolences from Ibrahim Amin al-Sayyed, head of Hezbollah political bureau, right, as they sit next of a portrait of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, at the Iranian embassy, in Beirut. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

How one man used art to wage a war on Hitler

(Eingeschränkte Rechte für bestimmte redaktionelle Kunden in Deutschland. Limited rights for specific editorial clients in Germany.) *19.06.1891-26.04.1968+Künstler, D/DDRerklärt die Fotomontage 'Hitler' beieiner Ausstellung in Stockholm- 1967 (Photo by ADN-Bildarchiv/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Jess Phillips receives SNP backlash after comments about Scottish nationalism

Jess Phillips has received sharp comments from the SNP after calling for Labour to be a firmly unionist party. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Priti Patel: Meghan Markle is not a victim of media racism

Home secretary Priti Patel has said she doesn't think there has been racism 'at all' in the tabloid media treatment of Meghan Markle. Picture: Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images

Zac Goldsmith and Nicky Morgan take seats in Lords after receiving peerages

Zac Goldsmith and Nicky Morgan take their seats in the House of Lords. Photograph: BBC Parliament.

Remainer says pro-European event would 'outnumber' those at Nigel Farage's Brexit celebration

Remain supporters demonstrate in Parliament Square. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA).

Former minister says he is '100% certain' Scotland will go independent

Campaigners fighting against Brexit in Scotland. Photograph: PA / Jane Barlow.

Labour must back a deputy leader who supports internationalism over nationalism

A series of flags representing different countries alongside the European flag. Photograph: Trecosa (pixabay.com)

Time to 'bury the hatchet' between Labour and Lib Dems, says Layla Moran

Layla Moran MP making a speech at a Lib Dem conference in 2017. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images

Tory MPs say Big Ben chiming on Brexit day would provide 'closure' - but it will cost £120,000

Deputy Chairman of the European Research Group (ERG) Mark Francois MP leaves the cabinet office in London. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

No-deal Brexit could set economy back by 10%, warns Tory grandee

Sir Peter Bottomley in the House of Commons, London, after becoming Father of the House. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire/PA Images

Remain had a voting majority in the election - so why did it end up with a parliamentary minority?

Jeremy Corbyn, Caroline Lucas, Jo Swinson, Nicola Sturgeon, Liz Saville-Roberts, and Boris Johnson. Photograph: TNE/PA.

MITCH BENN: Labour has one last chance to wake up from Corbyntology

Members Of The Public March To Demand A People's Vote On Brexit. (Photo by Ollie Millington/Getty Images)

Gulfs apart: How the Iranian crisis has split the West

TOPSHOT - Mourners carry the coffin of slain Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis towards the Imam Ali Shrine in the shrine city of Najaf in central Iraq during a funeral procession on January 4, 2020. - Thousands of Iraqis chanted

Go forth and diversify - how a rural Ireland dialect still lasts after centuries

Ireland, County Mayo, Murrisk. The holy pilgrimage mountain of Croagh Patrick with a statue of Saint Patrick in the foreground. Photo: Eye Ubiquitous/Universal Images Group

Queen Jean Seberg - the talented, tortured Iowan who became a Parisian star

Jean Seberg walking in knee high water in a scene from the film 'Lilith', 1964. (Photo by Columbia Pictures/Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: Boris Johnson creates new film factory to help with Brexit propaganda efforts

Prime minister Boris Johnson arriving at Conservative party HQ in Westminste. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The GIFs that keep on giving: Is the era or the gif coming to an end?

Leonardo Dicaprio

Remainers should march again - but not until after January 31st

Remainers march against Brexit in London. (Photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

French minister warns Brexit talks could take 'three times longer' than Boris Johnson plans

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the unveiling of the Conservative Party battlebus in Middleton, Greater Manchester. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Remain's focus should now turn to an even bigger issue - climate change

Climate change protesters block the traffic outside the Australian Embassy in London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Labour leadership contender calls for referendum on royal family

Prince of Wales, Duke of York (obscured), the Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

Trump ambassador insists US is not after the NHS - despite saying differently last year

Woody Johnson appears on LBC Radio with Nick Ferrari. Photograph: LBC.

Why theatre is more important than ever in Brexit Britain

David Suchet in The Price. Photo: Nobby Clark

Nandy, Long-Bailey, Phillips and Starmer all pass first hurdle of Labour leadership contest

Clive Lewis, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Emily Thornberry, Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips and Keir Starmer. Photograph: PA/Archant.

Brexit Party official says there is no reason why rejoining the EU can't happen

A European Union flag flies outside the Palace of Westminster in London. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

'Adding fools to the flames' - How Remainers can fight for Britain

Midwinter Break(ages), a cartoon by Martin Rowson,

A return to Europe is possible... and need not be far away

There is indeed a way for the UK to rejoin Europe, and one that brings rejoining far closer than most people dare to believe. Photographer: Pablo Garrigos/Bloomberg

Mark Francois reportedly willing to go up Big Ben with hammer and 'bong' it himself

Tory Brexiteer Mark Francois MP speaks in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

'Choosing to limit our future' - Academics react as MPs vote against Erasmus study abroad scheme

The future of the Erasmus scheme is not certain, but the latest vote suggests MPs are against negotiating full membership with the scheme. Picture: PA / Andrew Parsons

WILL SELF: A small island alone in a big sea, the synecdoche of Brexit Britain

Stornoway from Cuddy Point. Photograph: LornaMCampbell/Wikimedia.

The fast life of De Filippis, the first woman to race in Formula One

Italian racing driver Maria Teresa de Filippis, the first female to compete in Formula One, in her Maserati at the 11th Annual International Trophy Race at Silverstone, 3rd May 1959. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Modern Greek's Island story - how the Greek language grew

Kastellorizo port, Kastellorizo island, Greece. Photo: DeAgostini/Getty Images

Uri Geller calls for Dominic Cummings to hire him to secure post-Brexit trade deals

Spoon-bending psychic Uri Geller has put his name forward for a role in Boris Johnson's administration. Photograph: John Stillwell/PA Wire.

'Len, if you're watching': Barry Gardiner pleas for union backing on live TV

Barry Gardiner used a spot on BBC's Victoria Derbyshire to make a direct appeal to Unite boss Len McCluskey. Picture: BBC

Music in Edinburgh - the city of pipers that calls the tunes

19th August 1946: Army pipers playing the bagpipes at Scotland's School of Classic Bagpipe Playing at the Crown Wing of the Crown Square, Edinburgh Castle. The earliest surviving Highland pipes were made in 1409 and differ very little from the modern design. Although the 15th-century instrument has no bass drone it does have a double-reed chanter with eight finger holes, and two drone pipes which supply the continuous sound associated with traditional Scottish music. (Photo by Chris Ware/Keystone Features/Getty Images)

Peter Cook's cock-ups and cameos - a cinema career full of contrast

British actor Dudley Moore pointing something to British actor Peter Cook wearing dressing gown and hairnet in the film The Hound of the Baskervilles. 1978. (Photo by Mondadori via Getty Images)

De Hooch - the Dutch artist and original victim of the Vermeer cult

Photo: Provided

The Camus canard: Soviet assassination theories should not overshadow writer's legacy

French writer Albert Camus smoking cigarette on balcony outside his publishing firm office. (Photo by Loomis Dean/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)

Jacob Rees-Mogg accused of reducing parliamentary scrutiny with 'generous' recess

Jacob Rees-Mogg during the emergency debate in the House of Commons. Photograph: Anna Turley/Twitter.

Most Read

Government confirms ‘festival of Brexit’ despite fears it will alienate Remainers

Festival of Brexit Britain. Image: TNE/Martin Rowson.

Jess Phillips receives SNP backlash after comments about Scottish nationalism

Jess Phillips has received sharp comments from the SNP after calling for Labour to be a firmly unionist party. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Bell ringers’ council ‘does not endorse’ Brexit celebratory bellringing

A team of bell ringers prepare to ring the great Bow Bells at St Mary le Bow Church in Cheapside. The Central Council of Church Bell Ringers has not endorsed bellringing to celebrate Brexit. Picture: Rebecca Reid/PA Archive/PA Images

Nigel Farage will get six-figure payout when UK leaves EU - but his MEPs will get nothing

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage poses with newly elected Brexit Party MEPs, including Annunziata Rees-Mogg, Dr David Bull (L) and Ann Widdecombe (R) at a Brexit Party event. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Brexit already costing more than UK’s net contributions to EU over 47 years

Boris Johnson during a Vote Leave campaign event at the Europa Worldwide freight company in Dartford, Kent. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.